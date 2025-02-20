Porter Capital Fuels Growth with $1.25M Funding for Personal Care Brand

Porter Capital is pleased to announce the successful funding of a $1.25 million credit facility to support a rapidly growing and socially conscious personal care brand. This global brand imports skincare and haircare products while driving positive change in the communities it sources from. This financing will provide the company with the working capital needed to scale operations, strengthen its supply chain, and meet increasing demand for its products.

The client, an early-stage company with experienced industry leadership, supplies its premium soap and body care products to major retailers and distributors, including Whole Foods, UNFI, and KeHE. As a growing business, the company faced common financing challenges for emerging brands, including customer concentration risks and complex chargeback and discount structures affecting accounts receivable. Additionally, its existing lenders required loan subordinations and no-offset agreements, both successfully negotiated by Porter Capital's experienced team.

An established turnaround and restructuring firm that frequently worked with Porter Capital was familiar with Porter's ability to finance both middle-market businesses and early-stage revenue companies. The turnaround firm referred this client, confident that Porter's expertise and flexible approach would deliver the tailored funding solution the client needed.

"For a business in its early stages, having a reliable financial partner is critical to long-term success," said John Cox Miller, Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager, at Porter Capital. "With over 30 years of experience, we're proud to support businesses as they grow and establish themselves in competitive markets."

Porter Capital finances numerous consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and is a proud supporter of Newtopia Now and other conferences that fuel innovative brands. By providing tailored funding solutions, Porter Capital helps CPG companies scale, manage cash flow, and bring their groundbreaking products to market more efficiently. This funding reinforces Porter's commitment to providing innovative financing solutions to businesses at various stages of growth.

About Porter Capital

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. The company provides working capital solutions to businesses nationwide across various industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has funded billions since its inception. It offers Invoice Factoring and Asset-Based Credit Lines of up to $25 million. Over the years, Porter Capital has expanded its services to include a specialized transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by delivering working capital solutions with a focus on personalized, dedicated customer service, while maintaining speed and efficiency. To learn more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can support your business, call 1-888-865-7678, email team@portercap.com , or visit www.portercap.com .

