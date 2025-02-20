New Hope Network: Natural Products Expo West 2025 Agenda Ignites Innovation, Connection and Conscious Growth

The natural products industry is set to embark on an exhilarating journey of discovery and collaboration as Natural Products Expo West, the pinnacle event for natural, organic and conscious products, returns to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 4-7, 2025. This year's expo promises to be a transformative experience, uniting the CPG community in a vibrant showcase of innovation, education and inspiration.

Empowering the Future of Conscious Consumerism

At the heart of Expo West 2025 lies a commitment to fostering meaningful connections between retailers and brands while prioritizing engagement for all attendees. The event serves as the dynamic platform where over 3,000 exhibitors, including industry titans and emerging brands, reveal the latest creations across food and beverage, supplements, pets, beauty and more.

Jeff D'Entremont, SVP of Informa Markets Health and Nutrition, captures the essence of the event: "The energy at this year's Expo West will be undeniable, marking 2025 as a pivotal year for our brands, buyers and community. With thousands of new products on display, valuable connections made and ideas shared, this event will continue to shape the future of natural, organic and conscious CPG."

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore groundbreaking offerings from renowned brands such as Chobani, Liquid Death, Simple Mills, Chomps, Violife, Liquid I.V. and Waterboy, among others. These industry leaders are not just showcasing products but unveiling the future of consumer trends and setting new standards for the natural and organic market.

Elevating Industry Knowledge Through Cutting-Edge Education

Expo West 2025 goes beyond product showcases, offering a rich tapestry of educational content designed to empower attendees with actionable insights and forward-thinking strategies. The event kicks off with the Natural Products Business School and Climate Day programming, setting the stage for a week of transformative learning experiences.

Throughout the expo, attendees will delve into critical topics shaping the industry, from the intricacies of menopause and the gut microbiome to the complexities of trade and supply chain considerations. The popular "The State Of" presentation series returns, offering exclusive data and practical takeaways on trending topics in supplements and beauty.

A highlight of the educational program is the annual "The State of Natural and Organic" address. The keynote will feature an engaging panel discussion with Dax Shepard and Aaron Weakley, co-founders of the innovative non-alcoholic beer brand Ted Segers, alongside Daniel Scharff, founder and CEO of Startup CPG. Adding to this star-studded lineup, brain health advocate?Maria Shriver, co-founder of?MOSH, The Brain Brand®, will share insights on building a purpose-driven brand in the competitive functional food space. This not-to-be-missed session will also feature first-to-market CPG industry insights from New Hope Network, Whipstitch Capital and SPINS, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the industry landscape and future trajectories.

Celebrating Excellence and Visionary Leadership

The NEXTY Awards Ceremony & Celebration, affectionately known as the NEXTY Prom, will take center stage on Thursday, March 6, at the Marriott Marquis Center Ballroom. This gala event not only honors the most innovative and impactful products in the industry but also serves as a vibrant networking opportunity for attendees to forge lasting connections.

In a touching tribute to industry pioneers, the Greg Steltenpohl Pragmatic Visionary Award will be presented by son Eli Steltenpohl, Board Member, Califia Farms, honoring the legacy of the late co-founder of Odwalla and Califia Farms. This recognition underscores the event's commitment to celebrating visionary leadership and sustainable innovation within the natural products ecosystem.

Empowering Women in the Natural Products Industry

Expo West 2025 concludes on a powerful note, aligning with International Women's Day. The final day opens with an inspiring fireside chat featuring Chrissy Teigen, founder of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, followed by a panel of industry leaders. This session, coupled with a networking event in partnership with One Step Closer, aims to empower, connect, and inspire women and allies in the natural products industry, fostering a more inclusive and diverse business landscape.

New Experiences for Enhanced Engagement

The 2025 edition introduces exciting new elements to enhance the attendee experience.

The first-ever Expo West Block Party on Tuesday, March 4, featuring live music, food and sponsored sampling stations, designed for off-show-floor networking and connection.

New Wellness Beverage Pavilion and Conscious Beauty Pavilion, aligning with emerging industry trends.

A "Streamlining Success" session on March 6th, showcasing New Hope's suite of Market Integrity services to help brands navigate the market landscape effectively.

Facilitating Meaningful Connections

Recognizing the diverse needs of attendees, Expo West 2025 has adjusted its schedule to maximize value. Expanded buyer-only hours from 9 - 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, catering to retail buyers, distributors, hosted buyers, food service buyers and health practitioners.

A wide range of notable retailers, including Aldi, Kroger, Target, Sprouts and Thrive Market, are registered to attend, offering exhibitors unparalleled access to key decision makers.

As Natural Products Expo West 2025 approaches, the event stands as a beacon of innovation, collaboration and growth in the CPG industry. By bringing together visionary brands, forward-thinking retailers and passionate consumers, Expo West continues to be the driving force behind the evolution of natural, organic and conscious products. Attendees will leave not just with new products and knowledge, but with renewed inspiration and valuable connections that will shape the future of their businesses and the industry at large.

For more information and to register for this transformative event, visit www.expowest.com .

About New Hope Network?

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire