The updated solar roof product from GAF Energy has purportedly 23% more power than previous units and has a depth of less than 0. 6 cm. From pv magazine USA GAF Energy, a subsidiary of GAF, a North American roofing and waterproofing provider, has launched an updated version of its Timberline Solar shingle. The Timberline Solar ES 2 is a nailable solar shingle, offering a low-profile alternative to traditional rooftop solar installations. The new product has 57 W per shingle, a 23% increase over the company's previous shingle product. "Timberline Solar ES 2 represents everything we've learned ...

