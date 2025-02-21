Bracco Group: Bracco and the European Society of Radiology build on long-standing partnership at ECR 2025 through new campaign to advance innovative and sustainable approaches in radiology

Bracco will present an immersive experience at its booth to educate congress attendees on the importance of corporate commitment to sustainability and how its MR imaging portfolio contributes to the progress of sustainable radiology.

Bracco will reinforce its commitment to deepening expertise within the radiology community through presentations, a symposium, and open sessions.

MILAN, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco, a world leader in diagnostic imaging, announced today that it will showcase an innovative and immersive experience that brings the concept of sustainability to life and expands on "Planet Radiology" - a campaign launched by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to strengthening and unifying European radiology, at the European Congress of Radiology, taking place in Vienna from February 26 to March 2.

In response to the ECR's campaign, Bracco has curated an experience for all congress attendees (Foyer E, Level 0, ACV) titled "Our Journey to the Future Continues Today, Together, for a Sustainable Tomorrow." The experience will provide a roadmap to sustainability in medical imaging and highlight technological advances that are transforming medical outcomes and improving patient lives. Specifically, attendees will encounter:

3D-digital pillars featuring statistics for how Bracco's efforts have helped reduce the environmental impact in radiology.

Product spotlights demonstrating how Bracco products have specifically been designed to contribute to greater sustainability.

An immersive Bracco Dome in which attendees can discover more about Bracco's end-of-life management projects, which are focused on ensuring the proper recycling and disposal of materials used in imaging procedures and are part of Bracco's comprehensive strategy to reduce the environmental footprint of radiology, from production to post-use. Click here for more information about specific presentations within the Dome.

"At Bracco, sustainability is integral to our everyday lifework because we believe that a healthy planet and society create the foundation for healthy people," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "Our vision extends to every part of what we do - from developing an innovative gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) that uses less gadolinium compared to other currently approved macrocyclic GBCAs in their standard recommended doses, to recovering iodinated contrast media, to creating sustainable packaging initiatives that eliminate tertiary cardboard."

"At ECR 2025, we wish to inspire a more sustainable approach to medical imaging," said Andrea Rockall, ECR 2025 President. "It is amazing to see other companies, like Bracco, championing and amplifying this message through a variety of initiatives, many of which we look forward to hearing more about at the congress."

Bracco will also host a series of educational sessions in collaboration with the ESR to advance the field of radiology, including a symposium, open-forum sessions, and an educational event. These sessions will further underline Bracco's commitment to sustainability, with expert-led discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in sustainability, optimizing dosing protocols and contrast management, integrating sustainable practices into daily radiology workflows, and the importance of empowering the next generation of radiologists. Highlights include:

AI & Sustainability in radiology: an industry partner perspective on contrast optimization; Moderator: Amy King; Wednesday, February 26, 11.30 - 12.15, Open Forum Area, Foyer E, ACV Level 0.

an industry partner perspective on contrast optimization; Moderator: Amy King; Wednesday, February 26, 11.30 - 12.15, Open Forum Area, Foyer E, ACV Level 0. Redefining excellence in contrast-enhanced MRI: the benefits of gadopiclenol , moderated by Francesco Sardanelli. As part of this discussion, don't miss Safety and sustainability: evaluating the impact of reduced dose gadopiclenol , presented by Alberto Spinazzi, which will delve into how gadopiclenol enables dose reduction while enhancing both patient safety and environmental sustainability. Thursday, February 27, 12.30 - 13.00, Room N - ACV Level 1.

, moderated by Francesco Sardanelli. As part of this discussion, don't miss , presented by Alberto Spinazzi, which will delve into how gadopiclenol enables dose reduction while enhancing both patient safety and environmental sustainability. Thursday, February 27, 12.30 - 13.00, Room N - ACV Level 1. Bracco and ESR: Young Clubs Take the Lead ; Moderator: Federica Vernuccio; Thursday, February 27, 17.30 - 19.30, Room N - AVC Level 1.

; Moderator: Federica Vernuccio; Thursday, February 27, 17.30 - 19.30, Room N - AVC Level 1. Photon counting CT and high iodine concentration: a clinical case review; Moderator: Pietro Spagnolo; Friday, February 28, 10.15 - 11.00, Open Forum Area, Foyer E, ACV Level 0.

Click here for additional information on the Bracco program at ECR 2025.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,800 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are in four centers based in Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.bracco.com.

About the European Congress of Radiology

The ECR is the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology (ESR), which represents more than 130,000 members from 186 countries worldwide. The ECR is one of the largest medical congresses in the world, attracting thousands of congress participants each year. With hundreds of companies showcasing their products at its technical exhibition, it is also one of the largest medical exhibitions in Europe.

