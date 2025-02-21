Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd (the "Company" or "ACG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to a acquire a 100% interest in three past-producing gold mines (Sunol, Palo Alto, and Columbia) located on a 33-acre parcel of patented land (Figure 1), which are not subject to any royalties. The Company will also acquire two adjacent Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims which total 40 acres. The acquisition parcel is located within ACG's larger BLM claim package of 3,350 acres, which make up the Eagle Property (Figure 2). The Company plans to undertake a detailed sampling program of the accessible underground workings of the past-producing mines, as well as surface showings of mineralized veins.

Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd ("ACG") is a private company that owns 100% of the Eagle Property in Yavapai County, which is located on 239 unpatented BLM claims totaling 3,350 acres that are not subject to any royalties. The claims host at least 12 past-producing gold mines. A sampling program completed by ACG in 2024 identified at least 12 mineralized zones and structures which have not been tested with modern exploration methods (including geophysics or drill testing).

The Eagle Claims cover a broad area to the west, southwest, and south of the historic Iron King volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mine, with reported production of 5.7 million tonnes grading 2.6 g/t gold, 91 g/t silver, 4.9% zinc, 1.8% lead and 0.1% copper from 1903 to 1969.

Mapping and Sampling Program

During September 2024, a total of 209 samples were collected along mineralized zones at the Eagle Project. Samples were submitted to ALS laboratory in Tucson, Arizona with 5% standards and 5% blanks inserted into the sample sequence. Additional geological mapping and sampling were completed during October 2024, with an additional 41 samples collected and submitted with 5% standards and 5% blanks inserted into the sample sequence.

Figure 5 below displays a detailed geological map, showing the various lithologies of the Eagle Project, as well as numerous past-producing gold and VMS mines on or adjacent to the project. The Eagle Project hosts a variety of mineralization styles that originated from at least two principal mineralizing events. Property-wide high-grade samples are displayed in Figure 1.

Eagle Gold Zone

In the southwestern portion of the Eagle Project, high-grade gold mineralization was sampled in a number of quartz veins. Select high grade results in this area include 92 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t gold, 11.2 g/t, 8.6 g/t gold, 6.6 g/t gold, and 6.2 g/t gold (Figure 2).

Eagle Copper Zone

In the southern portion of the Eagle Project, copper mineralization is hosted within apparent stratiform zones and veins. Copper oxide veinlets with silicified alteration are abundant and occur with chalcopyrite and pyrite in quartz veins (Figure 3). There are many workings and pits in this area.

Select high grade results in this area included 27.6% copper, 4.5% copper, 3.8% copper and 3.0% copper. High grade gold and silver were also encountered in this area, including 29.4 g/t gold, 653 g/t silver, and 450 g/t silver (Figure 4).

The strongly anomalous copper, gold, and silver results on samples of this type indicate impressive potential for VMS mineralization within the area sampled and in surrounding areas. Based on strong similarities with Iron King VMS ore, the Eagle Copper Zone represents a target that requires detailed exploration as a potential similar deposit.

Marc Pais, Chairman and Director, commented, "Arizona Copper and Gold has assembled a large land package hosting numerous past-producers in mining-friendly Yavapai County. Recent sampling has identified property-wide high grade mineralization containing copper, gold, silver and zinc. Future work will include geophysical testing to further define mineralized trends, including airborne VTEM and ground-based resistivity and induced polarization tests. The acquisition announced today adds three past-producing mines on private land with water rights and an operating well. It is ideally located within our larger land package, and hosts a house suitable as an exploration base, as well as a large Quonset hut suitable for core storage when drilling commences. The Company intends to undertake a public-listing during 2025."

Figure 1. Eagle Project claims map displaying patented claims to be acquired (green) which host three past-producing mines (Palo Alto, Sunol, and Columbia mines)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11442/241740_800ff5fa9471abc0_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Eagle Project claims map displaying patented claims to be acquired (green) which host three past-producing mines (Palo Alto, Sunol, and Columbia mines) as well as BLM claims to be acquired (purple).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11442/241740_800ff5fa9471abc0_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Malachite veinlets in rubbly Tonalite (top); Malachite and azurite in tonalite (bottom left and middle), chalcopyrite in quartz vein (bottom right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11442/241740_800ff5fa9471abc0_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Eagle Project Copper Zone displaying select high-grade copper and silver samples as well as neighbouring past-producers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11442/241740_800ff5fa9471abc0_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Eagle Project claims map showing detailed geology as well at 12 historic past-producing gold mines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11442/241740_800ff5fa9471abc0_005full.jpg

