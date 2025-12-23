Hyundai Motor Group Tops 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards Underscoring Automotive Safety Leadership

Hyundai Motor Group secures a total of 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK + (TSP+) awards in 2025 - the most of any automotive group for the second consecutive year

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has reaffirmed its global leadership in automotive safety by securing a combined 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations - the highest total among automotive groups for the second consecutive year.

Of the 21 awarded models, 18 models achieved the highest 2025 TSP+ ratings, representing a significant increase from 12 TSP+ ratings in 2024 and underscoring the Group's ability to meet increasingly demanding safety requirements.

Among the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, Hyundai Motor Group's flagship electric SUVs - including the all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2025-26 Kia EV9 - delivered strong performance across all IIHS evaluation categories, earning the top 'good' ratings in every applicable crashworthiness and crash-avoidance test.

The Group's brands achieved the following results in 2025:

Hyundai Motor Company leads all automakers with eight TSP+ and two TSP ratings

leads all automakers with eight TSP+ and two TSP ratings Genesis received five TSP+ ratings and one TSP rating

received five TSP+ ratings and one TSP rating Kia secured five TSP+ ratings

These results demonstrate the Group's commitment to advancing safety technologies and meeting the industry's most rigorous testing standards.

