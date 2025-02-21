HONG KONG SAR & PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - The Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association (HKF&DA) proudly announces that its first time participation in the Maison&Objet interior design trade fair has successfully concluded in January 2025 in Paris, France, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor of this debut.
HKF&DA's presentation, titled "HK+FR: Furniture for World Design", partnered with Hong Kong manufacturers, esteemed local design masters, and award-winning Rising Talents from Maison&Objet 2023 and 2024. Positioned within the sophisticated and ever-evolving global market of furniture and homeware design, this collaboration champions the principles of innovation and professional manufacturing excellence. It promises to transform visionary concepts into market-ready products, while celebrating the core values of Hong Kong's furniture and homeware industry: dedication & professionalism.
HKF&DA invited four distinguished homegrown design masters to contribute their expertise to the presentation: Mr Joey Ho; Mr Tommy Li; Mr Walter Ma; and Mr Victor Wong. Each designer is a leader in interior design, brand design, fashion design, and cross-media design, all exemplifying the dedication and professionalism of the local industry, uplifting Hong Kong as a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation, and inspiring the next generation of designers.
Esteemed award-winners of Maison&Objet's Rising Talent Awards in 2023 and 2024 were also presented in collaboration with the group of design masters. The awards are prestigious recognitions given to outstanding talents in the design and interior decoration fields, with selections carried out by a jury composed of industry experts. Participating designers include:
HKF&DA will tour the exhibition to other regions. Further details will be announced in due course.