Table 1. Eagle Project 2024 Surface Sampling Results

Eagle Project 2024 Surface Sampling Results Work_Order Sample_ID E_WGS84 N_WGS84 Elev Station Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Zn (%) Description TU24292051 M413542 383742 3817841 1483 MC063 -0.01 255 284 0.0284 0.1365 Float of Fe-carb with quartz (vein?) Black FeOx, calcite, quartz. TU24292063 M413601 380417 3815558 1640 MC177 -0.01 0.44 263 0.0263 0.0068 Dump pile.QVN with sericite veinlets TU24292063 M413652 383253 3817591 1509 CS-032 -0.01 0.19 194 0.0194 0.0033 VEIN FLOAT GRAB TU24292051 M413547 382999 3817756 1577 MC067 -0.01 117 190 0.019 0.511 Dump pile; no QVN, but lots of gossan with calcite veins TU24292051 M413535 383402 3818149 1563 MC052 -0.01 142 158 0.0158 0.452 Near vertical, Epidote within wall rock and adjacent to the gossan. TU24292063 M413651 383588 3817936 1501 CS-031 -0.01 35.4 148.5 0.0149 0.0575 VEIN FLOAT GRAB TU24292063 M413661 383006 3815138 1483 JV-002 -0.01 0.12 117.5 0.0118 0.0023 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413686 383017 3815365 1489 JV-027 -0.01 0.32 117 0.0117 0.004 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413658 382298 3815322 1554 CS-040 -0.01 0.42 116 0.0116 0.0063 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413667 381159 3816345 1568 JV-010 -0.01 0.06 75.6 0.0076 0.0006 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413551 383101 3816920 1497 MC076 -0.01 0.15 73.4 0.0073 0.0035 dump pike at extent of claim boundary TU24292063 M413623 382398 3815408 1546 MC280 -0.01 0.27 71 0.0071 0.0023 QVN through basalt; magnetite-quartz vein in float TU24292051 M413546 382945 3817749 1591 MC066 -0.01 40.2 66.3 0.0066 0.305 Dump pile QVN in gossan with FeOx TU24292063 M413606 382885 3815972 1491 MC189 -0.01 0.02 64 0.0064 0.0029 QVN in outcrop. TU24292063 M413703 380106 3818315 1729 JV-043 -0.01 0.32 61.9 0.0062 0.0033 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413639 383009 3815669 1468 CS-017 -0.01 0.03 61.4 0.0061 0.0018 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413673 380326 3816510 1638 JV-016 -0.01 0.07 60.4 0.006 0.0019 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413697 383490 3817805 1504 JV-038 -0.01 0.09 60.3 0.006 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413693 382656 3814733 1547 JV-034 -0.01 0.25 60 0.006 0.0014 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413641 382957 3815634 1479 CS-018 -0.01 0.04 58.2 0.0058 0.0089 VEIN INOUTCROP TU24292063 M413646 382477 3814564 1620 CS-025 -0.01 0.13 46 0.0046 0.0047 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413638 383039 3815704 1468 CS-016 -0.01 0.01 45.1 0.0045 0.0012 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413642 382878 3815621 1484 CS-019 -0.01 0.01 43.5 0.0044 0.0007 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413609 383377 3815579 1457 MC198 -0.01 0.31 40.6 0.0041 0.0033 Fissile slate at working. Many veins/veinlets along strike. TU24292051 M413541 383420 3817834 1500 MC060 -0.01 0.92 36.2 0.0036 0.0078 QVN with red FeOx staining on fracture surfaces. TU24292063 M413701 383443 3817501 1484 JV-041 -0.01 17.05 36.2 0.0036 0.1305 SMALL DIG. GOSIN TU24292051 M413526 382762 3815305 1514 MC041 -0.01 0.12 34.5 0.0035 0.0067 Vein subcrop adjacent to thinly foliated wall rock. TU24292063 M413690 382808 3815079 1490 JV-031 -0.01 0.37 33.9 0.0034 0.0006 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413588 380578 3816792 0 MC146 -0.01 0.05 29.5 0.003 0.0035 Vein pile TU24292051 M413512 383299 3814812 1454 MC024 -0.01 0.11 26.5 0.0027 0.0033 Specular hematite, weak epidote. Extremely magnetic. TU24292063 M413682 382650 3817522 1539 JV-024 -0.01 0.04 26.1 0.0026 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413501 381190 3817323 1588 MC002 -0.01 0.3 24.5 0.0025 0.0015 Pit-vein in outcrop. TU24292063 M413699 383419 3817632 1493 JV-040 -0.01 0.04 24.1 0.0024 0.0009 VEIN FLOAT IN DRAIN TU24292051 M413537 383311 3818030 1546 MC055 -0.01 20.6 24 0.0024 0.104 Gossan vei TU24292051 M413528 382849 3815428 1488 MC043 -0.01 0.03 23.4 0.0023 0.0019 QVN that is a small outcrop TU24292063 M413616 383964 3817819 1476 MC227 -0.01 0.11 22.4 0.0022 0.0016 QVN float. Ori is foliation of adjacent unit TU24292051 M413511 383305 3814827 1450 MC023 -0.01 0.17 18.4 0.0018 0.0036 QVN oxidized orange and red. No outcrop TU24292063 M413676 382012 3816549 1534 JV-019 -0.01 0.06 18.1 0.0018 0.0037 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413629 380805 3816859 1608 CS-006 -0.01 0.08 18 0.0018 0.0004 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413657 382572 3815738 1501 CS-039 -0.01 0.17 17.7 0.0018 0.0027 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413685 383028 3815451 1475 JV-026 -0.01 0.06 16.8 0.0017 0.0047 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413707 382709 3815843 1484 JV-047 -0.01 0.04 16.8 0.0017 0.0008 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413617 380897 3817522 1553 MC236 -0.01 0.03 16.1 0.0016 0.0168 Basalt outcrop with pyrite cubes TU24292063 M413636 383106 3815816 1462 CS-014 -0.01 0.01 15.3 0.0015 0.0011 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413691 382762 3814991 1497 JV-032 -0.01 0.1 14.1 0.0014 0.0053 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413502 381466 3817388 1572 MC004A -0.01 0.09 13 0.0013 0.001 Mineralized wall rock with sericite from dump pile TU24292051 M413525 382779 3815250 1502 MC040 -0.01 0.08 12.6 0.0013 0.001 Vein float TU24292063 M413605 382923 3816043 1485 MC188 -0.01 0.02 12.5 0.0013 0.0089 QVN in outcrop. TU24292063 M413637 383059 3815738 1471 CS-015 -0.01 0.01 12.1 0.0012 0.0028 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292051 M413508 383033 3815735 1473 MC017 -0.01 0.04 11.8 0.0012 0.0019 quartz lens within metatuff TU24292051 M413527 382766 3815349 1509 MC042 -0.01 0.03 11.5 0.0012 0.0012 QVN in subcrop TU24292063 M413634 380266 3815491 1632 CS-012 -0.01 0.06 11.5 0.0012 0.0008 S55 D75

VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413687 382916 3815342 1491 JV-028 -0.01 0.07 10.9 0.0011 0.0014 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413662 383433 3817857 1497 JV-003 -0.01 0.06 10.7 0.0011 0.001 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413668 380711 3816781 1613 JV-011 -0.01 0.07 10.7 0.0011 0.0008 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413504 383138 3815900 1461 MC009 -0.01 0.01 10.6 0.0011 0.0059 2 quartz lenses within thinly foliated meta-tuff. TU24292051 M413509 383372 3814912 1445 MC018 -0.01 0.2 10.6 0.0011 0.008 QVN float pile, with copper pitch and intensely oxidized TU24292063 M413706 382801 3815913 1471 JV-046 -0.01 0.03 10.4 0.001 0.0004 VEIN OUTCROP. TU24292063 M413608 383323 3815629 1466 MC197 -0.01 0.01 10.2 0.001 0.0011 QVN outcrop in fissile shale. 10 cm wide, variable width,gray TU24292063 M413715 380819 3815547 1578 MC337 -0.01 0.1 10.2 0.001 0.016 QVN float in drainage TU24292051 M413507 383083 3815780 1463 MC015 -0.01 0.04 10.1 0.001 0.0057 White milky QVN; large boulder-size quartz float TU24292063 M413681 380236 3815271 1630 JV-023 -0.01 0.15 10 0.001 0.0017 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413549 382490 3817794 1572 MC074 -0.01 1.54 9.4 0.0009 0.0102 QVN float on hillside TU24292063 M413704 380001 3818426 1789 JV-044 -0.01 0.03 9.3 0.0009 0.0005 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413577 381202 3816410 1561 MC121 -0.01 0.26 9.1 0.0009 0.0058 Thin vein in tonalite outcrop TU24292063 M413669 380727 3816701 1603 JV-012 -0.01 0.03 9.1 0.0009 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413610 383421 3815534 1447 MC199 -0.01 0.01 8.9 0.0009 0.0008 QVN outcrop TU24292063 M413719 381153 3815725 1560 MC344 -0.01 0.17 8.9 0.0009 0.0076 20 cm wide parallel vein structure w Feox TU24292063 M413664 380274 3816440 1632 JV-006 -0.01 0.05 8.8 0.0009 0.0024 VEIN FLOAT / DUMP TU24292063 M413656 382686 3815842 1489 CS-038 -0.01 0.02 8.7 0.0009 0.0006 S45 D

VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413611 383541 3815354 1458 MC202 -0.01 0.03 8.5 0.0009 0.0011 QVN float pile next to QVN in outcrop. TU24292063 M413702 380975 3817934 1570 JV-042 -0.01 0.08 7.7 0.0008 0.0072 VEIN OUTCROP TU24292051 M413530 382869 3815637 1482 MC045 -0.01 0.01 7.4 0.0007 0.0007 Wall rock adjacent to crumbled vein in place TU24292051 M413506 383081 3815980 1475 MC012 -0.01 0.02 7.3 0.0007 0.0029 Vein in outcrop; crosscuts foliation TU24292063 M413670 380699 3816615 1620 JV-013 -0.01 0.07 7.3 0.0007 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413679 380297 3815272 1621 JV-022 -0.01 0.02 7.2 0.0007 0.0049 VEIN TU24292051 M413532 384019 3818183 1479 MC047 -0.01 0.04 6.5 0.0007 0.0005 oxidized vein. TU24292063 M413683 383059 3815617 1461 JV-024B -0.01 0.02 6.3 0.0006 0.0015 VEIN FLOAT -IN DRAIN TU24292051 M413575 381181 3816315 1571 MC117 -0.01 0.03 6.2 0.0006 0.0006 QVN pile/float. Pyrite in fractures of QVN. TU24292051 M413529 382852 3815612 1487 MC044 -0.01 0.01 5.6 0.0006 0.0007 Wide QVN with some magnetite and alteration. TU24292063 M413635 380358 3815539 1637 CS-013 -0.01 0.02 5.4 0.0005 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413607 382895 3815990 1479 MC190 -0.01 0.01 5.1 0.0005 0.0025 Vein outcrop TU24292051 M413583 381126 3817080 1586 MC135 -0.01 0.04 4.9 0.0005 0.002 QVN float in gabbro. TU24292051 M413550 382610 3817682 1543 MC075 -0.01 0.34 4.8 0.0005 0.0037 Large QVN ~2m wide. TU24292051 M413539 383420 3817817 1501 MC059 -0.01 1.7 3.9 0.0004 0.0071 QVN pile within in drainage. TU24292063 M413614 383588 3815239 1474 MC208 -0.01 0.01 3.8 0.0004 0.0003 QVN in outcrop above series of pits. TU24292051 M413592 380137 3816434 1654 MC152 -0.01 0.03 3.7 0.0004 0.0012 vein TU24292051 M413531 383031 3815852 1450 MC046 -0.01 0.01 3.6 0.0004 0.0011 Milky QVN TU24292063 M413630 380673 3816819 1623 CS-007 -0.01 0.03 3.6 0.0004 0.0008 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413586 380648 3816793 1628 MC143 -0.01 0.07 3 0.0003 0.0011 Vein in outcrop TU24292051 M413585 380844 3816887 1620 MC138 -0.01 0.03 2.8 0.0003 0.0005 QVN float pile TU24292063 M413631 380542 3816739 1619 CS-008 -0.01 0.03 2.7 0.0003 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413615 382774 3816256 1485 MC217 -0.01 0.01 2.6 0.0003 0.0002 QVN float TU24292063 M413677 380803 3815579 1566 JV-020 -0.01 0.04 2.4 0.0002 0.0003 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413587 380637 3816796 1629 MC144 -0.01 0.03 2.3 0.0002 0.0008 vein in outcrop. TU24292063 M413602 380473 3815564 1640 MC178 -0.01 0.01 2.3 0.0002 0.001 Large pit with water in the bottom. TU24309427 M413725 383561 3815737 1444 MC383 0.01 0.08 816 0.0816 0.0034 Continuous QVN in pit TU24292063 M413663 382722 3816854 1536 JV-005 0.01 0.54 695 0.0695 0.0043 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413650 382780 3814670 1508 CS-030 0.01 0.37 304 0.0304 0.0017 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413513 382997 3814459 1520 MC026 0.01 0.22 300 0.03 0.0018 QVN float within sparse float. TU24292051 M413503 381466 3817388 1572 MC004B 0.01 0.24 288 0.0288 0.0052 QVN with sericite crosscutting veins; from dump pile TU24292063 M413698 383427 3817732 1510 JV-039 0.01 0.48 189.5 0.019 0.0008 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413625 382875 3815480 1488 CS-002 0.01 0.4 167 0.0167 0.0006 Large Vein TU24309427 M413724 383712 3815706 1419 MC380 0.01 0.06 153.5 0.0154 0.006 QVN TU24292063 M413645 382565 3815134 1538 CS-024 0.01 2 122 0.0122 0.0106 VEIN FLOAT TU24309427 M413746 381389 3815714 1565 MC566 0.01 0.52 116 0.0116 0.0341 Clay alteration TU24292051 M413534 383420 3818175 1565 MC051 0.01 250 112.5 0.0113 1.16 Black gossan with distal epidote. Oxidized sulfide TU24292063 M413621 382673 3815718 1493 MC273 0.01 0.3 105.5 0.0106 0.0014 Outcrop TU24292051 M413515 382918 3814356 1523 MC027B 0.01 0.13 92.3 0.0092 0.0214 stratiform, syngenetic mineralization Exhalite TU24309427 M413721 383567 3814723 1447 MC350 0.01 0.7 87.7 0.0088 0.0012 QVN along foliation TU24292063 M413714 381141 3815338 1676 MC319 0.01 0.27 86.8 0.0087 0.0021 small outcrop and float pile of basalt with some more QVN TU24292051 M413514 382918 3814356 1523 MC027A 0.01 0.23 79.5 0.008 0.0081 Vein in working TU24292051 M413543 382814 3817664 1559 MC064 0.01 59.2 75.9 0.0076 0.338 Gossan/FeOx on surface with limonite. TU24309427 M413763 381380 3815747 1567 MC692 0.01 1.5 74.5 0.0075 0.0747 shear zone right above adit TU24292063 M413644 382577 3815369 1514 CS-023 0.01 0.45 74.3 0.0074 0.0128 WORKING PIT TU24309427 M413726 383594 3815788 1438 MC385 0.01 0.03 51.1 0.0051 0.0013 QVN continuous; greenschist TU24309427 M413727 381212 3816284 0 MC418 0.01 0.04 48.9 0.0049 0.0017 Dark gray quartz+biotite+magnetite+pyrite vein. TU24292051 M413510 383325 3814911 1446 MC020 0.01 0.13 46.4 0.0046 0.0031 3ft wide vein zone interspersed within Mv unit. Oxidized at surface TU24309427 M413757 385628 3814417 1515 MC642B 0.01 0.02 45.6 0.0046 0.0012 QVN with red hematite, wall rock inclusions. Lots of chlorite TU24292063 M413716 380830 3815518 1592 MC338 0.01 0.52 42.4 0.0042 0.0074 quartz-magnetite vein float TU24309427 M413731 384573 3816609 1383 MC437 0.01 0.06 42.2 0.0042 0.002 Red (old) QVN containing white (new) QVN. Sampled red QVN TU24292051 M413555 382542 3816486 1495 MC085 0.01 1.61 41.9 0.0042 0.0069 QVN lens with rhombohedral quartz within foliated tuff TU24292051 M413505 383089 3815974 1473 MC011 0.01 0.02 29.5 0.003 0.0033 Float sample of oxidized vein; lots of vein float along trend TU24292063 M413655 382751 3815896 1475 CS-037 0.01 0.06 27.5 0.0028 0.0143 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413709 382798 3815529 1476 CS-020 0.01 0.05 24 0.0024 0.0012 VEIN IN OUTCROP TU24292063 M413613 383559 3815210 1471 MC206 0.01 0.01 20.1 0.002 0.0031 2 pits just above MC205. Same mineralization as MC204. TU24292063 M413612 383532 3815174 1459 MC204 0.01 0.06 19.9 0.002 0.0077 Large working w/ 2 pits. QVN with some gossan. TU24309427 M413733 384722 3817615 1425 MC449 0.01 0.04 19.8 0.002 0.0027 QVN outcrop with wallrock schist included. TU24309427 M413762 382974 3815193 1499 MC690 0.01 0.02 19.8 0.002 0.0041 Same as above, this feature is linear to the North for a while TU24292063 M413654 382816 3815923 1472 CS-036 0.01 0.05 18.6 0.0019 0.0008 VEIN FLOAT TU24309427 M413732 384592 3816855 1427 MC444 0.01 0.04 16.6 0.0017 0.001 Young QVN through old QVN TU24309427 M413751 381408 3815315 1663 MC610 0.01 4.05 16.2 0.0016 0.0633 Clay altered rock with limonite fractures on small dump pile. TU24309427 M413730 384249 3816624 1428 MC429 0.01 0.04 15.8 0.0016 0.0015 Vein with schistose wallrock TU24309427 M413736 385652 3813182 1486 MC473 0.01 0.01 15.3 0.0015 0.0005 BIF with magnetic veinetes and coarse grained magnetic nodules TU24292063 M413618 380815 3817781 1575 MC239 0.01 0.13 15 0.0015 0.0155 QVN metamorphosed. Black surface oxidation, mostly quartz, intense FeOx TU24292063 M413718 381155 3815734 1568 MC343 0.01 0.2 15 0.0015 0.0077 wide QVN with FeOx. TU24292051 M413548 382877 3817933 1596 MC071 0.01 0.99 11.1 0.0011 0.01 QVN in float with FeOx. Next to black chert with QVN. TU24292063 M413684 383072 3815536 1472 JV-025 0.01 0.01 11 0.0011 0.0021 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413675 379785 3816119 1690 JV-018 0.01 0.2 10.6 0.0011 0.0033 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413713 381219 3815298 1681 MC316 0.01 0.27 9.8 0.001 0.003 Completely white, opaque, fine grained crystals in dyke/sill TU24292051 M413584 381030 3817023 1595 MC136 0.01 0.08 8.6 0.0009 0.0008 QVN float pile TU24292051 M413599 380324 3815438 1602 MC176 0.01 0.08 7.5 0.0008 0.0047 Lots of QVN float with large float piece TU24292063 M413672 380541 3816523 1634 JV-015 0.01 0.04 7.3 0.0007 0.0029 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413604 382950 3816073 1492 MC187 0.01 0.01 5.6 0.0006 0.0006 Quartz vein TU24292051 M413567 380419 3816406 1630 MC102 0.01 0.11 5.1 0.0005 0.0029 QVN pile in float near "vein line" TU24292063 M413603 380483 3815609 1644 MC179 0.01 0.03 4.2 0.0004 0.0004 Quartz vein TU24292051 M413536 383387 3818121 1561 MC054 0.01 78.9 4 0.0004 0.274 Gossan vein with Iron King type mineralization. TU24309427 M413737 384470 3814271 1503 MC489 0.01 0.02 3.7 0.0004 0.0017 BIF outcrop TU24292051 M413591 380434 3816752 1606 MC149 0.01 0.04 3.7 0.0004 0.0015 Tonalite outcrop