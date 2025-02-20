Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Record 127% Q4 Growth and Significant New Wins

Industry Innovation Fueling Strong 2025 Outlook

INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $59.2 million, up 127% from revenue of $26.1 million in the same period last year.

Revenue for the year was $170.5 million, up 96% from revenue of $86.8 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million in the same period last year.*

Adjusted EBITDA was $34.6 million in 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million in 2023.*

Net income for the fourth quarter was $10.3 million, or $0.34 per basic share and $0.31 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Net income for the year was $28.7 million, or $0.98 per basic share and $0.89 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, in 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $46.9 million as of December 31, 2024 and $13.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

* Adjusted EBITDA is defined below.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "Q4 was a record quarter and 2024 was a record year. Our Q4 revenues of $59.2 million were well above the high end of our Q4 revenue guidance of $52-$55 million. In Q4, we experienced accelerating business momentum across key strategic imperatives that we believe will serve our medium and long-term growth plans. The momentum we're achieving gives us the confidence to forecast 2025 as another year of strong growth.

Specifically, we draw investors' attention to several important factors that we believe demonstrate the accelerating growth in our business:

Expanding Relationship with Largest Customer . In Q4 and January, we were awarded additional programs and expansions with our largest customer valued at approximately $24 million of annualized run rate revenue. These recent awards expand our total annualized run rate revenue with this customer to approximately $135 million.

Expanding Relationships with Seven Other Big Tech Customers . We grew aggregate revenues from our seven other Big Tech customers (i.e., excluding our largest customer) by 159% in Q4 over Q3 of 2024. We believe this increased growth by our other Big Tech customers, which we hope will continue in 2025, serves as validation of our land and expand strategy, and we expect it will continue to diversify our revenue base. We are currently running several pilots with these customers that hold the promise of seven- or even eight-figure revenue opportunities, if won.

Industry Trends Creating Tailwinds . We believe we are positioned to benefit from recently announced AI-driven capex spending among the Magnificent Seven as well as innovation in hardware optimization, as most recently exemplified by Chinese AI research lab DeepSeek, that we expect will lower the cost of compute required for training and inferencing.

Investment . In 2025, we plan to re-invest a portion of our cash from operations back into the business to position ourselves for continued, multi-year growth while still guiding to growing our Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 over 2024.

Strong Balance Sheet . Our balance sheet is strong with $46.9 million in cash at year end and an undrawn $30 million credit facility giving us flexibility to execute our strategy.

2025 Guidance . We are forecasting 40% or more revenue growth in 2025 based primarily on won deals and near-in, forecastable business. We anticipate updating this guidance through the course of the year, much as we did in 2024."

Abuhoff concluded, "I look forward to growing our business in 2025 as we position Innodata to become one of the greatest AI services companies and deliver superior returns for our shareholders."

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Timing of Conference Call with Q&A

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, developmental program expansion and position in the generative AI services market. Words such as "project," "forecast," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "guide," "predict," "likely," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "possible," "promises," or the negatives thereof, and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, impacts resulting from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including between Russia and Ukraine, Hamas' attack against Israel and the ensuing conflict and increased hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel; investments in large language models; that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; pipeline opportunities and customer discussions which may not materialize into work or expected volumes of work; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; the ability and willingness of our customers and prospective customers to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; continuing reliance on project-based work in the Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these customers to reduce, delay or cancel projects; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our DDS segment's revenue concentration in a limited number of customers; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; the Company's ability to achieve revenue and growth targets; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the potential effects of U.S. monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new, or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, customer, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2024, as updated or amended by our other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the U.S. federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), we provide certain non-GAAP financial information. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. In some respects, management believes non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of our ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents by making adjustments that management believes are reflective of the ongoing performance of the business.

We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with greater transparency by providing investors a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, and prospects for the future, particularly by providing the same information that management and our Board of Directors use to evaluate our performance and manage the business. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures that we present may differ from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and its subsidiaries in accordance with U.S. GAAP before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (which derives EBITDA), plus additional adjustments for loss on impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation, income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, non-recurring severance, and other one-time costs.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believe that these measures are important components of our internal performance measurement process.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the tables that accompany this release.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 59,180 $ 26,112 $ 170,461 $ 86,775 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating costs 32,423 15,948 103,387 55,482 Selling and administrative expenses 15,503 8,203 42,738 30,975 Interest (income) expense, net (94 ) 57 (149 ) 179 47,832 24,208 145,976 86,636 Income before provision for income taxes 11,348 1,904 24,485 139 Provision for income taxes 1,045 248 (4,190 ) 1,028 Consolidated net income (loss) 10,303 1,656 28,675 (889 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interests 7 4 15 19 Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 10,296 $ 1,652 $ 28,660 $ (908 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.06 $ 0.98 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.05 $ 0.89 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,027 28,728 29,163 28,131 Diluted 33,625 31,983 32,177 28,131

