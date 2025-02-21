BP's stock experienced a significant decline of 2.4% to £4.52 on the London Stock Exchange Thursday, as the energy giant faces mounting pressure from institutional investors. A coalition of 48 major shareholders is demanding a vote on potential modifications to the company's climate objectives, particularly concerning its hydrocarbon production reduction targets. This development comes at a challenging time for BP, which recently reported disappointing financial results for the last quarter of 2024, including a loss of £0.10 per share and a 15.06% revenue decline to £35.70 billion.

Strategic Outlook and Market Assessment

Despite current uncertainties, market analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for BP's future performance. JPMorgan has recently upgraded its rating from "Underweight" to "Neutral" and increased its price target to 510 pence. The consensus price target stands at £5.29, suggesting considerable upside potential from current levels, which remain well below the 52-week high of £5.41. Analysts project a dividend distribution of $0.328 per share for the current year, highlighting the company's commitment to shareholder returns despite ongoing challenges.

Ad

Fresh BP information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated BP analysis...