TU24292051 M413576 381171 3816359 1572 MC118 0.01 0.04 3.3 0.0003 0.0009 Quartz vein with FeOx, no pyrite TU24292051 M413522 382846 3814791 1488 MC036 0.02 1.02 652 0.0652 0.0013 quartz-epidote-garnet float TU24292063 M413689 382895 3815142 1484 JV-030 0.02 2.57 466 0.0466 0.0045 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413519 382594 3814444 1605 MC032 0.02 0.24 379 0.0379 0.0071 ;continuous vein with magnetite sampled. TU24309427 M413735 385235 3813950 1482 MC462 0.02 0.18 129 0.0129 0.014 Foliated basalt with fine grained disseminated pyrite in veins TU24292063 M413628 380826 3816595 1595 CS-005 0.02 2.62 117.5 0.0118 0.0012 VEIN FLOAT GRAB TU24309427 M413761 380298 3817073 1632 MC665 0.02 0.13 80.5 0.0081 0.0015 Silicified metatuff with BIF veins TU24309427 M413744 381467 3815691 1572 MC563 0.02 0.3 70.7 0.0071 0.0203 Altered clast in Xab1 TU24309427 M413750 381210 3816262 1565 MC600 0.02 0.18 49.3 0.0049 0.0032 Abundant black QVN float. Magnetic and Feox surfaces TU24309427 M413747 381376 3815749 1560 MC567 0.02 0.82 36 0.0036 0.038 Foliation next to shaft. Limonite veins. TU24292051 M413564 380027 3816157 1693 MC096 0.02 0.33 29.6 0.003 0.0068 Quartz vein TU24292063 M413626 381280 3816293 1547 CS-003 0.02 0.12 23.4 0.0023 0.0005 LARGE FLOAT GRAB TU24309427 M413739 382144 3816521 1516 MC494 0.02 0.04 18.2 0.0018 0.0014 Dark gray chert layer. TU24309427 M413729 384272 3816664 1428 MC428 0.02 0.03 18 0.0018 0.0015 QVN outcrop in roadcut. 4 veins along foliation. TU24309427 M413734 384976 3814212 1439 MC458 0.02 0.34 18 0.0018 0.0092 Hydrothermally altered wallrock ~3m wide zone, TU24292063 M413665 380873 3816498 1584 JV-008 0.02 0.09 13.8 0.0014 0.001 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413589 380533 3816796 1620 MC147 0.02 0.33 10 0.001 0.0056 Working/dump with lots of QVN float and some in outcrop TU24292051 M413545 382885 3817702 1586 MC065 0.03 344 1425 0.1425 3.11 Sample from dump TU24292063 M413688 382885 3815245 1486 JV-029 0.03 2.16 382 0.0382 0.0117 VEIN FLOAT TU24309427 M413755 384276 3814406 1479 MC623 0.03 0.13 135 0.0135 0.0124 Mine shaft in hydrothermally altered rocks. TU24292051 M413574 381211 3816303 1561 MC116 0.03 0.2 126.5 0.0127 0.0015 Small pit; Highly silicified quartz-rock in FeOx. TU24292051 M413594 379872 3816165 1694 MC155 0.03 0.95 21.9 0.0022 0.0008 Vein in road. Samples TU24292063 M413633 380037 3816332 1658 CS-010 0.03 0.37 8 0.0008 0.0099 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413573 381198 3816269 1556 MC115 0.03 0.03 2.7 0.0003 0.0019 QVN float with pyrite TU24292051 M413533 383478 3818238 1555 MC050 0.04 764 386 0.0386 1.035 Dump pile. QVN with FeOx cavities. TU24292051 M413590 380515 3816728 1617 MC148 0.04 0.65 12.8 0.0013 0.0088 Extremely weathered and thinly foliated outcrop TU24292051 M413597 381074 3815833 1592 MC168 0.04 0.05 6.9 0.0007 0.0007 Samples QVN and epidote TU24292051 M413568 380473 3816383 1623 MC103 0.04 0.06 3.4 0.0003 0.0017 QVN pile TU24292063 M413659 383046 3815038 1476 JV-001 0.05 2.06 693 0.0693 0.0038 Quartz vein TU24292063 M413708 379901 3816263 1694 CS-011 0.05 2 31.9 0.0032 0.0047 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413557 382323 3816502 1526 MC087 0.05 1.46 19.3 0.0019 0.0217 QVN float along old trail/powerline road. Large quartz float ~2ft wide TU24292063 M413712 381480 3815602 1610 MC312 0.06 1.74 67.9 0.0068 0.0798 QVN with wall rock included TU24309427 M413723 382845 3814800 1496 MC359 0.07 0.51 670 0.067 0.0023 outcrop w/ crenulations TU24292051 M413558 382776 3816880 1527 MC089 0.07 2.9 541 0.0541 0.0217 QVN in roadcut. TU24292051 M413524 382714 3815101 1506 MC039 0.07 1.28 327 0.0327 0.0021 QVN with FeOx and epidote. T TU24292051 M413554 382669 3816541 1501 MC084 0.07 11.05 174.5 0.0175 0.358 Small working. QVN oxidized with copper pitch. TU24292051 M413538 383287 3818001 1540 MC056 0.08 81.4 265 0.0265 0.873 Gossan vein. Pit with drag structures. TU24292063 M413678 380403 3815318 1601 JV-021 0.08 0.06 9.1 0.0009 0.0017 VEIN TU24309427 M413745 381454 3815661 1576 MC564 0.09 1.36 109.5 0.011 0.04 Excavated area - clay alteration and QVN TU24292063 M413711 381220 3815480 1652 MC309 0.09 0.9 87.3 0.0087 0.116 Xab1 host