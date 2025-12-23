Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001
Hyundai Motor Group Tops 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards Underscoring Automotive Safety Leadership

  • Hyundai Motor Group secures a total of 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in 2025 - the most of any automotive group for the second consecutive year
  • Hyundai Motor Company leads automakers with 10 TSP/TSP+ ratings, while Genesis earns six and Kia secures five
  • Flagship electric SUVs - Hyundai 2026 IONIQ 9 and 2025-26 Kia EV9 - demonstrate top-tier safety performance in IIHS evaluations
  • Results reflect strong performance under IIHS's more stringent 2025 evaluation criteria, with a notable year-on-year increase in TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has reaffirmed its global leadership in automotive safety by securing a combined 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations - the highest total among automotive groups for the second consecutive year.

Hyundai IONIQ 9

Of the 21 awarded models, 18 models achieved the highest 2025 TSP+ ratings, representing a significant increase from 12 TSP+ ratings in 2024 and underscoring the Group's ability to meet increasingly demanding safety requirements.

Among the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, Hyundai Motor Group's flagship electric SUVs - including the all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2025-26 Kia EV9 - delivered strong performance across all IIHS evaluation categories, earning the top 'good' ratings in every applicable crashworthiness and crash-avoidance test.

The Group's brands achieved the following results in 2025:

  • Hyundai Motor Company leads all automakers with eight TSP+ and two TSP ratings
  • Genesis received five TSP+ ratings and one TSP rating
  • Kia secured five TSP+ ratings

These results demonstrate the Group's commitment to advancing safety technologies and meeting the industry's most rigorous testing standards.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Hyundai Motor Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851108/Photo__Hyundai_IONIQ_9.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851109/PRN_Full_Text_Hyundai_Motor_Group_Tops_2025_IIHS_Top_Safety_Pick_Rankings_Underscoring_Automotive_Sa.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648827/5694299/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-tops-2025-iihs-top-safety-awards-underscoring-automotive-safety-leadership-302648655.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
