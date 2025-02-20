Global Technology Distribution Council: New Research Highlighting a Strong Future for IT Distribution Unveiled at GTDC Summit NA

Technology and distribution leaders from across the world gathered this week to gain insight on the evolving IT ecosystem at the 23rd annual GTDC Summit North America . Hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council , the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, this year's event highlighted significant shifts in buyer and consumer expectations and future opportunities in the rapidly evolving channel ecosystem.

The newly released GTDC Tech Distribution 2030 report details the underlying factors driving those trends, including the market forces, security concerns and innovations driving change across the industry. Vation Ventures was commissioned to follow up its 2019 study with a fresh examination of the IT ecosystem and the types of support that vendors and solution providers will require to achieve their business objectives over the next five years.

"Distributors continue to listen to all members of the IT ecosystem and work constantly to understand the needs in the marketplace," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC during his opening remarks. "As this research shows, distributors continue to make significant investments in key competencies and evolve their capabilities to meet the IT requirements of the future."

Vitagliano also highlighted the value of orchestration across the industry with the increasing complexity of the technologies, business models and customer engagements. "Consider the developments with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing, and managing multifaceted relationships with hyperscalers and a bevy of other alliance partners. Whether you're an emerging or a long-established vendor, distributors simplify, augment and help manage the complexity."

Vation Ventures managing partner and co-founder Joe O'Callaghan joined Vitagliano on the main stage to discuss the research process and provide additional insight on the report. "Our industry surveys suggest that, as we move closer to 2030, cloud and services models will continue to mature and reign in the era of digital distribution. AI and cybersecurity utilization and sales will accelerate while vendors and solution providers increasingly look to their distributor partners to broaden capabilities with additional professional services and support options."

Download a free copy of the GTDC Tech Distribution 2030 report here .

Orchestrating the IT Ecosystem of the Future

Looking forward was a central theme of the conversations at GTDC Summit North America as the research, conversations and presentations highlighted the many ways distributors empower the vendor and solution provider community. From scaling AI and advanced cybersecurity solutions to optimizing procurement, delivery and support in the digital age, the session and activities focused heavily on the future needs of the IT ecosystem. Here are a few of the highlights:

Distribution executives shared their thoughts on digital transformation acceleration, ecosystem collaboration, cybersecurity prioritization and advanced XaaS models with GTDC's Frank Vitagliano. His panelists included Sean Kerins, President and CEO, Arrow Electronics, Inc; Dan Schwab, Co-President, D&H Distributing; Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro; and Patrick Zammit, CEO, TD SYNNEX

Economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin highlighted recent policy changes and potential fiscal outcomes with the recent political changes, and their short- and long-term impact on the global IT ecosystem.

IDC President Crawford Del Prete shared a comprehensive industry outlook, including the prospects for the different communities that make up the IT ecosystem, and the factors impacting AI and cybersecurity adoption.

Dave O'Callaghan of Vation Ventures moderated an insightful AI go-to-market thought leader discussion with Victor Baez of Ingram Micro, John Brookbank with Cisco, Allen Fazio of Houlihan Lokey, Kyle Henry with AMD and David Tharp of Dataiku.

CommCentric's Brian Sherman led a group discussion on reseller business transformations and the current and future needs of the partner community. His panelists included Huy Ly of Meijun, Chris Ploessel with RedNight Consulting, Dan Shapero of TeamLogic IT and Mike Strohl with e360.

For executives with interests or channel responsibilities in Europe, register now for the 2025 GTDC Summit EMEA , April1-3, at the InterContinental Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $170 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE: ABPL), Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT.MI), Exclusive Networks (EPA: EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM), Intcomex, Logicom (CSE: LOG), Mindware, Redington Limited (BSE/NSE: Redington), Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE:0529), Tarsus, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings and Westcon-Comstor.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brian Sherman

CommCentric Solutions Inc. (for GTDC)

(814) 882-4432 | bsherman@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire