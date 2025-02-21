Cavago and ShaikhTech Forge Partnership to 3D Digitize the Global Equine Industry

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaikhTech, a leading technology company that specializes in 3D city-level and asset-level digital twins, and Cavago, the rapidly expanding online platform revolutionizing the equine world, are proud to announce a new partnership. The agreement was officially signed on 21 December 2024 at the 2024 London International Horse Show.

Cavago is on a mission to bring the equestrian industry into the digital age. No matter where you are in the world, equine enthusiasts and professionals alike can access Cavago's end-to-end platform-from consumer bookings of any equine experience in the world to back-office solutions such as payments and stable management-connecting a rapidly growing network of over 1,000 hosts in 64 countries. By harnessing technology to streamline and simplify the equine experience, Cavago is setting a new standard for transparency, accessibility, and convenience in the industry.

Under this strategic collaboration, ShaikhTech, will leverage its expertise in creating 3D digital twins to scan and digitize host properties listed on Cavago. This includes:

3D Virtual Tours of properties, enabling potential visitors to explore facilities remotely and gain a realistic view of the surroundings.

Enhanced Property Transparency, offering hosts an innovative way to showcase their stables, arenas, accommodations, and equestrian facilities.

Greater Visibility in the Equine World, as prospective clients can virtually tour these properties, helping them make better informed decisions when booking experiences.

Real-Time Data Integration, enabling the combination of 3D digital twins with IoT (Internet of Things) sensors. This synergy offers up-to-the-minute monitoring of stable conditions, horse well-being and facility management-ultimately informing and improving the health and wellness of horses and the overall efficiency of equine operations.

"As we continue to expand Cavago's presence across the globe, it's vital that we continue to innovate and embrace cutting-edge solutions," said Tauseef Qadri, Founder and CEO of Cavago. "By partnering with ShaikhTech, we will present unparalleled 3D digital experiences for hosts and guests alike-enabling them to connect in entirely new ways."

"We have been impressed with Cavago's quick growth globally and see great potential in bringing this new dimension of 3D digital twin technology to the equine industry," said Zeeshan Shaikh, Founder and CEO of ShaikhTech. "Our partnership with Cavago will deliver a new level of insight and engagement, ensuring that equine enthusiasts around the world can explore remarkable locations more conveniently and confidently."

ShaikhTech and Cavago will be present at the upcoming Saudi Cup Weekend 2025, taking place at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse on 21 and 22 February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Over US $38.1 million in prize money will be on offer during Saudi Cup Weekend 2025, where the world's finest thoroughbreds and jockeys will gather. Headlining the event is the Saudi Cup, renowned as the richest horse race in the world, with a $20 million purse at stake. Beyond the racing itself, the weekend is a celebration of Saudi sporting culture, entertainment, cuisine, and heritage. Representatives from ShaikhTech and Cavago look forward to engaging with industry professionals and showcasing how this partnership will revolutionize the equine landscape.

This 6th edition of the Saudi Cup will be attended by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with members of various royal families and dignitaries from around the world. The Saudi Cup is held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and is hosted by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA). The international event has the following event partners: Boutique Group, Diriyah, National Housing Company (NHC), Saudia Airlines, Saudi National Bank and Zood. To learn more, visit https://jcsa.sa/en/saudi-cup/.

About Cavago

Cavago is a fast-growing online platform dedicated to revolutionizing the equine industry. Cavago's mission is to modernize equestrian bookings and simplify business operations through practical, user-friendly solutions. With already over 1,000 hosts across 64 countries and more onboarding every day, Cavago brings accessibility and ease to the forefront of the equestrian world.

About ShaikhTech

ShaikhTech is a global technology company, operating across 11 countries, specializing in AI and creating high-fidelity 3D city-level and asset-level digital twins. The company's diverse portfolio of clients spans various industries including real estate, hospitality, retail and much more, showcasing ShaikhTech's commitment to innovation and expertise in emerging digital technologies.

