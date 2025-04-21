Dherbs: A.D. Dolphin's New Internet Show "ICAN Challenge" Helps Participants Reach Their Goal Weight

Join stand-up comedian Ryan Davis and hairstylist Kim Kimble on their journey to lose over 100 pounds in three months with the help of weight loss expert, A.D. Dolphin.

Health and wellness expert and CEO of Dherbs Inc., A.D. Dolphin, is no stranger to weight loss. Steve Harvey even referred to him as "The King of Weight Loss," several times when Dolphin appeared on his talk show. With that title comes great responsibility, which is why he's made it his mission to help stand-up comedian Ryan Davis and hairstylist Kim Kimble lose a combined weight of 100+ pounds in just three months.

ICAN Challenge

Ryan Davis (left) and Kim Kimble (right) aim to hit their goal weight in just 3 month's time!

After the success of the first season of the ICAN Challenge, which included Bigg Jah and Onyika, Dolphin is excited about his season two participants, Davis and Kimble. For reference, season 1's total weight loss came close to 300 pounds! It was one of Dolphin's proudest moments in his career, as it was the most intensive weight-loss challenge he's ever done. How did he make it happen, though?

As previously mentioned, Dolphin is no stranger to weight loss and helping people improve their overall health. To wipe the slate clean, Dolphin has the participants use the Dherbs Full Body Cleanse for the full duration of the challenge. It's a tried and true program that has helped millions of people worldwide achieve their health goals. Dolphin understands that to hit that 100+ pound goal for season 2 of ICAN he has to take it to another level. You can see the workouts, eating plan, and additional therapies that Dolphin uses to help David and Kimble. They also live with Dolphin for the entire three months of season two in order to remain accountable.

Dolphin's plan for the ICAN Challenge is simple:

Use the Full Body Cleanse to help clean out participants' bodies and get rid of that unwanted waste and weight.

Help them develop smart workout habits

Make sure they have the tools they need to emerge from this process and stick to a healthy lifestyle.

Join Davis and Kimble on their health journey! You can follow David (starting weight 269 lbs) and Kimble (starting weight 214 lbs) each week with a new episode, which drops on the Dherbs YouTube channel to see their progress.

For Dolphin, this is a pivotal moment in his career, as the ICAN Challenge documents the successes, struggles, and more that come with improving overall health and losing weight. In his words, "My goal is to help David and Kimble, and maybe those who follow along with their journey can be inspired to change their lives in a positive way after seeing the progress."

Subscribe to the Dherbs YouTube channel to catch a new episode every week. This is season two of the ICan Challenge!

