TK Elevator secures strategic projects in Egypt's New Administrative Capital to shape the future of urban mobility

TK Elevator secures orders for a total of 185 units in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

The National Bank of Kuwait and Misr Italia Properties chose to partner with TKE to support their respective projects in the new capital.

These prominent partnerships in the Middle East region demonstrate TKE's capability to deliver innovative and reliable urban mobility solutions for the growth of future cities.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, has secured orders for a total of 185 elevator units with two strategic collaborations in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. This includes a milestone contract win with a returning customer, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), and a new customer win with Misr Italia Properties for its luxury boutique development, Vinci - COMO Lakes. These project wins underscore TKE's reputation for supporting customer success through urban renewal and expansion with innovative mobility solutions that are essential for future urban life.

In 2019, TK Elevator supplied the NBK's corporate headquarters in Kuwait City with 10 sets of TWIN systems and other mobility solutions. For this new project, the Bank ordered a total of 17 units of enta300 and meta100 elevators for its country head office in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

Misr Italia Properties, a leading real estate developer in Egypt known for its dynamic projects, is set to develop Vinci - COMO Lakes, a luxury boutique development in the residential heart of the new capital. The community will feature high-end villas with exceptional, sustainable designs, and 40 TKE elevators in the first phase of the development.

The New Administrative Capital is projected to be a significant growth driver for Egypt, with plans to include a new presidential palace, a new parliament building, areas dedicated to foreign embassies and government administrations, as well as various districts for business, finance, arts and culture, and an expansive green park. TK Elevator's selection to support the mobility needs of these prominent customers for key strategic projects is a testament to TKE's achievements in the dynamic Middle East region.

"TKE offers a full range of urban mobility innovation, from products, solutions and service that serve as the essential backbone for transformative projects like Egypt's New Administrative Capital," said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific at TK Elevator. "As cities evolve and expand, our technology is essential for seamless accessibility and connectivity, enabling them to move beyond."

"We are thrilled to bring TK Elevator's urban mobility solutions to the New Administrative Capital in Egypt," said Ahmed Alaa, Managing Director at TK Elevator Egypt. "It is a pleasure to collaborate once again with the National Bank of Kuwait on its new head office, and we look forward to seeing the development of Vinci - COMO Lakes come to fruition. Elevators, escalators and moving walks are essential components for future cities. We remain dedicated to supporting urban renewal and expansion through our transformative engineering and services, ensuring that people can move swiftly and safely in their daily lives."

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators - any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.3 billion in fiscal year 2023/2024. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE - Move Beyond.

