RT Casey, LLC: RTC Powers Progress With OSU PacWave Project: a Bold Wave in Offshore Renewable Energy

R.T. Casey, LLC (RTC), a leader in offshore construction and subsea engineering, proudly announces its key role in advancing Oregon State University's (OSU) PacWave South project. As the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test facility in the United States, PacWave South is a groundbreaking initiative in the pursuit of harnessing renewable energy from ocean waves.

RTC working offshore on the OSU PacWave Project

Photo Credit: D. Hellin

With a strong commitment to supporting all energy initiatives, RTC specializes in developing, installing, and maintaining cutting-edge subsea and terrestrial infrastructure. Whether in offshore renewables, telecommunications, or other critical energy sectors, RTC's expertise ensures seamless and sustainable power solutions.

RTC's Contributions to PacWave South: Driving Innovation Below and Beyond the Surface

RTC played a pivotal role in the design, procurement, installation, and integration of essential infrastructure to ensure efficient and reliable energy transmission. The company's expertise was instrumental in:

Subsea Cable Engineering - Designed and deployed high-performance cables built to endure the unique challenges of the Pacific Ocean.

Precision Installation - Executed complex offshore and terrestrial operations to establish reliable energy connectivity.

Industry Collaboration - Partnered with OSU and various contractors from the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Louisiana to execute this ambitious project.

Safety-Focused Execution - Maintained rigorous Incident-Free Operations (IFO) standards, ensuring operational excellence.

Leadership Perspective: The Future of Energy Lies Offshore

"The success of PacWave South is a testament to innovation, strategic execution, and the power of collaboration," said Zachary Casey, Project Executive and Owner at RTC. "We are proud to be at the forefront of advancing offshore renewable energy, demonstrating the critical role that high-performance subsea infrastructure plays in shaping the future of sustainable power solutions."

Rachel Cambre, Senior Electrical Project Manager at RTC, emphasized the growing importance of reliable energy transmission in renewable initiatives: "As global demand for sustainable energy solutions increases, robust submarine and terrestrial cable systems will serve as the backbone of future offshore projects. PacWave South is a key step forward in proving the viability of wave-generated power, and we are committed to driving industry-leading innovations that enable its success."

About R.T. Casey, LLC

R.T. Casey, LLC is a premier offshore and subsea construction company specializing in the design, engineering, and installation of submarine and terrestrial cable systems. With a focus on safety, precision, and sustainability, RTC provides expert solutions across the energy, telecommunications, and marine industries, supporting both renewable and traditional energy infrastructure.

