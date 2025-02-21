Six Fraunhofer institutes are developing new electrocaloric heat pumps that use elastocaloric heat pipes instead of compressors to extract heat from the sources. The first pilot systems developed by the research team achieved an electrical efficiency of 99. 74%. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques (Fraunhofer IPM) is developing new solid-state heat pumps that do not utilize compressors and are reportedly more efficient than compressor-based counterparts. In conventional heat pumps, compressors move the refrigerant through the refrigeration cycle and the heat exchanger ...

