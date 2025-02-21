India's Enhanced Innovations has developed the Phloton active cooling vaccine carrier with a 14-hour lithium battery backup and solar charging support. From pv magazine India Globally, inadequate last-mile cold chain leads to the spoilage of over 50% temperature-sensitive vaccines. To address this problem, Indian startup Enhanced Innovations has developed the Phloton active-cooling vaccine carrier with a 14-hour power backup and solar charging support. The vaccine carrier and storage system with live temperature monitoring will provide a 2 C to 8 C temperature range, powered by artificial intelligence ...