rock. Intensely altered to green-white (epidote-chl-quartz) TU24292051 M413582 380967 3816253 1590 MC130 0.11 0.29 23.4 0.0023 0.0011 Quartz pile with lots of vein. No sulfide, some FeOx TU24309427 M413749 381217 3816261 1563 MC599 0.13 0.38 67.9 0.0068 0.0431 Vein/alteration structure TU24292063 M413696 383926 3818115 1484 JV-037 0.16 15.2 6460 0.646 0.0007 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413516 382740 3814262 1550 MC028 0.16 4.61 4160 0.416 0.0115 Dump pile. Dark gray, black stratified rock. TU24292051 M413544 382885 3817702 1586 MC065 0.16 96.9 98 0.0098 0.724 Large mine dump pile and large pit. Gossan vein sampled TU24309427 M413742 380400 3818730 1687 MC537 0.17 1.37 67.3 0.0067 0.0051 Granite contact; small amount of pyrite in gtz in granite. TU24292063 M413643 382647 3815414 1509 CS-021 0.21 157 6330 0.633 0.505 WORKING PIT TU24292051 M413523 383035 3815086 1473 MC038 0.21 0.57 154 0.0154 0.0043 Epidote in QVN within foliated andesite wallrock TU24292063 M413632 380280 3816509 1642 CS-009 0.21 3.43 47.9 0.0048 0.0473 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413624 382712 3814662 1540 CS-001 0.22 2 4370 0.437 0.0101 DUMP PILE GRAB TU24292051 M413521 382640 3814526 1569 MC034 0.22 0.4 2320 0.232 0.0073 Grab samples from dump. TU24309427 M413754 384098 3814327 1458 MC622 0.22 0.59 371 0.0371 0.0958 Outcrop TU24292051 M413581 380906 3816541 1585 MC129 0.26 3.12 154 0.0154 0.0027 Working/dump pile in the tonalite TU24309427 M413752 381377 3815455 1620 MC613 0.27 2.78 145 0.0145 0.126 Altered rocks with Feox and limonite fractures TU24292063 M413619 380392 3817999 1635 MC249 0.27 2.25 41.9 0.0042 0.0045 Very deep hole. Hosted in white quartz-sericite granite/QVNs TU24309427 M413753 384075 3814358 1462 MC621 0.33 0.7 35.2 0.0035 0.0013 outcrop of silicified vein TU24309427 M413759 382538 3814349 1607 MC653 0.34 4.26 11950 1.195 0.0049 Sample is of vein outcrop in pit and malachite float. TU24309427 M413743 381608 3815911 1476 MC561 0.34 1.55 85.7 0.0086 0.011 Outcrop above old mine working TU24292051 M413563 379902 3816113 1687 MC095 0.38 19.8 183 0.0183 0.202 sample of QVN next to pit. TU24292063 M413671 380610 3816625 1621 JV-014 0.38 0.2 123.5 0.0124 0.001 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413648 382383 3814438 1601 CS-028 0.39 54.3 38100 3.81 0.0562 WORKING PIT GRAB TU24292063 M413695 382401 3814291 1550 JV-036 0.48 4.27 6660 0.666 0.0036 VEIN FLOAT TU24292051 M413552 382959 3816814 1499 MC079 0.49 150 2960 0.296 1.765 Significant gossan in float. TU24292063 M413674 379989 3816302 1673 JV-017 0.5 7.42 79.1 0.0079 0.0065 VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413627 381111 3816499 1571 CS-004 0.67 0.33 11.8 0.0012 0.0006 DIG PIT QUARTZ GRAB TU24292051 M413598 380283 3815249 1633 MC175 0.69 32.9 2760 0.276 2.17 outcrop with malachite, FeOx, sulfide (pyrite). Large pit and dump pile. TU24292063 M413717 381201 3815785 1563 MC341 0.7 14.55 683 0.0683 0.141 Large outcrop in drainage. TU24292051 M413595 379874 3816243 1700 MC156 0.79 4.65 29.5 0.003 0.0029 Sampled vein across width in working/pit TU24292063 M413705 380675 3817709 1572 JV-045 0.93 0.1 15.6 0.0016 0.0039 SMALL DIG WITH VEIN FLOAT TU24292063 M413622 382634 3815732 1494 MC274 0.96 20.5 4140 0.414 0.0086 Veins running through host rock. TU24292051 M413517 382685 3814323 1578 MC029 0.98 8.27 29700 2.97 0.0337 Malachite vein lobe in wall rock. TU24292051 M413561 382841 3816867 1508 MC091 0.98 124 1735 0.1735 10.8 Near dump pile along trend. Float of gossan vein with malachite and pyrite. TU24292051 M413596 382008 3816471 1526 MC160 0.99 0.98 26.9 0.0027 0.0338 ample from dump pile TU24292063 M413649 382576 3814079 1525 CS-029 1.04 14.05 9830 0.983 0.0085 WORKING PIT GRAB TU24292051 M413559 382790 3816871 1523 MC090 1.09 53 347 0.0347 5.93 Dump pile just below road. FeOx gossan and QVN. FeOx stockwork TU24309427 M413722 383157 3814747 1468 MC355 1.11 7.51 17150 1.715 0.0141 float with malachite TU24309427 M413756 385216 3815075 1389 MC626 1.19 0.04 9.2 0.0009 0.0012 Stretching lineation on foliation plane chl schist. 85* stretching lineation TU24292063 M413647 382410 3814504 1619 CS-026 1.22 450 45200 4.52 0.0576 WORKING PIT GRAB

