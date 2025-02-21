A research group in Japan identified a correlation between damp heat test of 1,000 hours to 3-6 years of field exposure in humid areas and changes in acetic acid concentration in photovoltaic modules. Their analysis also showed that an acetic acid concentration over 10,000 µg/g can be critical. Researchers from the Sanyo subsidiary of Japan's Panasonic were able to establish a correlation between the damp-heat (DH) test and field exposure for electrode corrosion in PV modules. The DH test is an accelerated test that tests the reliability of modules under extreme humidity and heat. In its standard ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...