Tax provision for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024 includes a net tax benefit of $5.4 million resulting from the recognition of deferred tax asset of the company's accumulated net loss carry forward (NOLCO) and other deferred expenses for our US and UK entities.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,883 $ 13,806 Short term investments - other 14 14 Accounts receivable, net 28,013 14,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,090 3,969 Total current assets 81,000 32,077 Property and equipment, net 4,101 2,281 Right-of-use asset, net 4,238 5,054 Other assets 1,267 2,445 Deferred income taxes, net 7,492 1,741 Intangibles, net 13,353 13,758 Goodwill 1,998 2,075 Total assets $ 113,449 $ 59,431 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 17,455 $ 9,245 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 13,836 7,799 Income and other taxes 5,695 3,848 Long-term obligations - current portion 1,643 1,261 Operating lease liability - current portion 877 782 Total current liabilities 39,506 22,935 Deferred income taxes, net 32 22 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 6,744 6,778 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,778 4,701 Total liabilities 50,060 34,436 Non-controlling interests (83 ) (708 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 63,472 25,703 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,449 $ 59,431

The company's Deferred Tax Assets as of December 31, 2024 include deferred tax assets related to the company's accumulated net loss carry forward (NOLCO) and other deferred expenses previously with a full valuation allowance.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 28,675 $ (889 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,796 4,716 Stock-based compensation 3,998 4,027 Deferred income taxes (5,609 ) (276 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 804 426 Pension cost 1,237 1,046 Loss on lease termination Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,688 ) (5,116 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,233 ) 372 Other assets 1,177 (171 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 7,916 (490 ) Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 6,063 1,653 Income and other taxes 1,879 605 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,015 5,903 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,741 ) (5,564 ) Proceeds from short term investments - others - 493 Net cash used in investing activities (7,741 ) (5,071 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,668 3,324 Withholding taxes on net settlement of restricted stock units (97 ) - Payment of long-term obligations (513 ) (452 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,058 2,872 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (255 ) 310 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,077 4,014 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 13,806 9,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 46,883 $ 13,806

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 10,296 $ 1,652 $ 28,660 $ (908 ) Provision for income taxes 1,045 248 (4,190 ) 1,028 Interest expense 97 105 287 400 Depreciation and amortization 1,577 1,237 5,796 4,716 Severance** - - - 580 Stock-based compensation 1,117 1,029 3,998 4,027 Non-controlling interests 7 4 15 19 Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated $ 14,139 $ 4,275 $ 34,566 $ 9,862

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, DDS Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to DDS Segment $ 8,954 $ 974 $ 25,446 $ 223 Provision for income taxes 1,102 246 (4,081 ) 1,018 Interest expense 96 104 283 395 Depreciation and amortization 711 351 2,224 1,161 Severance** - - - 33 Stock-based compensation 1,373 986 3,896 3,511 Non-controlling interests 7 4 15 19 Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment $ 12,243 $ 2,665 $ 27,783 $ 6,360

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Synodex Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Synodex Segment $ 935 $ 238 $ 1,908 $ 219 Depreciation and amortization 97 144 503 623 Severance** - - - 6 Stock-based compensation (235 ) (10 ) (99 ) 167 Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment $ 797 $ 372 $ 2,312 $ 1,015

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Agility Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Agility Segment $ 407 $ 440 $ 1,306 $ (1,350 ) Provision for income taxes (57 ) 2 (109 ) 10 Interest expense 1 1 4 5 Depreciation and amortization 769 742 3,069 2,932 Severance** - - - 541 Stock-based compensation* (21 ) 53 201 349 Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment $ 1,099 $ 1,238 $ 4,471 $ 2,487

**Represents non-recurring severance incurred for a reduction in headcount in connection with the re-alignment of the Company's cost structure.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: DDS $ 51,289 $ 19,646 $ 141,098 $ 61,576 Synodex 2,070 1,807 7,864 7,511 Agility 5,821 4,659 21,499 17,688 Total Consolidated $ 59,180 $ 26,112 $ 170,461 $ 86,775

