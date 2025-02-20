New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Chance AI, the visual intelligence app designed for explorers, artists, creatives, and the curious-minded, officially launches on iOS on February 21. The company is founded and led by a team of industry professionals with decades of experience in consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, and software. Founded by Dr. Xi Zeng and Bradon Harwood, the company is led by a team of industry professionals with decades of experience in consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, and software.

Snap any photo and Chance AI provides history, themes, and related context.

Unlock the World with a Snap

Simply take a photo and Chance AI will instantly provide a wealth of history, context, and related stories. The app was designed for travelers, artists, and explorers---or those who simply want to spark their curiosity and learn more about the world around them in an exciting new way. Whether it's uncovering the story behind a historic landmark or art piece, identifying unique objects, or learning about books, games, or movies, Chance AI transforms the things people see into a gateway of knowledge.

Designed to Inspire

"We created Chance AI to ignite curiosity and make exploration more interactive and rewarding," said Bradon Harwood, co-founder of Chance AI. "Chance AI asks you to go and look for something that inspires you-to notice the hidden stories in the everyday things around you. That really is our mission."

Visual-first AI Model

While AI chatbots and multimodal LLMs consider vision a secondary input, Chance AI is the first solution designed from the ground up as a dedicated VLM system. Using a Mixture of Experts (MoE) framework and a multi-agent structure to optimize visual understanding, Chance AI's post-training is dedicated to contextual interpretation-understanding the meaning and relevance of visual data rather than just providing basic identification.

Availability

Chance AI will be available for download on the Apple App Store on February 21st. An Android version is currently in development and will be available soon on Google Play. Users can visit Chance AI's website for future updates on the Android release.

Chance unlocks the stories behind landmarks, food, art pieces, and more.

About Chance AI

Founded by team members with a passion for design, technology, and exploration, Chance AI is the most advanced visual AI ever developed-driven by a mission to enrich lives through discovery. With just a quick snap, it unlocks a world of conversational context and hidden narratives, transforming the way people engage with their surroundings.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241475

SOURCE: Chance AI