Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Recognized as Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) is pleased to announce that Hannan has been recognized as one of the 2025 Top 50 mining companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The 2025 Top 50 celebrates the strongest performance on the Exchange over the last year. Composed of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, Mining, Energy, Clean Technology & Life Sciences, Diversified Industries and Technology. The ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, states: "The performance of the TSX Venture 50 underscores the strategic importance of Canadian natural resources and high-growth innovation. With heightened demand for critical minerals, energy security and transition, and advanced manufacturing, this year's TSX Venture 50 showcases how TSXV is empowering Canadian businesses to raise capital, scale operations, and contribute to a secure and prosperous future for Canada."

Mr. Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and CEO, Hannan Metals Ltd., states: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange. This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and exceptional efforts of our team members. I would like to thank all supporters of our Company's vision who contributed to this achievement, as we advance on our aims to discover large copper and gold mineralizing systems in the new frontiers of Peru."

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTC PINK:HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a resource and exploration company discovering and developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

www.hannanmetals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

SOURCE: Hannan Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire