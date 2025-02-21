Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd (the "Company" or "ACG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to a acquire a 100% interest in three past-producing gold mines (Sunol, Palo Alto, and Columbia) located on a 33-acre parcel of patented land (Figure 1), which are not subject to any royalties. The Company will also acquire two adjacent Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims which total 40 acres. The acquisition parcel is located within ACG's larger BLM claim package of 3,350 acres, which make up the Eagle Property (Figure 2). The Company plans to undertake a detailed sampling program of the accessible underground workings of the past-producing mines, as well as surface showings of mineralized veins.
Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd ("ACG") is a private company that owns 100% of the Eagle Property in Yavapai County, which is located on 239 unpatented BLM claims totaling 3,350 acres that are not subject to any royalties. The claims host at least 12 past-producing gold mines. A sampling program completed by ACG in 2024 identified at least 12 mineralized zones and structures which have not been tested with modern exploration methods (including geophysics or drill testing).
The Eagle Claims cover a broad area to the west, southwest, and south of the historic Iron King volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mine, with reported production of 5.7 million tonnes grading 2.6 g/t gold, 91 g/t silver, 4.9% zinc, 1.8% lead and 0.1% copper from 1903 to 1969.
Mapping and Sampling Program
During September 2024, a total of 209 samples were collected along mineralized zones at the Eagle Project. Samples were submitted to ALS laboratory in Tucson, Arizona with 5% standards and 5% blanks inserted into the sample sequence. Additional geological mapping and sampling were completed during October 2024, with an additional 41 samples collected and submitted with 5% standards and 5% blanks inserted into the sample sequence.
Figure 5 below displays a detailed geological map, showing the various lithologies of the Eagle Project, as well as numerous past-producing gold and VMS mines on or adjacent to the project. The Eagle Project hosts a variety of mineralization styles that originated from at least two principal mineralizing events. Property-wide high-grade samples are displayed in Figure 1.
Eagle Gold Zone
In the southwestern portion of the Eagle Project, high-grade gold mineralization was sampled in a number of quartz veins. Select high grade results in this area include 92 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t gold, 11.2 g/t, 8.6 g/t gold, 6.6 g/t gold, and 6.2 g/t gold (Figure 2).
Eagle Copper Zone
In the southern portion of the Eagle Project, copper mineralization is hosted within apparent stratiform zones and veins. Copper oxide veinlets with silicified alteration are abundant and occur with chalcopyrite and pyrite in quartz veins (Figure 3). There are many workings and pits in this area.
Select high grade results in this area included 27.6% copper, 4.5% copper, 3.8% copper and 3.0% copper. High grade gold and silver were also encountered in this area, including 29.4 g/t gold, 653 g/t silver, and 450 g/t silver (Figure 4).
The strongly anomalous copper, gold, and silver results on samples of this type indicate impressive potential for VMS mineralization within the area sampled and in surrounding areas. Based on strong similarities with Iron King VMS ore, the Eagle Copper Zone represents a target that requires detailed exploration as a potential similar deposit.
Marc Pais, Chairman and Director, commented, "Arizona Copper and Gold has assembled a large land package hosting numerous past-producers in mining-friendly Yavapai County. Recent sampling has identified property-wide high grade mineralization containing copper, gold, silver and zinc. Future work will include geophysical testing to further define mineralized trends, including airborne VTEM and ground-based resistivity and induced polarization tests. The acquisition announced today adds three past-producing mines on private land with water rights and an operating well. It is ideally located within our larger land package, and hosts a house suitable as an exploration base, as well as a large Quonset hut suitable for core storage when drilling commences. The Company intends to undertake a public-listing during 2025."
Figure 1. Eagle Project claims map displaying patented claims to be acquired (green) which host three past-producing mines (Palo Alto, Sunol, and Columbia mines)
Figure 2. Eagle Project claims map displaying patented claims to be acquired (green) which host three past-producing mines (Palo Alto, Sunol, and Columbia mines) as well as BLM claims to be acquired (purple).
Figure 3. Malachite veinlets in rubbly Tonalite (top); Malachite and azurite in tonalite (bottom left and middle), chalcopyrite in quartz vein (bottom right).
Figure 4. Eagle Project Copper Zone displaying select high-grade copper and silver samples as well as neighbouring past-producers
Figure 5. Eagle Project claims map showing detailed geology as well at 12 historic past-producing gold mines
Table 1. Eagle Project 2024 Surface Sampling Results
|Eagle Project 2024 Surface Sampling Results
|Work_Order
|Sample_ID
|E_WGS84
|N_WGS84
|Elev
|Station
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Cu (%)
|Zn (%)
|Description
|TU24292051
|M413542
|383742
|3817841
|1483
|MC063
|-0.01
|255
|284
|0.0284
|0.1365
|Float of Fe-carb with quartz (vein?) Black FeOx, calcite, quartz.
|TU24292063
|M413601
|380417
|3815558
|1640
|MC177
|-0.01
|0.44
|263
|0.0263
|0.0068
|Dump pile.QVN with sericite veinlets
|TU24292063
|M413652
|383253
|3817591
|1509
|CS-032
|-0.01
|0.19
|194
|0.0194
|0.0033
|VEIN FLOAT GRAB
|TU24292051
|M413547
|382999
|3817756
|1577
|MC067
|-0.01
|117
|190
|0.019
|0.511
|Dump pile; no QVN, but lots of gossan with calcite veins
|TU24292051
|M413535
|383402
|3818149
|1563
|MC052
|-0.01
|142
|158
|0.0158
|0.452
|Near vertical, Epidote within wall rock and adjacent to the gossan.
|TU24292063
|M413651
|383588
|3817936
|1501
|CS-031
|-0.01
|35.4
|148.5
|0.0149
|0.0575
|VEIN FLOAT GRAB
|TU24292063
|M413661
|383006
|3815138
|1483
|JV-002
|-0.01
|0.12
|117.5
|0.0118
|0.0023
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413686
|383017
|3815365
|1489
|JV-027
|-0.01
|0.32
|117
|0.0117
|0.004
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413658
|382298
|3815322
|1554
|CS-040
|-0.01
|0.42
|116
|0.0116
|0.0063
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413667
|381159
|3816345
|1568
|JV-010
|-0.01
|0.06
|75.6
|0.0076
|0.0006
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413551
|383101
|3816920
|1497
|MC076
|-0.01
|0.15
|73.4
|0.0073
|0.0035
|dump pike at extent of claim boundary
|TU24292063
|M413623
|382398
|3815408
|1546
|MC280
|-0.01
|0.27
|71
|0.0071
|0.0023
|QVN through basalt; magnetite-quartz vein in float
|TU24292051
|M413546
|382945
|3817749
|1591
|MC066
|-0.01
|40.2
|66.3
|0.0066
|0.305
|Dump pile QVN in gossan with FeOx
|TU24292063
|M413606
|382885
|3815972
|1491
|MC189
|-0.01
|0.02
|64
|0.0064
|0.0029
|QVN in outcrop.
|TU24292063
|M413703
|380106
|3818315
|1729
|JV-043
|-0.01
|0.32
|61.9
|0.0062
|0.0033
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413639
|383009
|3815669
|1468
|CS-017
|-0.01
|0.03
|61.4
|0.0061
|0.0018
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413673
|380326
|3816510
|1638
|JV-016
|-0.01
|0.07
|60.4
|0.006
|0.0019
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413697
|383490
|3817805
|1504
|JV-038
|-0.01
|0.09
|60.3
|0.006
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413693
|382656
|3814733
|1547
|JV-034
|-0.01
|0.25
|60
|0.006
|0.0014
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413641
|382957
|3815634
|1479
|CS-018
|-0.01
|0.04
|58.2
|0.0058
|0.0089
|VEIN INOUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413646
|382477
|3814564
|1620
|CS-025
|-0.01
|0.13
|46
|0.0046
|0.0047
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413638
|383039
|3815704
|1468
|CS-016
|-0.01
|0.01
|45.1
|0.0045
|0.0012
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413642
|382878
|3815621
|1484
|CS-019
|-0.01
|0.01
|43.5
|0.0044
|0.0007
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413609
|383377
|3815579
|1457
|MC198
|-0.01
|0.31
|40.6
|0.0041
|0.0033
|Fissile slate at working. Many veins/veinlets along strike.
|TU24292051
|M413541
|383420
|3817834
|1500
|MC060
|-0.01
|0.92
|36.2
|0.0036
|0.0078
|QVN with red FeOx staining on fracture surfaces.
|TU24292063
|M413701
|383443
|3817501
|1484
|JV-041
|-0.01
|17.05
|36.2
|0.0036
|0.1305
|SMALL DIG. GOSIN
|TU24292051
|M413526
|382762
|3815305
|1514
|MC041
|-0.01
|0.12
|34.5
|0.0035
|0.0067
|Vein subcrop adjacent to thinly foliated wall rock.
|TU24292063
|M413690
|382808
|3815079
|1490
|JV-031
|-0.01
|0.37
|33.9
|0.0034
|0.0006
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413588
|380578
|3816792
|0
|MC146
|-0.01
|0.05
|29.5
|0.003
|0.0035
|Vein pile
|TU24292051
|M413512
|383299
|3814812
|1454
|MC024
|-0.01
|0.11
|26.5
|0.0027
|0.0033
|Specular hematite, weak epidote. Extremely magnetic.
|TU24292063
|M413682
|382650
|3817522
|1539
|JV-024
|-0.01
|0.04
|26.1
|0.0026
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413501
|381190
|3817323
|1588
|MC002
|-0.01
|0.3
|24.5
|0.0025
|0.0015
|Pit-vein in outcrop.
|TU24292063
|M413699
|383419
|3817632
|1493
|JV-040
|-0.01
|0.04
|24.1
|0.0024
|0.0009
|VEIN FLOAT IN DRAIN
|TU24292051
|M413537
|383311
|3818030
|1546
|MC055
|-0.01
|20.6
|24
|0.0024
|0.104
|Gossan vei
|TU24292051
|M413528
|382849
|3815428
|1488
|MC043
|-0.01
|0.03
|23.4
|0.0023
|0.0019
|QVN that is a small outcrop
|TU24292063
|M413616
|383964
|3817819
|1476
|MC227
|-0.01
|0.11
|22.4
|0.0022
|0.0016
|QVN float. Ori is foliation of adjacent unit
|TU24292051
|M413511
|383305
|3814827
|1450
|MC023
|-0.01
|0.17
|18.4
|0.0018
|0.0036
|QVN oxidized orange and red. No outcrop
|TU24292063
|M413676
|382012
|3816549
|1534
|JV-019
|-0.01
|0.06
|18.1
|0.0018
|0.0037
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413629
|380805
|3816859
|1608
|CS-006
|-0.01
|0.08
|18
|0.0018
|0.0004
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413657
|382572
|3815738
|1501
|CS-039
|-0.01
|0.17
|17.7
|0.0018
|0.0027
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413685
|383028
|3815451
|1475
|JV-026
|-0.01
|0.06
|16.8
|0.0017
|0.0047
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413707
|382709
|3815843
|1484
|JV-047
|-0.01
|0.04
|16.8
|0.0017
|0.0008
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413617
|380897
|3817522
|1553
|MC236
|-0.01
|0.03
|16.1
|0.0016
|0.0168
|Basalt outcrop with pyrite cubes
|TU24292063
|M413636
|383106
|3815816
|1462
|CS-014
|-0.01
|0.01
|15.3
|0.0015
|0.0011
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413691
|382762
|3814991
|1497
|JV-032
|-0.01
|0.1
|14.1
|0.0014
|0.0053
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413502
|381466
|3817388
|1572
|MC004A
|-0.01
|0.09
|13
|0.0013
|0.001
|Mineralized wall rock with sericite from dump pile
|TU24292051
|M413525
|382779
|3815250
|1502
|MC040
|-0.01
|0.08
|12.6
|0.0013
|0.001
|Vein float
|TU24292063
|M413605
|382923
|3816043
|1485
|MC188
|-0.01
|0.02
|12.5
|0.0013
|0.0089
|QVN in outcrop.
|TU24292063
|M413637
|383059
|3815738
|1471
|CS-015
|-0.01
|0.01
|12.1
|0.0012
|0.0028
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292051
|M413508
|383033
|3815735
|1473
|MC017
|-0.01
|0.04
|11.8
|0.0012
|0.0019
|quartz lens within metatuff
|TU24292051
|M413527
|382766
|3815349
|1509
|MC042
|-0.01
|0.03
|11.5
|0.0012
|0.0012
|QVN in subcrop
|TU24292063
|M413634
|380266
|3815491
|1632
|CS-012
|-0.01
|0.06
|11.5
|0.0012
|0.0008
|S55 D75
VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413687
|382916
|3815342
|1491
|JV-028
|-0.01
|0.07
|10.9
|0.0011
|0.0014
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413662
|383433
|3817857
|1497
|JV-003
|-0.01
|0.06
|10.7
|0.0011
|0.001
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413668
|380711
|3816781
|1613
|JV-011
|-0.01
|0.07
|10.7
|0.0011
|0.0008
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413504
|383138
|3815900
|1461
|MC009
|-0.01
|0.01
|10.6
|0.0011
|0.0059
|2 quartz lenses within thinly foliated meta-tuff.
|TU24292051
|M413509
|383372
|3814912
|1445
|MC018
|-0.01
|0.2
|10.6
|0.0011
|0.008
|QVN float pile, with copper pitch and intensely oxidized
|TU24292063
|M413706
|382801
|3815913
|1471
|JV-046
|-0.01
|0.03
|10.4
|0.001
|0.0004
|VEIN OUTCROP.
|TU24292063
|M413608
|383323
|3815629
|1466
|MC197
|-0.01
|0.01
|10.2
|0.001
|0.0011
|QVN outcrop in fissile shale. 10 cm wide, variable width,gray
|TU24292063
|M413715
|380819
|3815547
|1578
|MC337
|-0.01
|0.1
|10.2
|0.001
|0.016
|QVN float in drainage
|TU24292051
|M413507
|383083
|3815780
|1463
|MC015
|-0.01
|0.04
|10.1
|0.001
|0.0057
|White milky QVN; large boulder-size quartz float
|TU24292063
|M413681
|380236
|3815271
|1630
|JV-023
|-0.01
|0.15
|10
|0.001
|0.0017
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413549
|382490
|3817794
|1572
|MC074
|-0.01
|1.54
|9.4
|0.0009
|0.0102
|QVN float on hillside
|TU24292063
|M413704
|380001
|3818426
|1789
|JV-044
|-0.01
|0.03
|9.3
|0.0009
|0.0005
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413577
|381202
|3816410
|1561
|MC121
|-0.01
|0.26
|9.1
|0.0009
|0.0058
|Thin vein in tonalite outcrop
|TU24292063
|M413669
|380727
|3816701
|1603
|JV-012
|-0.01
|0.03
|9.1
|0.0009
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413610
|383421
|3815534
|1447
|MC199
|-0.01
|0.01
|8.9
|0.0009
|0.0008
|QVN outcrop
|TU24292063
|M413719
|381153
|3815725
|1560
|MC344
|-0.01
|0.17
|8.9
|0.0009
|0.0076
|20 cm wide parallel vein structure w Feox
|TU24292063
|M413664
|380274
|3816440
|1632
|JV-006
|-0.01
|0.05
|8.8
|0.0009
|0.0024
|VEIN FLOAT / DUMP
|TU24292063
|M413656
|382686
|3815842
|1489
|CS-038
|-0.01
|0.02
|8.7
|0.0009
|0.0006
|S45 D
VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413611
|383541
|3815354
|1458
|MC202
|-0.01
|0.03
|8.5
|0.0009
|0.0011
|QVN float pile next to QVN in outcrop.
|TU24292063
|M413702
|380975
|3817934
|1570
|JV-042
|-0.01
|0.08
|7.7
|0.0008
|0.0072
|VEIN OUTCROP
|TU24292051
|M413530
|382869
|3815637
|1482
|MC045
|-0.01
|0.01
|7.4
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Wall rock adjacent to crumbled vein in place
|TU24292051
|M413506
|383081
|3815980
|1475
|MC012
|-0.01
|0.02
|7.3
|0.0007
|0.0029
|Vein in outcrop; crosscuts foliation
|TU24292063
|M413670
|380699
|3816615
|1620
|JV-013
|-0.01
|0.07
|7.3
|0.0007
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413679
|380297
|3815272
|1621
|JV-022
|-0.01
|0.02
|7.2
|0.0007
|0.0049
|VEIN
|TU24292051
|M413532
|384019
|3818183
|1479
|MC047
|-0.01
|0.04
|6.5
|0.0007
|0.0005
|oxidized vein.
|TU24292063
|M413683
|383059
|3815617
|1461
|JV-024B
|-0.01
|0.02
|6.3
|0.0006
|0.0015
|VEIN FLOAT -IN DRAIN
|TU24292051
|M413575
|381181
|3816315
|1571
|MC117
|-0.01
|0.03
|6.2
|0.0006
|0.0006
|QVN pile/float. Pyrite in fractures of QVN.
|TU24292051
|M413529
|382852
|3815612
|1487
|MC044
|-0.01
|0.01
|5.6
|0.0006
|0.0007
|Wide QVN with some magnetite and alteration.
|TU24292063
|M413635
|380358
|3815539
|1637
|CS-013
|-0.01
|0.02
|5.4
|0.0005
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413607
|382895
|3815990
|1479
|MC190
|-0.01
|0.01
|5.1
|0.0005
|0.0025
|Vein outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413583
|381126
|3817080
|1586
|MC135
|-0.01
|0.04
|4.9
|0.0005
|0.002
|QVN float in gabbro.
|TU24292051
|M413550
|382610
|3817682
|1543
|MC075
|-0.01
|0.34
|4.8
|0.0005
|0.0037
|Large QVN ~2m wide.
|TU24292051
|M413539
|383420
|3817817
|1501
|MC059
|-0.01
|1.7
|3.9
|0.0004
|0.0071
|QVN pile within in drainage.
|TU24292063
|M413614
|383588
|3815239
|1474
|MC208
|-0.01
|0.01
|3.8
|0.0004
|0.0003
|QVN in outcrop above series of pits.
|TU24292051
|M413592
|380137
|3816434
|1654
|MC152
|-0.01
|0.03
|3.7
|0.0004
|0.0012
|vein
|TU24292051
|M413531
|383031
|3815852
|1450
|MC046
|-0.01
|0.01
|3.6
|0.0004
|0.0011
|Milky QVN
|TU24292063
|M413630
|380673
|3816819
|1623
|CS-007
|-0.01
|0.03
|3.6
|0.0004
|0.0008
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413586
|380648
|3816793
|1628
|MC143
|-0.01
|0.07
|3
|0.0003
|0.0011
|Vein in outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413585
|380844
|3816887
|1620
|MC138
|-0.01
|0.03
|2.8
|0.0003
|0.0005
|QVN float pile
|TU24292063
|M413631
|380542
|3816739
|1619
|CS-008
|-0.01
|0.03
|2.7
|0.0003
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413615
|382774
|3816256
|1485
|MC217
|-0.01
|0.01
|2.6
|0.0003
|0.0002
|QVN float
|TU24292063
|M413677
|380803
|3815579
|1566
|JV-020
|-0.01
|0.04
|2.4
|0.0002
|0.0003
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413587
|380637
|3816796
|1629
|MC144
|-0.01
|0.03
|2.3
|0.0002
|0.0008
|vein in outcrop.
|TU24292063
|M413602
|380473
|3815564
|1640
|MC178
|-0.01
|0.01
|2.3
|0.0002
|0.001
|Large pit with water in the bottom.
|TU24309427
|M413725
|383561
|3815737
|1444
|MC383
|0.01
|0.08
|816
|0.0816
|0.0034
|Continuous QVN in pit
|TU24292063
|M413663
|382722
|3816854
|1536
|JV-005
|0.01
|0.54
|695
|0.0695
|0.0043
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413650
|382780
|3814670
|1508
|CS-030
|0.01
|0.37
|304
|0.0304
|0.0017
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413513
|382997
|3814459
|1520
|MC026
|0.01
|0.22
|300
|0.03
|0.0018
|QVN float within sparse float.
|TU24292051
|M413503
|381466
|3817388
|1572
|MC004B
|0.01
|0.24
|288
|0.0288
|0.0052
|QVN with sericite crosscutting veins; from dump pile
|TU24292063
|M413698
|383427
|3817732
|1510
|JV-039
|0.01
|0.48
|189.5
|0.019
|0.0008
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413625
|382875
|3815480
|1488
|CS-002
|0.01
|0.4
|167
|0.0167
|0.0006
|Large Vein
|TU24309427
|M413724
|383712
|3815706
|1419
|MC380
|0.01
|0.06
|153.5
|0.0154
|0.006
|QVN
|TU24292063
|M413645
|382565
|3815134
|1538
|CS-024
|0.01
|2
|122
|0.0122
|0.0106
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24309427
|M413746
|381389
|3815714
|1565
|MC566
|0.01
|0.52
|116
|0.0116
|0.0341
|Clay alteration
|TU24292051
|M413534
|383420
|3818175
|1565
|MC051
|0.01
|250
|112.5
|0.0113
|1.16
|Black gossan with distal epidote. Oxidized sulfide
|TU24292063
|M413621
|382673
|3815718
|1493
|MC273
|0.01
|0.3
|105.5
|0.0106
|0.0014
|Outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413515
|382918
|3814356
|1523
|MC027B
|0.01
|0.13
|92.3
|0.0092
|0.0214
|stratiform, syngenetic mineralization Exhalite
|TU24309427
|M413721
|383567
|3814723
|1447
|MC350
|0.01
|0.7
|87.7
|0.0088
|0.0012
|QVN along foliation
|TU24292063
|M413714
|381141
|3815338
|1676
|MC319
|0.01
|0.27
|86.8
|0.0087
|0.0021
|small outcrop and float pile of basalt with some more QVN
|TU24292051
|M413514
|382918
|3814356
|1523
|MC027A
|0.01
|0.23
|79.5
|0.008
|0.0081
|Vein in working
|TU24292051
|M413543
|382814
|3817664
|1559
|MC064
|0.01
|59.2
|75.9
|0.0076
|0.338
|Gossan/FeOx on surface with limonite.
|TU24309427
|M413763
|381380
|3815747
|1567
|MC692
|0.01
|1.5
|74.5
|0.0075
|0.0747
|shear zone right above adit
|TU24292063
|M413644
|382577
|3815369
|1514
|CS-023
|0.01
|0.45
|74.3
|0.0074
|0.0128
|WORKING PIT
|TU24309427
|M413726
|383594
|3815788
|1438
|MC385
|0.01
|0.03
|51.1
|0.0051
|0.0013
|QVN continuous; greenschist
|TU24309427
|M413727
|381212
|3816284
|0
|MC418
|0.01
|0.04
|48.9
|0.0049
|0.0017
|Dark gray quartz+biotite+magnetite+pyrite vein.
|TU24292051
|M413510
|383325
|3814911
|1446
|MC020
|0.01
|0.13
|46.4
|0.0046
|0.0031
|3ft wide vein zone interspersed within Mv unit. Oxidized at surface
|TU24309427
|M413757
|385628
|3814417
|1515
|MC642B
|0.01
|0.02
|45.6
|0.0046
|0.0012
|QVN with red hematite, wall rock inclusions. Lots of chlorite
|TU24292063
|M413716
|380830
|3815518
|1592
|MC338
|0.01
|0.52
|42.4
|0.0042
|0.0074
|quartz-magnetite vein float
|TU24309427
|M413731
|384573
|3816609
|1383
|MC437
|0.01
|0.06
|42.2
|0.0042
|0.002
|Red (old) QVN containing white (new) QVN. Sampled red QVN
|TU24292051
|M413555
|382542
|3816486
|1495
|MC085
|0.01
|1.61
|41.9
|0.0042
|0.0069
|QVN lens with rhombohedral quartz within foliated tuff
|TU24292051
|M413505
|383089
|3815974
|1473
|MC011
|0.01
|0.02
|29.5
|0.003
|0.0033
|Float sample of oxidized vein; lots of vein float along trend
|TU24292063
|M413655
|382751
|3815896
|1475
|CS-037
|0.01
|0.06
|27.5
|0.0028
|0.0143
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413709
|382798
|3815529
|1476
|CS-020
|0.01
|0.05
|24
|0.0024
|0.0012
|VEIN IN OUTCROP
|TU24292063
|M413613
|383559
|3815210
|1471
|MC206
|0.01
|0.01
|20.1
|0.002
|0.0031
|2 pits just above MC205. Same mineralization as MC204.
|TU24292063
|M413612
|383532
|3815174
|1459
|MC204
|0.01
|0.06
|19.9
|0.002
|0.0077
|Large working w/ 2 pits. QVN with some gossan.
|TU24309427
|M413733
|384722
|3817615
|1425
|MC449
|0.01
|0.04
|19.8
|0.002
|0.0027
|QVN outcrop with wallrock schist included.
|TU24309427
|M413762
|382974
|3815193
|1499
|MC690
|0.01
|0.02
|19.8
|0.002
|0.0041
|Same as above, this feature is linear to the North for a while
|TU24292063
|M413654
|382816
|3815923
|1472
|CS-036
|0.01
|0.05
|18.6
|0.0019
|0.0008
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24309427
|M413732
|384592
|3816855
|1427
|MC444
|0.01
|0.04
|16.6
|0.0017
|0.001
|Young QVN through old QVN
|TU24309427
|M413751
|381408
|3815315
|1663
|MC610
|0.01
|4.05
|16.2
|0.0016
|0.0633
|Clay altered rock with limonite fractures on small dump pile.
|TU24309427
|M413730
|384249
|3816624
|1428
|MC429
|0.01
|0.04
|15.8
|0.0016
|0.0015
|Vein with schistose wallrock
|TU24309427
|M413736
|385652
|3813182
|1486
|MC473
|0.01
|0.01
|15.3
|0.0015
|0.0005
|BIF with magnetic veinetes and coarse grained magnetic nodules
|TU24292063
|M413618
|380815
|3817781
|1575
|MC239
|0.01
|0.13
|15
|0.0015
|0.0155
|QVN metamorphosed. Black surface oxidation, mostly quartz, intense FeOx
|TU24292063
|M413718
|381155
|3815734
|1568
|MC343
|0.01
|0.2
|15
|0.0015
|0.0077
|wide QVN with FeOx.
|TU24292051
|M413548
|382877
|3817933
|1596
|MC071
|0.01
|0.99
|11.1
|0.0011
|0.01
|QVN in float with FeOx. Next to black chert with QVN.
|TU24292063
|M413684
|383072
|3815536
|1472
|JV-025
|0.01
|0.01
|11
|0.0011
|0.0021
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413675
|379785
|3816119
|1690
|JV-018
|0.01
|0.2
|10.6
|0.0011
|0.0033
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413713
|381219
|3815298
|1681
|MC316
|0.01
|0.27
|9.8
|0.001
|0.003
|Completely white, opaque, fine grained crystals in dyke/sill
|TU24292051
|M413584
|381030
|3817023
|1595
|MC136
|0.01
|0.08
|8.6
|0.0009
|0.0008
|QVN float pile
|TU24292051
|M413599
|380324
|3815438
|1602
|MC176
|0.01
|0.08
|7.5
|0.0008
|0.0047
|Lots of QVN float with large float piece
|TU24292063
|M413672
|380541
|3816523
|1634
|JV-015
|0.01
|0.04
|7.3
|0.0007
|0.0029
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413604
|382950
|3816073
|1492
|MC187
|0.01
|0.01
|5.6
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Quartz vein
|TU24292051
|M413567
|380419
|3816406
|1630
|MC102
|0.01
|0.11
|5.1
|0.0005
|0.0029
|QVN pile in float near "vein line"
|TU24292063
|M413603
|380483
|3815609
|1644
|MC179
|0.01
|0.03
|4.2
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Quartz vein
|TU24292051
|M413536
|383387
|3818121
|1561
|MC054
|0.01
|78.9
|4
|0.0004
|0.274
|Gossan vein with Iron King type mineralization.
|TU24309427
|M413737
|384470
|3814271
|1503
|MC489
|0.01
|0.02
|3.7
|0.0004
|0.0017
|BIF outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413591
|380434
|3816752
|1606
|MC149
|0.01
|0.04
|3.7
|0.0004
|0.0015
|Tonalite outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413576
|381171
|3816359
|1572
|MC118
|0.01
|0.04
|3.3
|0.0003
|0.0009
|Quartz vein with FeOx, no pyrite
|TU24292051
|M413522
|382846
|3814791
|1488
|MC036
|0.02
|1.02
|652
|0.0652
|0.0013
|quartz-epidote-garnet float
|TU24292063
|M413689
|382895
|3815142
|1484
|JV-030
|0.02
|2.57
|466
|0.0466
|0.0045
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413519
|382594
|3814444
|1605
|MC032
|0.02
|0.24
|379
|0.0379
|0.0071
|;continuous vein with magnetite sampled.
|TU24309427
|M413735
|385235
|3813950
|1482
|MC462
|0.02
|0.18
|129
|0.0129
|0.014
|Foliated basalt with fine grained disseminated pyrite in veins
|TU24292063
|M413628
|380826
|3816595
|1595
|CS-005
|0.02
|2.62
|117.5
|0.0118
|0.0012
|VEIN FLOAT GRAB
|TU24309427
|M413761
|380298
|3817073
|1632
|MC665
|0.02
|0.13
|80.5
|0.0081
|0.0015
|Silicified metatuff with BIF veins
|TU24309427
|M413744
|381467
|3815691
|1572
|MC563
|0.02
|0.3
|70.7
|0.0071
|0.0203
|Altered clast in Xab1
|TU24309427
|M413750
|381210
|3816262
|1565
|MC600
|0.02
|0.18
|49.3
|0.0049
|0.0032
|Abundant black QVN float. Magnetic and Feox surfaces
|TU24309427
|M413747
|381376
|3815749
|1560
|MC567
|0.02
|0.82
|36
|0.0036
|0.038
|Foliation next to shaft. Limonite veins.
|TU24292051
|M413564
|380027
|3816157
|1693
|MC096
|0.02
|0.33
|29.6
|0.003
|0.0068
|Quartz vein
|TU24292063
|M413626
|381280
|3816293
|1547
|CS-003
|0.02
|0.12
|23.4
|0.0023
|0.0005
|LARGE FLOAT GRAB
|TU24309427
|M413739
|382144
|3816521
|1516
|MC494
|0.02
|0.04
|18.2
|0.0018
|0.0014
|Dark gray chert layer.
|TU24309427
|M413729
|384272
|3816664
|1428
|MC428
|0.02
|0.03
|18
|0.0018
|0.0015
|QVN outcrop in roadcut. 4 veins along foliation.
|TU24309427
|M413734
|384976
|3814212
|1439
|MC458
|0.02
|0.34
|18
|0.0018
|0.0092
|Hydrothermally altered wallrock ~3m wide zone,
|TU24292063
|M413665
|380873
|3816498
|1584
|JV-008
|0.02
|0.09
|13.8
|0.0014
|0.001
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413589
|380533
|3816796
|1620
|MC147
|0.02
|0.33
|10
|0.001
|0.0056
|Working/dump with lots of QVN float and some in outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413545
|382885
|3817702
|1586
|MC065
|0.03
|344
|1425
|0.1425
|3.11
|Sample from dump
|TU24292063
|M413688
|382885
|3815245
|1486
|JV-029
|0.03
|2.16
|382
|0.0382
|0.0117
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24309427
|M413755
|384276
|3814406
|1479
|MC623
|0.03
|0.13
|135
|0.0135
|0.0124
|Mine shaft in hydrothermally altered rocks.
|TU24292051
|M413574
|381211
|3816303
|1561
|MC116
|0.03
|0.2
|126.5
|0.0127
|0.0015
|Small pit; Highly silicified quartz-rock in FeOx.
|TU24292051
|M413594
|379872
|3816165
|1694
|MC155
|0.03
|0.95
|21.9
|0.0022
|0.0008
|Vein in road. Samples
|TU24292063
|M413633
|380037
|3816332
|1658
|CS-010
|0.03
|0.37
|8
|0.0008
|0.0099
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413573
|381198
|3816269
|1556
|MC115
|0.03
|0.03
|2.7
|0.0003
|0.0019
|QVN float with pyrite
|TU24292051
|M413533
|383478
|3818238
|1555
|MC050
|0.04
|764
|386
|0.0386
|1.035
|Dump pile. QVN with FeOx cavities.
|TU24292051
|M413590
|380515
|3816728
|1617
|MC148
|0.04
|0.65
|12.8
|0.0013
|0.0088
|Extremely weathered and thinly foliated outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413597
|381074
|3815833
|1592
|MC168
|0.04
|0.05
|6.9
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Samples QVN and epidote
|TU24292051
|M413568
|380473
|3816383
|1623
|MC103
|0.04
|0.06
|3.4
|0.0003
|0.0017
|QVN pile
|TU24292063
|M413659
|383046
|3815038
|1476
|JV-001
|0.05
|2.06
|693
|0.0693
|0.0038
|Quartz vein
|TU24292063
|M413708
|379901
|3816263
|1694
|CS-011
|0.05
|2
|31.9
|0.0032
|0.0047
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413557
|382323
|3816502
|1526
|MC087
|0.05
|1.46
|19.3
|0.0019
|0.0217
|QVN float along old trail/powerline road. Large quartz float ~2ft wide
|TU24292063
|M413712
|381480
|3815602
|1610
|MC312
|0.06
|1.74
|67.9
|0.0068
|0.0798
|QVN with wall rock included
|TU24309427
|M413723
|382845
|3814800
|1496
|MC359
|0.07
|0.51
|670
|0.067
|0.0023
|outcrop w/ crenulations
|TU24292051
|M413558
|382776
|3816880
|1527
|MC089
|0.07
|2.9
|541
|0.0541
|0.0217
|QVN in roadcut.
|TU24292051
|M413524
|382714
|3815101
|1506
|MC039
|0.07
|1.28
|327
|0.0327
|0.0021
|QVN with FeOx and epidote. T
|TU24292051
|M413554
|382669
|3816541
|1501
|MC084
|0.07
|11.05
|174.5
|0.0175
|0.358
|Small working. QVN oxidized with copper pitch.
|TU24292051
|M413538
|383287
|3818001
|1540
|MC056
|0.08
|81.4
|265
|0.0265
|0.873
|Gossan vein. Pit with drag structures.
