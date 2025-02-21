INKBIRD Tech. C.L.: INKBIRD Unveils Next-Gen Wireless Meat Thermometers and Sous Vide Cookers to Redefine Precision Cooking

INKBIRD introduces the INT-14-BW wireless meat thermometer and ISV-100W sous vide cooker to eliminate guesswork from cooking and unlock culinary potential.

INKBIRD, a prominent leader in smart home and kitchen technology, has officially unveiled its next-generation wireless meat thermometer and WiFi sous vide cooker. These advanced devices empower home cooks to achieve restaurant-quality results with greater precision, convenience, control, and consistently delicious results.

INT-14-BW for Precision Temperature Monitoring, Wirelessly

This is a cutting-edge wireless meat thermometer designed for accurate and effortless temperature monitoring. Key features include:

Quad-Probe Connectivity - Monitor up to four proteins simultaneously, with real-time tracking via the INKBIRD app.

Tri-Mode Control - Remotely control via 2.4GHz WiFi or Bluetooth 5.4, or local control via the base station.

Dual-Sensor in One Probe - Track both the internal temperature of your meat and the ambient temperature of your oven, grill, or smoker at the same time.

IP67 Waterproof Probes - All four probes are made of food-grade stainless steel, have an IP67 waterproof rating, and are dishwasher safe.

Smart App Integration - The INKBIRD app offers preset temperatures for various meats and doneness levels, customizable alerts, temperature graphs, and cooking timers.

Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery - With a quick 25-minute charge, each probe can last up to 25 hours of continuous monitoring.

ISV-100W for Smart Sous Vide Cooking

This immersion circulator brings precision and consistency to sous vide cooking, simplifying the process and delivering exceptional results. Key features include:

Precise Temperature Control - Maintain water temperature within ±0.2?/0.1? for perfectly cooked food every time.

Powerful Circulation - The 1000W heating element and 360° pump circulate water efficiently, ensuring temperature distribution throughout the bath.

Smart App Control - Control and monitor the sous vide machine remotely via the INKBIRD app. Set cooking time and temperature, monitor progress, and receive notifications.

Wide Temperature Range - Effortlessly cook a variety of dishes from delicate fish to succulent steaks with a temperature range of 77?~210?/25?~99?.

Safety Features - Built-in low water level detection and overheating protection ensure safe and reliable operation.

"We're excited to introduce these new products to the INKBIRD family," said Ken Tse, INKBIRD's CEO. "Our goal is to make cooking more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With our new wireless thermometer and sous vide machine, home cooks can create delicious and perfectly cooked meats every time."

Availability and Pricing

The INKBIRD INT-14-BW Wireless Meat Thermometer and ISV-100W Sous Vide Cooker are available for purchase on the INKBIRD official website, Amazon, and select retailers. The INK-14-BW is priced at $199.99, and the ISV-100W is priced at $90.99.

To help more users enjoy precision cooking, INKBIRD is offering a $60 limited-time discount on the INT-14-BW, as well as a 15% sitewide discount with code G15. The best part? Users can combine these offers, bringing the INT-14-BW down to just $118.99.

About INKBIRD

INKBIRD is a technology company dedicated to providing innovative and affordable smart home and kitchen solutions. With a focus on precision, convenience, and user-friendly design, INKBIRD offers a diverse range of products, from wireless meat thermometers and sous vide cookers to temperature controllers and air quality monitors, catering yo home chefs, tech enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers alike.

Contact Information

