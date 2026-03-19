Unipart Group LTD: University of Derby strengthens its global industry network with new Unipart partnership

OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Derby and Unipart have signed a partnership agreement, aimed at creating new opportunities for students, driving sustainable growth across the region and developing skills and innovation for sustainable supply chains.

The three-year Strategic Partnership will foster collaborative working, strengthen links between industry and education, and support both organisations in their ambitions to grow and evolve their operations.

Headquartered in Oxford, Unipart is a supply chain performance improvement partner with more than 50 years of heritage, providing solutions to customers across multiple sectors in 22 countries.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, civic engagement, and sustainability, and will create new work-based learning opportunities for students and staff, as well as collaborative research and innovation projects.

Opportunities will include a three-year fully-funded PhD studentship, graduate schemes, student placements, and insight from Unipart experts on developing graduate attributes and skills for the future workforce, and sustainable and digital practices across operations and supply chains.

A key feature of the collaboration is its alignment with the University's Institute of Carbonomics , which focuses on driving sustainable business and environmental impact through research and education.

The agreement further strengthens the University's growing network of global industry collaborations, building on existing partnerships with organisations including McDonald's UK&I to address complex operational and sustainability challenges.

The partnership will also reinforce the University's civic mission, addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges across the region, as well as supporting initiatives to reduce energy use and help the University meet its sustainability targets.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: "We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Unipart through this strategic agreement.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, industry engagement, and positive civic impact. By working together, we will create meaningful opportunities for our students, staff, and the wider community, while advancing our ambition to deliver sustainable growth and maximise the impact of our work with industry."

Darren Leigh, CEO at Unipart and University of Derby alumnus, said: "Unipart's ambition is to be the driving force behind efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains. Partnerships with purpose are core to Unipart developing to what it is today and to who we become tomorrow.

"We share the same commitment to supporting innovation and creating positive impact in the communities we serve - students, colleagues and industry. I am excited therefore about what this partnership will develop and deliver, together."

The agreement further reinforces the University of Derby's position as an industry-engaged institution working with global partners to deliver opportunities for students while contributing to regional economic growth and sustainable development.

Find out more about the University of Derby's Institute of Carbonomics .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef79f07e-040a-4b8a-8599-84f9e92190ac

For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617