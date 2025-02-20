Anzeige
WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
21.02.25
10:09 Uhr
182,15 Euro
-17,80
-8,90 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,40182,3511:48
178,35182,3011:20
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 22:15 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globant Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Ending On A High Note

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $642.5 million, up 10.6% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.85 for the fourth quarter
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.75 for the fourth quarter
  • Full year 2024 revenues of $2,415.7 million, up 15.3% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.72 for the full year
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.40 for the full year

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $642.5 million, representing 10.6% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 35.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.3% compared to 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.1% compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.7% compared to 15.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.96 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.75 compared to $1.62 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year ended December 31, 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $2,415.7 million, representing 15.3% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 36.1% for the full year 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 38.1% for the full year 2023.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.3% compared to 9.5% for the full year 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.4% compared to 15.2% for the full year 2023.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $3.72 compared to $3.64 for the full year 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $6.40 compared to $5.74 for the full year 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $156.1 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, we had a total amount of $290.7 million drawn from our credit facility.
  • Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2024 with 31,280 Globers, 29,198 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2024 was as follows: 55.2% from North America (top country: US), 20.4% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.7% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.7% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2024 represented 9.1%, 19.8% and 29.3% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Globant served a total of 1,012 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 346 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 311 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 64.8% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"For the past decade, we've strategically invested in AI, providing us with deep expertise that has set us apart from our competitors. We are orchestrating an ecosystem of AI agents through our specialized AI Studios, powered by our Globant Enterprise AI Platform. We combine our technology solutions with top creativity through Globant GUT. This focus on reinvention, coupled with our entrepreneurial culture, fueled our exceptional 2024 performance, where we grew 15% year over year. We remain confident in the future of Globant as we continue to lead in technological trends and advancements," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant achieved another quarter of record revenue, reaching $642.5 million, which reflects robust sequential growth, alongside an all-time high annual revenue of $2,415.7 million. This strong growth was driven by the expansion of our service offerings and global footprint, with important contributions from our AI Industry Reinvention Studio Network and our GUT Studio Network, which both posted growth above the company average. This is also aligned with our expectations and underscores our commitment to profitable expansion. Our healthy margins demonstrate our operational efficiency, even as we navigate evolving market dynamics. We are confident in our ability to maintain this momentum and build on our success as we head into 2025," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2025 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2025:

  • First quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $618.0 million to $628.0 million, or 8.2% to 10.0% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.0 percentage points.
  • First quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.
  • First quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.63 (assuming an average of 45.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,635.0 million to $2,705.0 million, implying 9.1% to 12.0% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 1.5 percentage points.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.20 (assuming an average of 45.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Conference Call and Webcast
Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F4Q24EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023









Revenues

2,415,689


2,095,939


642,483


580,705

Cost of revenues

(1,552,322)


(1,340,178)


(413,161)


(372,384)

Gross profit

863,367


755,761


229,322


208,321









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(632,995)


(537,075)


(172,118)


(147,011)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(6,970)


(18,808)


2,024


(4,829)

Other operating income and expenses, net

2,016


(916)


(722)


(1,530)

Profit from operations

225,418


198,962


58,506


54,951









Finance income

5,303


4,777


1,427


1,277

Finance expense

(32,202)


(23,753)


(11,666)


(8,690)

Other financial results, net

6,064


11,342


(1,277)


(131)

Financial results, net

(20,835)


(7,634)


(11,516)


(7,544)









Share of results of investment in associates

222


89


61


(96)

Other income and expenses, net

5,624


6,602


(518)


2,527

Profit before income tax

210,429


198,019


46,533


49,838









Income tax

(41,426)


(39,511)


(7,025)


(8,444)

Net income for the period

169,003


158,508


39,508


41,394









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(86,110)


(16,721)


(65,652)


12,040

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

1,959


119


940


2,435

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

(14,142)


9,327


(1,374)


9,210

Total comprehensive income for the period

70,710


151,233


(26,578)


65,079









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

165,732


158,538


38,408


42,133

Non-controlling interest

3,271


(30)


1,100


(739)

Net income for the period

169,003


158,508


39,508


41,394









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

63,024


148,732


(31,840)


63,454

Non-controlling interest

7,686


2,501


5,262


1,625

Total comprehensive income for the period

70,710


151,233


(26,578)


65,079

Earnings per share








Basic

3.82


3.72


0.88


0.98

Diluted

3.72


3.64


0.85


0.96

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

43,402


42,601


43,859


42,976

Diluted

44,589


43,594


45,046


43,970

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


142,093


307,223

Investments


13,992


16,070

Trade receivables


605,002


499,283

Other assets


20,420


31,753

Other receivables


53,939


54,786

Other financial assets


3,100


15,418

Total current assets


838,546


924,533






Non-current assets





Investments


2,212


1,833

Other assets


4,750


4,088

Other receivables


40,784


26,475

Deferred tax assets


80,811


60,777

Investment in associates


1,648


1,426

Other financial assets


41,403


34,864

Property and equipment


154,755


162,736

Intangible assets


288,714


285,661

Right-of-use assets


122,884


119,400

Goodwill


1,590,338


1,105,073

Total non-current assets


2,328,299


1,802,333

TOTAL ASSETS


3,166,845


2,726,866






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


114,743


124,545

Payroll and social security taxes payable


239,440


221,843

Borrowings


1,601


156,916

Other financial liabilities


113,707


68,750

Lease liabilities


29,736


47,852

Tax liabilities


36,916


33,229

Income tax payable


6,520


11,287

Other liabilities


231


896

Total current liabilities


542,894


665,318






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


2,006


2,981

Borrowings


290,935


2,191

Other financial liabilities


167,177


135,238

Lease liabilities


87,887


70,884

Deferred tax liabilities


12,616


21,098

Income tax payable


6,625


-

Payroll and social security taxes payable


5,187


5,139

Provisions for contingencies


18,169


28,336

Total non-current liabilities


590,602


265,867

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,133,496


931,185






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


52,837


51,705

Additional paid-in capital


1,193,029


1,022,918

Other reserves


(144,756)


(42,048)

Retained earnings


862,821


697,089

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


1,963,931


1,729,664

Non-controlling interests


69,418


66,017

Total equity


2,033,349


1,795,681

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,166,845


2,726,866

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net Income for the period


39,508


41,394

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


56,881


54,240

Changes in working capital


40,934


63,389

Cash flows from operating activities


137,323


160,902

Capital expenditures


(36,167)


(36,323)

Cash flows from investing activities


(236,732)


(141,829)

Cash flows from financing activities


45,986


90,336

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(53,423)


109,409

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December
31, 2024


December
31, 2023


December
31, 2024


December
31, 2023









Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit








Gross profit

863,367


755,761


229,322


208,321

Depreciation and amortization expense

36,034


28,597


10,619


7,985

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

23,937


15,155


5,927


4,179

Adjusted gross profit

923,338


799,513


245,868


220,485

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.2 %


38.1 %


38.3 %


38.0 %









Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(632,995)


(537,075)


(172,118)


(147,011)

Depreciation and amortization expense

100,181


85,584


25,430


24,083

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

58,833


57,016


16,111


15,574

Acquisition-related charges (a)

28,733


21,092


11,503


6,604

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(445,248)


(373,383)


(119,074)


(100,750)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.4) %


(17.8) %


(18.5) %


(17.3) %









Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations








Profit from operations

225,418


198,962


58,506


54,951

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

82,770


72,171


22,038


19,753

Acquisition-related charges (a)

63,231


46,993


20,563


14,416

Adjusted profit from operations

371,419


318,126


101,107


89,120

Adjusted profit from operations margin

15.4 %


15.2 %


15.7 %


15.3 %









Reconciliation of net income for the period








Net income for the period

165,732


158,538


38,408


42,133

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

82,618


72,099


22,000


19,722

Acquisition-related charges (a)

71,895


48,205


30,561


17,566

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(34,819)


(28,724)


(12,303)


(8,344)

Adjusted net income

285,426


250,118


78,666


71,077

Adjusted net income margin

11.8 %


11.9 %


12.2 %


12.2 %









Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS








Adjusted net income

285,426


250,118


78,666


71,077

Diluted shares

44,589


43,594


45,046


43,970

Adjusted diluted EPS

6.40


5.74


1.75


1.62









(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024







Total Employees

29,150

28,991

29,112

29,998

31,280

IT Professionals

27,116

26,933

27,133

27,927

29,198







North America Revenues %

57.4

56.0

56.3

55.7

55.2

Latin America Revenues %

22.9

22.9

23.0

21.8

20.4

Europe Revenues %

15.8

17.2

16.9

17.6

17.7

New Markets Revenues %

3.9

3.9

3.8

4.9

6.7







USD Revenues %

68.6

68.4

67.1

66.6

64.8

Other Currencies Revenues %

31.4

31.6

32.9

33.4

35.2







Top Customer %

8.2

8.3

8.3

9.1

9.1

Top 5 Customers %

21.4

21.8

21.0

21.0

19.8

Top 10 Customers %

30.8

30.1

30.3

30.1

29.3







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

930

955

958

969

1,012

Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

311

318

329

331

346







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

SOURCE GLOBANT

© 2025 PR Newswire
