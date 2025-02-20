Anzeige
Danaher Corporation: Danaher Increases Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of its common stock, payable on April 25, 2025 to holders of record on March 28, 2025. This reflects an 18.5% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.27.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
