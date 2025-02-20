Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial service provider, is pleased to announce a reduction of approximately $14.9 million in debt with a combined annualized savings in interest expense of $1.7 million from July 18, 2024, to February 21, 2025.

Transitioning our EP Homes business line to the Company's new Borrowed Down Payment Program, has resulted in a reduction in debt as a direct result of selling EP Homes inventory to clients eliminating high-cost debt off the balance sheet of $8.3 million, or 73% in its outstanding EP Homes debt, decreasing from $11.4 million as of July 18, 2024, to $3.1 million as of February 21, 2025. Annualized interest expense savings are estimated to be $1.0 million.

In addition, the prior settlement agreements entered into by the Company through our Financial Services business line, on September 30, 2024, January 17, and 28, 2025, resulted in a $6.6 million debt reduction with annualized interest expense savings of $720,000.

"Our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet while continuing to focus in key growth areas," said Dil Boparai, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. "Reducing our debt enhances our ability to execute our long-term strategy and drive sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Plans to Uplist to TSX

The Company is also excited to announce that it is preparing an application to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company is actively working towards meeting all applicable listing requirements and will submit its application in due course. While the Company believes it is well positioned for this transition, there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the application. Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone for Everyday People, reflecting its strong financial performance, operational growth, and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This transition, once approved, is expected to increase the Company's visibility among institutional investors, improve liquidity, and provide access to a broader capital market. The Company will provide further updates as the application process progresses. Until TSX approval is granted and a final listing date is determined, Everyday People will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Issuance of Restricted Share Units

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 570,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and management pursuant to its omnibus share incentive plan (the "Plan"), for their service during the 2024 fiscal year. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive, upon vesting, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs shall vest one year from the date of grant.

The Plan provides for the grant RSUs, options ("Options"), performance share units ("PSUs" and together with the RSUs, "Share Units") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and together with the Options and Share Units, "Awards"). The Plan includes a "rolling" stock option plan component that sets the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted thereunder, together with the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan and the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to any other security based compensation arrangement of the Company, at 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis from time to time. In addition, the Plan sets the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan at 5,000,000 Common Shares.

The Company's Plan was annually approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting held July 25, 2024, and subsequently received annual approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on July 29, 2024.

