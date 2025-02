Pinewood has announced that it intends to acquire the remaining 90.9% stake in Seez for a total cost of $42m/£33.3m (Pinewood acquired an initial stake in Seez in September 2024 for $4.2m/£3.43m). Seez is a Dubai-based company providing a range of software applications to the automotive industry, in ...

