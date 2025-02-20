Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 10,776 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 12, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of February 19, 2025, Torrent held a total of 17,731 SOL, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

