Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz Holds Town Hall with Employees at Namyang R&D Center, Underscoring Commitment to Quality and Customer Service

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz shared his strategic vision for the company, encouraging direct and open communication between employees

Muñoz emphasized Hyundai Motor's customer-centric vision and the need to deliver exceptional customer service across every element of operations

He reinforced the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products as part of Hyundai Motor's aim to further strengthen global competitiveness

Muñoz underscored Hyundai's global EV and autonomous driving leadership, pointing to further success through tech development and strategic partnerships

Now in its 30th year, the Namyang R&D Center is crucial to Hyundai Motor's global innovation efforts, supporting comprehensive vehicle and technology development

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz held a town hall meeting with employees at the company's Namyang R&D Center, his first such meeting since assuming the role of Hyundai Motor CEO. At the event, Muñoz underscored his commitment to direct communication with employees and that engineers share the common language of data and statistics.

Beginning the town hall, President Muñoz spoke directly about future business plans, emphasizing the importance of Hyundai Motor's customer-centric philosophy and achieving the highest quality standards to ensure sustainable success amid the rapidly changing business environment.

"As an engineer myself, I have been looking forward to spending time with the outstanding team here at Namyang. I tend to challenge engineers, because I have high expectations for people I care about, like my family," said President Muñoz.

President Muñoz shared his reflections on his first two months as CEO and outlined Hyundai Motor's management strategy, future vision, and approach to overcoming key challenges.

"We will succeed by continuing to deliver beautifully designed, high-quality vehicles with technology that customers want. We must treat our customers as honored guests and provide exceptional service," he said.

Muñoz also shared his leadership approach, offering insights from his extensive global automotive and mobility industry experience. Since joining Hyundai Motor Company in 2019, he has driven significant growth and profitability, solidifying his leadership in the global mobility industry.

Speaking at the town hall, President and CEO Muñoz said, "It's an honor to serve our customers, employees, dealers, suppliers and other stakeholders in this new capacity."

The session reinforced the pivotal role the Namyang R&D Center has played in Hyundai Motor's position as a top three global mobility brand. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the 3.47 million-square-meter facility is a comprehensive research and development hub, with world-class capabilities in software development, design and engineering, and vehicle testing and evaluation.

"Our global center for R&D has a phenomenal track record of delivering beautifully designed, high-quality, safety-focused vehicles with technology and features that our customers value. This is evidenced through Hyundai's increasing sales, market share, profitability, and industry accolades around the world. I don't think any brand has won more World Car of the Year Awards than Hyundai in the last few years, and we can trace this back to all the excellent work happening here in Namyang. This is where the magic happens!" he added.

Closing the event, Muñoz called on all Hyundai Motor employees worldwide to continue striving for excellence, encouraging them to "Stay humble, stay hungry, work hard and always have a customer service mindset - I am here to serve you so we can serve our customers together."

About Hyundai Motor Company

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624920/Photo_1__HMC_CEO_Town_Hall_Meeting.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624921/Photo_2__HMC_CEO_Town_Hall_Meeting.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624922/Photo_3__HMC_CEO_Town_Hall_Meeting.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624923/Hyundai_Motor_Company_President_and_CEO_Jos__Mu_oz_Holds_Town_Hall_with_Employees_at_Namyang_R_D_Cen.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-company-president-and-ceo-jose-munoz-holds-town-hall-with-employees-at-namyang-rd-center-underscoring-commitment-to-quality-and-customer-service-302382125.html