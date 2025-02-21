Deutsche Telekom's shares experienced notable growth following its subsidiary T-Mobile US's significant public sector achievement. The telecommunications giant has been selected as the exclusive mobile service provider for New York City, securing a strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge 5G technology to municipal agencies and emergency responders. This development prompted a positive market response, with Deutsche Telekom's stock climbing 0.9% to €34.66, approaching its 52-week high of €34.89 recorded on February 19. Trading volume exceeded 3.2 million shares, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's market position.

Financial Performance Drives Growth Outlook

The company's robust financial performance continues to underpin its stock market success. Deutsche Telekom reported impressive quarterly results, with earnings per share rising to €0.60, marking a substantial improvement from the previous year's €0.39. Revenue growth of 3.43% to €28.50 billion further demonstrates the company's strong market momentum. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €37.64, while shareholders can anticipate an increased dividend projection from €0.77 to €1.16 per share.