|TU24292063
|M413678
|380403
|3815318
|1601
|JV-021
|0.08
|0.06
|9.1
|0.0009
|0.0017
|VEIN
|TU24309427
|M413745
|381454
|3815661
|1576
|MC564
|0.09
|1.36
|109.5
|0.011
|0.04
|Excavated area - clay alteration and QVN
|TU24292063
|M413711
|381220
|3815480
|1652
|MC309
|0.09
|0.9
|87.3
|0.0087
|0.116
|Xab1 host rock. Intensely altered to green-white (epidote-chl-quartz)
|TU24292051
|M413582
|380967
|3816253
|1590
|MC130
|0.11
|0.29
|23.4
|0.0023
|0.0011
|Quartz pile with lots of vein. No sulfide, some FeOx
|TU24309427
|M413749
|381217
|3816261
|1563
|MC599
|0.13
|0.38
|67.9
|0.0068
|0.0431
|Vein/alteration structure
|TU24292063
|M413696
|383926
|3818115
|1484
|JV-037
|0.16
|15.2
|6460
|0.646
|0.0007
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413516
|382740
|3814262
|1550
|MC028
|0.16
|4.61
|4160
|0.416
|0.0115
|Dump pile. Dark gray, black stratified rock.
|TU24292051
|M413544
|382885
|3817702
|1586
|MC065
|0.16
|96.9
|98
|0.0098
|0.724
|Large mine dump pile and large pit. Gossan vein sampled
|TU24309427
|M413742
|380400
|3818730
|1687
|MC537
|0.17
|1.37
|67.3
|0.0067
|0.0051
|Granite contact; small amount of pyrite in gtz in granite.
|TU24292063
|M413643
|382647
|3815414
|1509
|CS-021
|0.21
|157
|6330
|0.633
|0.505
|WORKING PIT
|TU24292051
|M413523
|383035
|3815086
|1473
|MC038
|0.21
|0.57
|154
|0.0154
|0.0043
|Epidote in QVN within foliated andesite wallrock
|TU24292063
|M413632
|380280
|3816509
|1642
|CS-009
|0.21
|3.43
|47.9
|0.0048
|0.0473
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413624
|382712
|3814662
|1540
|CS-001
|0.22
|2
|4370
|0.437
|0.0101
|DUMP PILE GRAB
|TU24292051
|M413521
|382640
|3814526
|1569
|MC034
|0.22
|0.4
|2320
|0.232
|0.0073
|Grab samples from dump.
|TU24309427
|M413754
|384098
|3814327
|1458
|MC622
|0.22
|0.59
|371
|0.0371
|0.0958
|Outcrop
|TU24292051
|M413581
|380906
|3816541
|1585
|MC129
|0.26
|3.12
|154
|0.0154
|0.0027
|Working/dump pile in the tonalite
|TU24309427
|M413752
|381377
|3815455
|1620
|MC613
|0.27
|2.78
|145
|0.0145
|0.126
|Altered rocks with Feox and limonite fractures
|TU24292063
|M413619
|380392
|3817999
|1635
|MC249
|0.27
|2.25
|41.9
|0.0042
|0.0045
|Very deep hole. Hosted in white quartz-sericite granite/QVNs
|TU24309427
|M413753
|384075
|3814358
|1462
|MC621
|0.33
|0.7
|35.2
|0.0035
|0.0013
|outcrop of silicified vein
|TU24309427
|M413759
|382538
|3814349
|1607
|MC653
|0.34
|4.26
|11950
|1.195
|0.0049
|Sample is of vein outcrop in pit and malachite float.
|TU24309427
|M413743
|381608
|3815911
|1476
|MC561
|0.34
|1.55
|85.7
|0.0086
|0.011
|Outcrop above old mine working
|TU24292051
|M413563
|379902
|3816113
|1687
|MC095
|0.38
|19.8
|183
|0.0183
|0.202
|sample of QVN next to pit.
|TU24292063
|M413671
|380610
|3816625
|1621
|JV-014
|0.38
|0.2
|123.5
|0.0124
|0.001
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413648
|382383
|3814438
|1601
|CS-028
|0.39
|54.3
|38100
|3.81
|0.0562
|WORKING PIT GRAB
|TU24292063
|M413695
|382401
|3814291
|1550
|JV-036
|0.48
|4.27
|6660
|0.666
|0.0036
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292051
|M413552
|382959
|3816814
|1499
|MC079
|0.49
|150
|2960
|0.296
|1.765
|Significant gossan in float.
|TU24292063
|M413674
|379989
|3816302
|1673
|JV-017
|0.5
|7.42
|79.1
|0.0079
|0.0065
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413627
|381111
|3816499
|1571
|CS-004
|0.67
|0.33
|11.8
|0.0012
|0.0006
|DIG PIT QUARTZ GRAB
|TU24292051
|M413598
|380283
|3815249
|1633
|MC175
|0.69
|32.9
|2760
|0.276
|2.17
|outcrop with malachite, FeOx, sulfide (pyrite). Large pit and dump pile.
|TU24292063
|M413717
|381201
|3815785
|1563
|MC341
|0.7
|14.55
|683
|0.0683
|0.141
|Large outcrop in drainage.
|TU24292051
|M413595
|379874
|3816243
|1700
|MC156
|0.79
|4.65
|29.5
|0.003
|0.0029
|Sampled vein across width in working/pit
|TU24292063
|M413705
|380675
|3817709
|1572
|JV-045
|0.93
|0.1
|15.6
|0.0016
|0.0039
|SMALL DIG WITH VEIN FLOAT
|TU24292063
|M413622
|382634
|3815732
|1494
|MC274
|0.96
|20.5
|4140
|0.414
|0.0086
|Veins running through host rock.
|TU24292051
|M413517
|382685
|3814323
|1578
|MC029
|0.98
|8.27
|29700
|2.97
|0.0337
|Malachite vein lobe in wall rock.
