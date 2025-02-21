

HONG KONG SAR & PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - The Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association (HKF&DA) proudly announces that its first time participation in the Maison&Objet interior design trade fair has successfully concluded in January 2025 in Paris, France, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor of this debut.



"HK+FR: Furniture for World Design"

HKF&DA's presentation, titled "HK+FR: Furniture for World Design", partnered with Hong Kong manufacturers, esteemed local design masters, and award-winning Rising Talents from Maison&Objet 2023 and 2024. Positioned within the sophisticated and ever-evolving global market of furniture and homeware design, this collaboration champions the principles of innovation and professional manufacturing excellence. It promises to transform visionary concepts into market-ready products, while celebrating the core values of Hong Kong's furniture and homeware industry: dedication & professionalism.



HKF&DA invited four distinguished homegrown design masters to contribute their expertise to the presentation: Mr Joey Ho; Mr Tommy Li; Mr Walter Ma; and Mr Victor Wong. Each designer is a leader in interior design, brand design, fashion design, and cross-media design, all exemplifying the dedication and professionalism of the local industry, uplifting Hong Kong as a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation, and inspiring the next generation of designers.



Esteemed award-winners of Maison&Objet's Rising Talent Awards in 2023 and 2024 were also presented in collaboration with the group of design masters. The awards are prestigious recognitions given to outstanding talents in the design and interior decoration fields, with selections carried out by a jury composed of industry experts. Participating designers include:



Sébastien Cluzel and Morgane Pluchon , representing their studio CLUZEL / PLUCHON , focused on recreating everyday objects by questioning their use, their perception of space, and their mode of production. Their presentation ISOLA sofa was inspired by the beautiful landscape of Italian islands.

and , representing their studio , focused on recreating everyday objects by questioning their use, their perception of space, and their mode of production. Their presentation was inspired by the beautiful landscape of Italian islands. Nelson Fossey , representing his studio Index Office , presented products that blend functionality, durability, and timeless appeal. Specially created for this exhibition, Fossey worked with the Hong Kong-based furniture company Profilia to design a lighting fixture and coffee table made from solid wood.

, representing his studio , presented products that blend functionality, durability, and timeless appeal. Specially created for this exhibition, Fossey worked with the Hong Kong-based furniture company Profilia to design a lighting fixture and coffee table made from solid wood. Jenna Kaës, whose work explores mysticism in contemporary contexts, delves into the unconscious while addressing themes of love, fear, and the memorialisation of death. In her work A Cold Wave Song &Mental Coil, two bamboo silk carpets were inspired by compositional works using torn paper collages.

whose work explores mysticism in contemporary contexts, delves into the unconscious while addressing themes of love, fear, and the memorialisation of death. In her work two bamboo silk carpets were inspired by compositional works using torn paper collages. Line and Pierron , the Paris-based design duo from the studio Line & Raphaël , specialize in furniture that harmoniously blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. By integrating solid walnut wood with gold-toned 3D-printed inlays, the designers achieved a unique blend of textures and materials.

and , the Paris-based design duo from the studio , specialize in furniture that harmoniously blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. By integrating solid walnut wood with gold-toned 3D-printed inlays, the designers achieved a unique blend of textures and materials. Felix Rasehorn andRobin Hoske are representing industrial design and research labWINT Design Lab, dedicated to helping brands create innovative products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life. Their workO-Pendant light family is a versatile and elegant ambient lighting system inspired by experimental paper shapes and the interplay of light and shadow through reflections and folds. "HK+FR: Furniture for World Design" at Maison&Objet Paris 2025 attracted over 3,500 visitors during its five-day showcase. Attendees included professionals from the furniture and design industry, renowned designers, architects, and representatives from key institutions. The team also forged new connections with industry players and received positive feedback as well as product inquiries from potential buyers.



HKF&DA will tour the exhibition to other regions. Further details will be announced in due course.