MALACHITE TU24292063 M413710 380565 3815363 1594 MC297 1.22 37.3 258 0.0258 1.71 QVN with sulfur, pyrite. TU24292063 M413666 381243 3816169 1576 JV-009 1.28 7.24 1460 0.146 0.0048 VEIN FLOAT TU24309427 M413758 382580 3814071 1527 MC648 1.56 15.25 14250 1.425 0.0099 Sampled dump pile TU24309427 M413738 384510 3814612 1461 MC491 1.67 3.85 1225 0.1225 0.0696 Sampled red altered wall rock with QVN and black vesicular mineralization. TU24292063 M413692 382661 3814849 1537 JV-033 2.15 75.1 29200 2.92 0.033 DUMP PILE TU24292063 M413653 380350 3817924 1612 CS-035 2.15 4.53 52.6 0.0053 0.0131 WORKING PILE TU24292051 M413553 382913 3816798 1501 MC080 2.44 234 4560 0.456 0.635 1m x 3m vertical hole. TU24292051 M413562 379655 3816254 1638 MC094 2.44 6.02 134.5 0.0135 0.0925 Vein from dump just below mine opening. TU24292051 M413593 380007 3816219 1704 MC154 2.57 99 10 0.001 0.012 Working/dump pile. QVN outcrop in pit. TU24292051 M413518 382592 3814367 1610 MC031 2.85 0.87 5640 0.564 0.0089 Dump pile. Malachite, oxidized QVN w/ magnetite. TU24292051 M413566 380352 3816443 1645 MC099 2.85 1.94 25 0.0025 0.0088 Pit; very deep hole. Veins width undulates, is wide at pit. TU24292051 M413565 380066 3816318 1671 MC097 3.35 2.54 74.3 0.0074 0.049 Rhyolite tuff wallrock. Old mine, diagonal shaft. TU24292051 M413579 380962 3816633 1577 MC126 4.76 1.29 16.4 0.0016 0.001 Small working with QVN float. TU24309427 M413748 381221 3815763 1555 MC579 5.63 55 1365 0.1365 0.251 Alteration and mineralized float. TU24292051 M413556 382472 3816433 1503 MC086 6.01 200 1725 0.1725 1.995 Old working/pit. Thin veinlet fracture fill and lots of sulfide. TU24292051 M413570 380725 3816461 1600 MC107 6.15 1.56 18 0.0018 0.0087 Small dump pile. QVN with FeOx fractures TU24292051 M413572 380396 3816484 1641 MC112 6.61 3.01 14 0.0014 0.0222 Dump pile with little sulfide in vugs in rhyolite, small veins TU24309427 M413728 380675 3816301 0 MC425 8.61 2.09 26.7 0.0027 0.0082 quartz-pyrite veinlets through Kt. TU24292051 M413571 380761 3816488 1598 MC108 11.2 2.67 8.9 0.0009 0.0017 Sulfide-pyrite in QVN and in wallrock. Red FeOx in fractures and sulfur. TU24292051 M413569 380681 3816422 1599 MC106 23.6 12.3 78.8 0.0079 0.0128 Dump pile and working. TU24292063 M413694 382495 3814451 1582 JV-035 29.4 653 276000 27.6 0.0132 DUMP PILE TU24292051 M413578 381066 3816664 1574 MC124 91.7 61.2 4290 0.429 0.0095 Huge dump pile. Wall rock with sulfide. Lots of sulfur on surfaces TU24309427 M413741 381159 3818990 1565 MC519 138 730 5030 0.503 0.0019 QVN float w/ pyrite, cpy, galena

About Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is Clyde L. Smith, PhD.

