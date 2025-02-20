10 Remote Jobs That Pay Up To $200,000+ In 2025

By Rachel Wells

Faced with an RTO push from your employer? If you're eagerly looking for a complete exit, you're not alone. Following President Trump's recent in-office mandate for federal workers, it was revealed that approximately 51% of employees would resign if confronted with a non-negotiable RTO mandate, while 40% would actively seek remote jobs, according to findings from a MyPerfectResume survey that polled over 1,000 U.S. workers in January 2025.

"Nearly half (45%) of respondents prefer fully remote work, 33% favor a hybrid model, and just 22% opt for on-site full-time roles," the report continues, adding that "68% of employees say flexible work options improve their mental health, with 36% favoring fully remote and 32% preferring hybrid work." This mirrors the findings from a recent FlexJobs report, which noted that "56% of employees argued that a remote-only environment was best for their mental health, while more than 40% agreed that a hybrid work arrangement was ideal.

The question is, where do you find the jobs that are not only remote, but allow you to earn a lucrative salary? It's already challenging looking for a remote job. Finding one that pays in the region of six figures without the requirement to come into the office can be even more difficult.

But thankfully, the narrative for the likelihood of high-paying jobs being remote-only is changing. The share of high-paying remote jobs (the roles that pay $100,000 or more on average) increased by 10% in the last quarter of 2024, and showed steady gains quarter-on-quarter gains throughout the year, per a recent Ladders report. This signals good news if you're at a level in your career where you want to continue working remotely while maintaining your current salary, or you're seeking to move up the ladder in your career without needing to come into the office to work.

10 Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay Up To $200,000

FlexJobs analysts recently identified, from their database, the top 100 companies hiring for remote jobs in 2025, and from this list, they were able to compile data on the top 10 industries with the highest number of remote job openings available. These include project management, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Within these industries, they were able to locate roles that are frequently listed on their job board and are actively hiring, which pay in excess of $100,000, and generally range from about $100,000 to $200,000 a year.

Below are some examples of remote roles posted recently within these categories that have fetched salaries in the region of $100,000 to $200,000 (with salary information included from Payscale and Salary.com):

Staff data scientist ($180,700-$257,200) Project management senior consultant ($112,000-$176,000) Assistant safety director ($130,000-$165,000) Quantitative analyst ($102,000-$155,000) Medical imaging trainer and screening analyst ($97,300-$194,700) Senior manager, customer experience ($115,765 and $219,932) Director, content and communications ($148,678 and $236,264 Senior performance marketing manager ($96,649 and $158,881) Lead product marketing manager, ($164,653 and $203,223) Content marketing lead ($112,947 to $142,781)

Top Skills Needed To Land These Remote Jobs

So now that you're aware of what high-paying remote jobs are actively hiring, what skills do they require?

AI is going to impact almost every role and industry.

As a candidate, you need to highlight, first of all, your AI skills and how they are relevant to your job. IBM executive Justina Nixon-Saintil noted in an interview for this article, "AI is going to impact almost every role and industry. Whether you are in the service industry, or tech, or finance, you need to be upskilled and understand what AI means, and learn general AI fluency in addition to understanding practical AI applications for your role."

Additionally, the roles listed above call for a combination of power skills and technical skills, such as:

Critical thinking

Leadership skills

Communication skills

Data analysis

Stakeholder management

Industry and role-specific software

What's Next For Six-Figure Jobs In 2025?

Experts at Ladders expect the market for jobs that pay $100,000 or more will see four significant shifts in 2025, their report states. Here's what they predict you'll begin to see in the job market this year:

1. AI and machine learning will create specialized opportunities

"The AI revolution will continue creating demand for specialized roles in software engineering, data science, and machine learning operations," Ladders says. "Companies will pay a premium for talent capable of deploying AI-driven solutions. Due to increasing digital threats, companies will hire more cybersecurity professionals, and they'll pay top dollar for them."

2. Remote work will continue to evolve

Not only are remote roles on the rise, but the roles of those managing remote workers will be on the rise and will take on new meaning. "Managers who can manage distributed teams effectively will earn six-figure salaries as companies shift toward offering flexibility while still emphasizing productivity and accountability," explains Ladders.

3. Healthcare management and technology will intersect

"The intersection of healthcare and technology will create opportunities in digital health, tele-medicine leadership, and healthcare data analytics, particularly for executives who can bridge clinical expertise with tech innovation." This offers you a great opportunity of you have transferable skills from your background in healthcare or tech previously, as you can make a career pivot and blend your previous experience with an industry that complements your expertise (like healthcare and tech).

4. Economic uncertainty will drive more strategic hiring

Another factor contributing to the rise in high-paying remote jobs is the state of the economy, where employers are focused on aligning their business objectives and cutting costs where possible. Ladders continues, "Companies will focus on hiring operational leaders skilled in cost efficiency and revenue growth strategists to navigate uncertain market conditions." This means that you can expect growth in openings for Chief Revenue Officers, strategy directors, and global operations leaders.

As the share of high-paying remote jobs increases in 2025, what career do you picture yourself working in, and in what remote role will you end the year with?

The share of high-paying remote jobs is up by 10% since the last quarter of 2024. GETTY

