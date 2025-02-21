Bryanston, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Geotheta has announced that it is accepting geotechnical engineering consultations for tailings storage facilities (TSFs) from international clients, including mining operations in Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, among other regions, following tightening regulations within the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.geotheta.com/.

Geotheta Announces Geotechnical Engineering Services For TSF Design & Management

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/241737_754010ff348c6ad7_002full.jpg

Its services encompass TSF design, construction, management, operation, and closure, which are tailored to each project to ensure operations remain compliant with regional standards for toxic substances, particulate matter, and liquid waste.

Specializing in geotechnical engineering for TSFs, Geotheta's experienced team can act as designers, construction supervisors, and Engineers of Record for a variety of mining projects. Its staff comprises multiple professional engineers, including Ian Hammond, principal tailings and geotechnical engineer with over 40 years of experience in the design, construction, and closure of large mining-based TSFs and waste rock dump projects, and Mike Abbott, who has 35 years of experience in tailings storage facility design, construction, and closure.

The company also employs numerous specialists in the field, ensuring they can offer a suite of services for structural and road design, water engineering, dam break modeling and assessments, and more.

"Geotheta employs both technical and administrative staff, making use of specialist consultants on a project-by-project basis," says Hammond. "We have the knowledge and experience you need to keep your tailings facility compliant with required legislation and standards according to best practice techniques."

Additionally, Geotheta's principal engineers have participated in independent review boards for multinational mining companies and have extensive experience in Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) compliance. As such, they will be able to provide expert consultations on TSF enhancements and design for mineral residue and all deposition methods, including slurry, paste, filtered, and dry-stacked deposition, based on the site's climate, geology, and resources.

Geotheta is also capable of performing in-depth geotechnical investigations and GISTM gap analysis to minimize risk and impact on the surrounding environment as much as possible.

Founded in 2015, Geotheta has since expanded to six geographic regions and currently acts as Engineer of Record for numerous facilities. The firm has completed 107 design projects in the last two years alone, and it is highly acclaimed for its adherence to deadlines and expertise.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.geotheta.com/our-team/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241737

SOURCE: Plentisoft