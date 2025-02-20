Wedgewood Weddings: 4 Star Certified Green Caterer Abbey Catering Cuts Down on Waste by Up to 90%

Abbey Catering, San Diego's premier full-service catering and events company, recently reduced waste going to landfills by up to 90%, which can be up to 90,000 pounds per year. Along with recycling plastics, glass, aluminum, cardboard, paper, batteries, and electronics, Abbey Catering composts pre-consumer and post-consumer food waste, which is repurposed into soil amendment and biogas. With the average restaurant producing 100,000 pounds of garbage each year, implementing a comprehensive composting and recycling program can dramatically reduce the environmental impact of restaurants.

To further reduce waste, Abbey Catering only offers reusable dishware with no disposable options available, uses reusable napkins, and does not provide disposable straws. Additionally, they purchase water jugs in reusable containers and use bulk-packaging for condiments such as salt, pepper, and more.

Abbey Catering's sustainability practices have earned them the prestigious 4 Star Certified Green Caterer certification from The Green Restaurant Association, a national nonprofit organization helping restaurants and caterers become more environmentally sustainable since 1990. Abbey Catering has implemented more than 64 environmental steps to earn over 300 GreenPoints in six environmental categories: Energy, Water, Waste, Reusables & Disposables, Chemicals & Pollution, and Food.

Abbey Catering saves 262,380 kWh of electricity annually, the equivalent of 40 passenger vehicles.

Abbey Catering saves 160,460 gallons of water annually, the equivalent of 14 backyard swimming pools, by using low-flow aerators, high-efficiency pre-rinse spray valves, low-flow hand sinks, and automatic faucets. Additionally, Abbey Catering reduces its energy consumption with an Energy Star dishwasher, lighting timers in its office, and occupancy sensors in its restrooms and storage closets. With a heat recovery system water heater, tankless water heater, insulated pipes, and more, Abbey Catering is saving 262,380 kWh of electricity annually, the equivalent of nearly 40 passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

"I applaud Abbey Catering for their dedication to reducing their environmental impact," said Michael Oshman, CEO and founder of the Green Restaurant Association. "Abbey Catering has set an example in San Diego County for restaurants and caterers across California and the nation to follow. By becoming a 4 Star Certified Green Caterer, Abbey Catering is proving it is possible for any caterer or restaurant to change their environmental footprint right now."

"Working for a company that actively takes steps toward sustainability fills me with pride," said Megan Lessert, General Manager of Abbey Catering. "Knowing that our efforts make a real difference is extremely motivating and exciting. It has also brought my team closer together as we've learned, grown, and implemented new sustainable practices both on-site at our catering kitchen and off-site at our partner venues."

About the Green Restaurant Association

The Green Restaurant Association is a national non-profit organization that provides the only official Certified Green Restaurant® mark in the country. Since 1990, the GRA has pioneered the Green Restaurant® movement and has been the leading voice within the industry encouraging restaurants to listen to consumer demand to green their operations using transparent, science-based certification standards. With their turnkey certification system, the GRA has made it easy for thousands of restaurants to become more environmentally sustainable in a profitable manner. The GRA has been featured on CNN, NBC Nightly News, NPR, and in The New York Times, and The Washington Post. For more information visit www.dinegreen.com.

About Abbey Catering

Since 2000, Abbey Catering has been a trusted name in event catering in San Diego, rooted in the rich tradition of abbey-style hospitality. Inspired by historical abbeys as spaces of connection and celebration, we create space where people come together to celebrate, to connect, and to enjoy incredible food. We simplify event planning by offering everything from delicious food and décor to photography and entertainment - all tailored to create seamless and memorable celebrations! And now, our services are even better with Abbey Catering's new certified green status. Choosing Abbey Catering & Events means supporting sustainability and making a positive impact on our environment! Dine Green with us today! For more information, please visit www.abbeycatering.com.