|TU24292051
|M413561
|382841
|3816867
|1508
|MC091
|0.98
|124
|1735
|0.1735
|10.8
|Near dump pile along trend. Float of gossan vein with malachite and pyrite.
|TU24292051
|M413596
|382008
|3816471
|1526
|MC160
|0.99
|0.98
|26.9
|0.0027
|0.0338
|ample from dump pile
|TU24292063
|M413649
|382576
|3814079
|1525
|CS-029
|1.04
|14.05
|9830
|0.983
|0.0085
|WORKING PIT GRAB
|TU24292051
|M413559
|382790
|3816871
|1523
|MC090
|1.09
|53
|347
|0.0347
|5.93
|Dump pile just below road. FeOx gossan and QVN. FeOx stockwork
|TU24309427
|M413722
|383157
|3814747
|1468
|MC355
|1.11
|7.51
|17150
|1.715
|0.0141
|float with malachite
|TU24309427
|M413756
|385216
|3815075
|1389
|MC626
|1.19
|0.04
|9.2
|0.0009
|0.0012
|Stretching lineation on foliation plane chl schist. 85* stretching lineation
|TU24292063
|M413647
|382410
|3814504
|1619
|CS-026
|1.22
|450
|45200
|4.52
|0.0576
|WORKING PIT GRAB
MALACHITE
|TU24292063
|M413710
|380565
|3815363
|1594
|MC297
|1.22
|37.3
|258
|0.0258
|1.71
|QVN with sulfur, pyrite.
|TU24292063
|M413666
|381243
|3816169
|1576
|JV-009
|1.28
|7.24
|1460
|0.146
|0.0048
|VEIN FLOAT
|TU24309427
|M413758
|382580
|3814071
|1527
|MC648
|1.56
|15.25
|14250
|1.425
|0.0099
|Sampled dump pile
|TU24309427
|M413738
|384510
|3814612
|1461
|MC491
|1.67
|3.85
|1225
|0.1225
|0.0696
|Sampled red altered wall rock with QVN and black vesicular mineralization.
|TU24292063
|M413692
|382661
|3814849
|1537
|JV-033
|2.15
|75.1
|29200
|2.92
|0.033
|DUMP PILE
|TU24292063
|M413653
|380350
|3817924
|1612
|CS-035
|2.15
|4.53
|52.6
|0.0053
|0.0131
|WORKING PILE
|TU24292051
|M413553
|382913
|3816798
|1501
|MC080
|2.44
|234
|4560
|0.456
|0.635
|1m x 3m vertical hole.
|TU24292051
|M413562
|379655
|3816254
|1638
|MC094
|2.44
|6.02
|134.5
|0.0135
|0.0925
|Vein from dump just below mine opening.
|TU24292051
|M413593
|380007
|3816219
|1704
|MC154
|2.57
|99
|10
|0.001
|0.012
|Working/dump pile. QVN outcrop in pit.
|TU24292051
|M413518
|382592
|3814367
|1610
|MC031
|2.85
|0.87
|5640
|0.564
|0.0089
|Dump pile. Malachite, oxidized QVN w/ magnetite.
|TU24292051
|M413566
|380352
|3816443
|1645
|MC099
|2.85
|1.94
|25
|0.0025
|0.0088
|Pit; very deep hole. Veins width undulates, is wide at pit.
|TU24292051
|M413565
|380066
|3816318
|1671
|MC097
|3.35
|2.54
|74.3
|0.0074
|0.049
|Rhyolite tuff wallrock. Old mine, diagonal shaft.
|TU24292051
|M413579
|380962
|3816633
|1577
|MC126
|4.76
|1.29
|16.4
|0.0016
|0.001
|Small working with QVN float.
|TU24309427
|M413748
|381221
|3815763
|1555
|MC579
|5.63
|55
|1365
|0.1365
|0.251
|Alteration and mineralized float.
|TU24292051
|M413556
|382472
|3816433
|1503
|MC086
|6.01
|200
|1725
|0.1725
|1.995
|Old working/pit. Thin veinlet fracture fill and lots of sulfide.
|TU24292051
|M413570
|380725
|3816461
|1600
|MC107
|6.15
|1.56
|18
|0.0018
|0.0087
|Small dump pile. QVN with FeOx fractures
|TU24292051
|M413572
|380396
|3816484
|1641
|MC112
|6.61
|3.01
|14
|0.0014
|0.0222
|Dump pile with little sulfide in vugs in rhyolite, small veins
|TU24309427
|M413728
|380675
|3816301
|0
|MC425
|8.61
|2.09
|26.7
|0.0027
|0.0082
|quartz-pyrite veinlets through Kt.
|TU24292051
|M413571
|380761
|3816488
|1598
|MC108
|11.2
|2.67
|8.9
|0.0009
|0.0017
|Sulfide-pyrite in QVN and in wallrock. Red FeOx in fractures and sulfur.
|TU24292051
|M413569
|380681
|3816422
|1599
|MC106
|23.6
|12.3
|78.8
|0.0079
|0.0128
|Dump pile and working.
|TU24292063
|M413694
|382495
|3814451
|1582
|JV-035
|29.4
|653
|276000
|27.6
|0.0132
|DUMP PILE
|TU24292051
|M413578
|381066
|3816664
|1574
|MC124
|91.7
|61.2
|4290
|0.429
|0.0095
|Huge dump pile. Wall rock with sulfide. Lots of sulfur on surfaces
|TU24309427
|M413741
|381159
|3818990
|1565
|MC519
|138
|730
|5030
|0.503
|0.0019
|QVN float w/ pyrite, cpy, galena
About Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.
Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd ("ACG") is a private company that owns 100% of the Eagle Property in Yavapai County, which is located on BLM claims totaling 4,780 acres that are not subject to any royalties. The claims host at least 12 past-producing gold mines. A sampling program completed by ACG in 2024 identified at least 12 mineralized veins and structures which have not been tested with modern exploration methods (including geophysics or drill testing).
The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is Clyde L. Smith, PhD.
