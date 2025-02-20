Globant Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Ending On A High Note

Fourth quarter revenues of $642.5 million, up 10.6% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.85 for the fourth quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.75 for the fourth quarter

Full year 2024 revenues of $2,415.7 million, up 15.3% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.72 for the full year

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.40 for the full year

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $642.5 million, representing 10.6% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 35.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.3% compared to 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.1% compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.7% compared to 15.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.96 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.75 compared to $1.62 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year ended December 31, 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $2,415.7 million, representing 15.3% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 36.1% for the full year 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 38.1% for the full year 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.3% compared to 9.5% for the full year 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.4% compared to 15.2% for the full year 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $3.72 compared to $3.64 for the full year 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $6.40 compared to $5.74 for the full year 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $156.1 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, we had a total amount of $290.7 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2024 with 31,280 Globers, 29,198 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2024 was as follows: 55.2% from North America (top country: US), 20.4% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.7% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.7% from New Markets [1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).

(top country: Saudi Arabia). Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2024 represented 9.1%, 19.8% and 29.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Globant served a total of 1,012 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 346 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 311 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 64.8% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"For the past decade, we've strategically invested in AI, providing us with deep expertise that has set us apart from our competitors. We are orchestrating an ecosystem of AI agents through our specialized AI Studios, powered by our Globant Enterprise AI Platform. We combine our technology solutions with top creativity through Globant GUT. This focus on reinvention, coupled with our entrepreneurial culture, fueled our exceptional 2024 performance, where we grew 15% year over year. We remain confident in the future of Globant as we continue to lead in technological trends and advancements," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant achieved another quarter of record revenue, reaching $642.5 million, which reflects robust sequential growth, alongside an all-time high annual revenue of $2,415.7 million. This strong growth was driven by the expansion of our service offerings and global footprint, with important contributions from our AI Industry Reinvention Studio Network and our GUT Studio Network, which both posted growth above the company average. This is also aligned with our expectations and underscores our commitment to profitable expansion. Our healthy margins demonstrate our operational efficiency, even as we navigate evolving market dynamics. We are confident in our ability to maintain this momentum and build on our success as we head into 2025," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2025 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2025:

First quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $618.0 million to $628.0 million, or 8.2% to 10.0% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.0 percentage points.

First quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.

First quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.63 (assuming an average of 45.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,635.0 million to $2,705.0 million, implying 9.1% to 12.0% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 1.5 percentage points.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.20 (assuming an average of 45.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023















Revenues 2,415,689

2,095,939

642,483

580,705 Cost of revenues (1,552,322)

(1,340,178)

(413,161)

(372,384) Gross profit 863,367

755,761

229,322

208,321















Selling, general and administrative expenses (632,995)

(537,075)

(172,118)

(147,011) Net impairment losses on financial assets (6,970)

(18,808)

2,024

(4,829) Other operating income and expenses, net 2,016

(916)

(722)

(1,530) Profit from operations 225,418

198,962

58,506

54,951















Finance income 5,303

4,777

1,427

1,277 Finance expense (32,202)

(23,753)

(11,666)

(8,690) Other financial results, net 6,064

11,342

(1,277)

(131) Financial results, net (20,835)

(7,634)

(11,516)

(7,544)















Share of results of investment in associates 222

89

61

(96) Other income and expenses, net 5,624

6,602

(518)

2,527 Profit before income tax 210,429

198,019

46,533

49,838















Income tax (41,426)

(39,511)

(7,025)

(8,444) Net income for the period 169,003

158,508

39,508

41,394















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (86,110)

(16,721)

(65,652)

12,040 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI 1,959

119

940

2,435 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (14,142)

9,327

(1,374)

9,210 Total comprehensive income for the period 70,710

151,233

(26,578)

65,079















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 165,732

158,538

38,408

42,133 Non-controlling interest 3,271

(30)

1,100

(739) Net income for the period 169,003

158,508

39,508

41,394















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 63,024

148,732

(31,840)

63,454 Non-controlling interest 7,686

2,501

5,262

1,625 Total comprehensive income for the period 70,710

151,233

(26,578)

65,079 Earnings per share













Basic 3.82

3.72

0.88

0.98 Diluted 3.72

3.64

0.85

0.96 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 43,402

42,601

43,859

42,976 Diluted 44,589

43,594

45,046

43,970

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

142,093

307,223 Investments

13,992

16,070 Trade receivables

605,002

499,283 Other assets

20,420

31,753 Other receivables

53,939

54,786 Other financial assets

3,100

15,418 Total current assets

838,546

924,533









Non-current assets







Investments

2,212

1,833 Other assets

4,750

4,088 Other receivables

40,784

26,475 Deferred tax assets

80,811

60,777 Investment in associates

1,648

1,426 Other financial assets

41,403

34,864 Property and equipment

154,755

162,736 Intangible assets

288,714

285,661 Right-of-use assets

122,884

119,400 Goodwill

1,590,338

1,105,073 Total non-current assets

2,328,299

1,802,333 TOTAL ASSETS

3,166,845

2,726,866









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

114,743

124,545 Payroll and social security taxes payable

239,440

221,843 Borrowings

1,601

156,916 Other financial liabilities

113,707

68,750 Lease liabilities

29,736

47,852 Tax liabilities

36,916

33,229 Income tax payable

6,520

11,287 Other liabilities

231

896 Total current liabilities

542,894

665,318









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

2,006

2,981 Borrowings

290,935

2,191 Other financial liabilities

167,177

135,238 Lease liabilities

87,887

70,884 Deferred tax liabilities

12,616

21,098 Income tax payable

6,625

- Payroll and social security taxes payable

5,187

5,139 Provisions for contingencies

18,169

28,336 Total non-current liabilities

590,602

265,867 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,133,496

931,185









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

52,837

51,705 Additional paid-in capital

1,193,029

1,022,918 Other reserves

(144,756)

(42,048) Retained earnings

862,821

697,089 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,963,931

1,729,664 Non-controlling interests

69,418

66,017 Total equity

2,033,349

1,795,681 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,166,845

2,726,866

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net Income for the period

39,508

41,394 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

56,881

54,240 Changes in working capital

40,934

63,389 Cash flows from operating activities

137,323

160,902 Capital expenditures

(36,167)

(36,323) Cash flows from investing activities

(236,732)

(141,829) Cash flows from financing activities

45,986

90,336 Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(53,423)

109,409

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2023















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross profit 863,367

755,761

229,322

208,321 Depreciation and amortization expense 36,034

28,597

10,619

7,985 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 23,937

15,155

5,927

4,179 Adjusted gross profit 923,338

799,513

245,868

220,485 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 %

38.1 %

38.3 %

38.0 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (632,995)

(537,075)

(172,118)

(147,011) Depreciation and amortization expense 100,181

85,584

25,430

24,083 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 58,833

57,016

16,111

15,574 Acquisition-related charges (a) 28,733

21,092

11,503

6,604 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (445,248)

(373,383)

(119,074)

(100,750) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.4) %

(17.8) %

(18.5) %

(17.3) %















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations













Profit from operations 225,418

198,962

58,506

54,951 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 82,770

72,171

22,038

19,753 Acquisition-related charges (a) 63,231

46,993

20,563

14,416 Adjusted profit from operations 371,419

318,126

101,107

89,120 Adjusted profit from operations margin 15.4 %

15.2 %

15.7 %

15.3 %















Reconciliation of net income for the period













Net income for the period 165,732

158,538

38,408

42,133 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 82,618

72,099

22,000

19,722 Acquisition-related charges (a) 71,895

48,205

30,561

17,566 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (34,819)

(28,724)

(12,303)

(8,344) Adjusted net income 285,426

250,118

78,666

71,077 Adjusted net income margin 11.8 %

11.9 %

12.2 %

12.2 %















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS













Adjusted net income 285,426

250,118

78,666

71,077 Diluted shares 44,589

43,594

45,046

43,970 Adjusted diluted EPS 6.40

5.74

1.75

1.62















(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024











Total Employees 29,150 28,991 29,112 29,998 31,280 IT Professionals 27,116 26,933 27,133 27,927 29,198











North America Revenues % 57.4 56.0 56.3 55.7 55.2 Latin America Revenues % 22.9 22.9 23.0 21.8 20.4 Europe Revenues % 15.8 17.2 16.9 17.6 17.7 New Markets Revenues % 3.9 3.9 3.8 4.9 6.7











USD Revenues % 68.6 68.4 67.1 66.6 64.8 Other Currencies Revenues % 31.4 31.6 32.9 33.4 35.2











Top Customer % 8.2 8.3 8.3 9.1 9.1 Top 5 Customers % 21.4 21.8 21.0 21.0 19.8 Top 10 Customers % 30.8 30.1 30.3 30.1 29.3











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 930 955 958 969 1,012 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 311 318 329 331 346











(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

