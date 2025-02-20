Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners and Professional Emergency Medicine Management Expand Services to Rapides Regional Medical Center

Emergency Care Partners (ECP) and its Louisiana-based partner physician group Professional Emergency Medicine Management (PEMM) announced an expansion to provide emergency medicine services at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana. PEMM's affiliated partner, Inhospital Physicians (IHP), will provide hospitalist and intensivist services. All three programs began on Feb. 7, 2025.

Professional Emergency Medicine Management Logo



Rapides Regional Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, selected PEMM because of its presence in the Louisiana market and the unique partnership model offered to all full-time physicians. IHP partnered with PEMM to manage a turn-key solution for the hospitalist and intensivist specialties.

"We are pleased with our partnership with Professional Emergency Medicine Management and Inhospital Physicians to deliver acute and critical in-hospital care services to our patients, stated Vernon Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center. "Our patients and their families trust us to meet their healthcare needs, and we are grateful to have PEMM and IHP support us in this vital mission."

About ECP

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership. ECP allows local groups to keep branding and clinical autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Professional Emergency Medicine Management (PEMM)

Professional Emergency Medicine Management (PEMM) is part of Emergency Care Partners. It is an emergency medicine group with a unique partnership and ownership model that attracts emergency medicine professionals who seek a culture of accountability and innovation.?The group establishes shared goals and aligns physician incentives to reward successful patient outcomes. Follow PEMM on LinkedIn.

About Inhospital Physicians (IHP)

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Hemanth Neeli and Dr. William Vemula, Inhospital Physicians Corp has provided a high our clients level of professional healthcare management and solutions. IHP specializes in providing high-quality, accountable service to both patients and clients. IHP is a market leader in developing customized program management to enhance the experience for all stakeholders. Over the past six years, IHP has grown from a single-site hospitalist organization to experts in multi-specialties in multiple states. Follow IHP on LinkedIn.

About Rapides Regional Medical Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Alexandria, La., providing healthcare on a higher level for families in approximately 16 central Louisiana parishes. Their mission is to provide high-quality, efficient, and compassionate healthcare services for their patients and community through the efforts of employees, physicians, and volunteers. The medical center has provided state-of-the-art, comprehensive medical services to its community since 1903. The hospital has been designated a Pathway to Excellence facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire