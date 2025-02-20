Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

Selected Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: $5.7 million, compared with $7.4 million in third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit: $2.6 million, compared with $3.0 million in third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total operating expense: $3.5 million, compared with $2.8 million in third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net loss: $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with net income of $20,889, or $0.001 per share, in third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, remarked, "During the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2025, we remained focused on strategic execution to drive long-term growth, despite temporary fluctuations in consumer sentiment due to recent battery accidents. We achieved a gross margin of 45.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, an uptick from 39.0% in the same period last year. On the market front, we are proud to participate in the New York City Department of Transportation's Trade-In Program, which launched in January 2025. Our Fly-11 PRO was selected as the official model for this $2 million initiative, reinforcing our commitment to safety and high-quality standards. We are actively working alongside government agencies to promote this program and ensure safer mobility solutions for food delivery workers."

Mr. Ou added, "Looking ahead, we are committed to innovation and diversification to drive long-term growth. We plan to expand our product portfolio and integrate advanced technologies to enhance performance, safety, and user experience. Additionally, we will strengthen our brand influence through international trade shows, strategic partnerships, and increased digital marketing investments. With a focus on driving innovation and ensuring safe and seamless customer experience, we are confident in our ability to navigate market challenges and improve our results of operations."

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues were $5.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 23.6%, from $7.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the decrease in sales volume by 3,511 units, from 13,500 units sold for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 9,989 units sold for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Retail sales revenue was $4.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 21.9%, from $6.3 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $48,961 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company did not generate revenue from rental services in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, the management believes that sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the decrease in orders from the top two customers who closed their retail stores in December 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $3.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 30.0%, from $4.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in units sold, which declined by 3,511 units, from 13,500 units sold for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 9,989 units sold for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 13.9%, from $3.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 45.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, increased from 39.0% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 26.0%, from $2.8 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in the Company's payroll expenses, rent expenses, advertising expenses, professional fees, and insurance expenses as the Company expanded its business.

Selling expenses were $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.7 million for the same period last. Advertising expenses were $32,681 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $6,629 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increased number of new employees hired for repair and maintenance business operation in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Total commission expenses were nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease in the commission expenses was primarily due to the Company's discontinuation of marketing referral expenses for promotions as of January 1, 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, increased from $0.8 million in the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses increased to $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 from $0.2 million for the same period last year, primarily due to additional employees hired in operation departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $35,050 for the same period last year as a result of purchase of the directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The development fee increased to $0.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 from nil for the same period last year. The increase in development fee was primarily due to the increasing development fee of Fly E-Bike app and the increasing maintenance fee of Go Fly App.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $20,889 in the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.03 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.001 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $0.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to positive EBITDA of $0.2 million in the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $20.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 15.2%, from $24.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven primarily by a decrease in total units sold, which decreased by 7,578 units, from 49,503 units for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 to 41,925 units for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Retail sales revenue was $17.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 7.9%, from $19.2 million for the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $2.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 45.5% from $4.8 million for the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $48,961 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company did not generate revenue from rental services for the nine months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the closure of stores by the top two customers who closed their stores in December 2023 due to lack of profitability.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $11.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 19.0%, from $14.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to more favorable pricing obtained from the Company's suppliers, particularly for batteries, as well as a reduction in battery sales volume, as discussed previously. These factors collectively contributed to the overall decrease in cost of revenues. The unit cost for battery decreased by 25%, from $121 in the nine months ended December 31, 2023, to $91 in the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $8.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 9.4%, from $9.5 million for the same period last year. Gross margin was 42.0% for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, increased from 39.3% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $10.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 45.5%, from $7.4 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in the Company's payroll expenses, rent expenses, meals and entertainment expenses, professional fees, and development expenses as the Company expanded its business.

Selling expenses were $5.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $2.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $2.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year. Utilities expenses were $0.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.1 million for same period last year. Advertising expenses were $0.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $32,695 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increased number of new employees hired for business operations in the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Total commission expenses were $9,980 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease in the commission expenses was primarily due to the Company's discontinuation of marketing referral expenses for promotions as of January 1, 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $1.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses increased to $1.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 from $0.7 million for the same period last year primarily due to additional employees hired in operation and accounting departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of prior year as a result of purchase of directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Software development fee increased to $0.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in prior year due to the increasing development fee of Fly E-Bike app and the increasing maintenance fee of Go Fly App.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $2.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.08 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to positive EBITDA of $2.2 million for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $1.4 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $12.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $30,550 for the same period last year.

Business Update

In January 2025, the New York City Department of Transportation ("NYC DOT") launched a $2 million trade-in program, allowing eligible food delivery workers to replace their unsafe e-bikes, e-mobility devices, and batteries with UL certified, high-quality versions. The Company's Fly-11 PRO was chosen as the official model of NYC DOT and participates in this program. The Company has also been actively cooperating with the government to provide information and promote the model.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





December 31,

2024



March 31,

2024

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 1,367,248



$ 1,403,514

Accounts receivable



305,157





212,804

Accounts receivable - related parties



88,885





326,914

Inventories, net



8,605,628





5,364,060

Prepayments and other receivables



2,306,692





588,660

Prepayments and other receivables - related parties



171,057





240,256

Total Current Assets



12,844,667





8,136,208

Property and equipment, net



7,232,689





1,755,022

Security deposits



851,994





781,581

Deferred IPO costs



-





502,198

Deferred tax assets, net



895,206





35,199

Operating lease right-of-use assets



14,318,422





16,000,742

Intangible assets, net



560,125





36,384

Long-term prepayment for property



-





450,000

Long-term prepayment for software development- related parties



536,580





1,279,000

Total Assets

$ 37,239,683



$ 28,976,334



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,277,716



$ 1,180,796

Short-term loan payables



4,909,982





-

Current portion of long-term loan payables



99,079





1,213,242

Accrued expenses and other payables



432,469





925,389

Other payables - related parties



-





92,229

Operating lease liabilities - current



3,151,171





2,852,744

Taxes payable



-





1,530,416

Total Current Liabilities



9,870,417





7,794,816

Long-term loan payables



2,090,734





412,817

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



12,153,196





13,986,879

Total Liabilities



24,114,347





22,194,512



















Commitment and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 4,400,000 shares authorized and nil

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024*



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 44,000,000 shares authorized and

24,587,500 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

22,000,000 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024*



245,875





220,000

Additional Paid-in Capital



10,744,024





2,400,000

Shares Subscription Receivable



(219,998)





(219,998)

Retained Earnings



2,388,806





4,395,649

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(33,371)





(13,829)

Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



13,125,336





6,781,822

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 37,239,683



$ 28,976,334



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the stock split completed on April 2, 2024.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



For the Nine Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues

$ 5,678,010



$ 7,428,212



$ 20,375,842



$ 24,034,397

Cost of Revenues



3,116,940





4,455,399





11,810,684





14,577,570

Gross Profit



2,561,070





2,972,813





8,565,158





9,456,827



































Operating Expenses































Selling Expenses



1,943,633





1,935,498





5,597,563





4,637,043

General and Administrative Expenses



1,557,716





843,326





5,184,432





2,773,626

Total Operating Expenses



3,501,349





2,778,824





10,781,995





7,410,669

Income (Loss) from Operations



(940,279)





193,989





(2,216,837)





2,046,158



































Other Expenses, net



(16,699)





(53,824)





(64,110)





(24,123)

Interest Expenses, net



(155,673)





(31,558)





(247,550)





(82,150)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes



(1,112,651)





108,607





(2,528,497)





1,939,885

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



428,164





(87,718)





521,654





(731,997)

Net Income (Loss)

$ (684,487)



$ 20,889



$ (2,006,843)



$ 1,207,888



































Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(22,516)





3,101





(19,542)





3,101

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ (707,003)



$ 23,990



$ (2,026,385)



$ 1,210,989



































Earnings (Losses) per Share*

$ (0.03)



$ 0.001



$ (0.08)



$ 0.05

Weighted Average Number of Common Stock































- Basic and Diluted*



24,587,500





22,000,000





23,946,578





22,000,000



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the stock split completed on April 2, 2024.

FLY-E GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities











Net (loss) income

$ (2,006,843)



$ 1,207,888

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided

by operating activities:















Depreciation expense



310,910





203,788

Amortization expense



30,831





782

Deferred income taxes (benefits) expenses



(860,007)





225,506

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



2,404,092





1,798,832

Inventories reserve



678,157





287,946

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(92,353)





(198,720)

Accounts receivable - related parties



238,029





(230,149)

Inventories



(3,985,343)





(1,827,543)

Prepayments and other receivables



(1,772,605)





(310,727)

Prepayments for operation services to related parties



(105,000)





-

Security deposits



(70,413)





(395,867)

Accounts payable



96,920





2,287,560

Accrued expenses and other payables



(492,920)





233,082

Operating lease liabilities



(2,257,028)





(1,651,005)

Taxes payable



(1,530,416)





112,614

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,413,989)





1,743,987



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of equipment



(1,618,290)





(503,772)

Purchase of software from a related party



(500,000)





-

Prepayment for purchasing software from a related party



(892,580)





(350,000)

Repayment from a related party



660,256





-

Advance to a related party



(486,057)





-

Payments of property rights



-





(109,532)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,836,671)





(963,304)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Advance to a related party



-





(111,500)

Borrowing from loan payables



7,086,099





845,000

Repayments of loan payables



(3,632,031)





(362,583)

Repayments on other payables - related parties



(92,229)





(200,249)

Payments of related party loan



-





(150,000)

Capital Contributions from Stockholders



-





136,370

Payments of IPO cost



(282,403)





(126,488)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - IPO



9,154,500





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



12,233,936





30,550

Net changes in cash



(16,724)





811,233

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(19,542)





3,101

Cash at beginning of the period



1,403,514





358,894

Cash at the end of the period

$ 1,367,248



$ 1,173,228



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 227,679



$ 82,150

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,940,778



$ 435,881



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Settlement of accounts payable by related parties

$ -



$ 50,000

Settlement of accounts payable by capital contribution

$ -



$ 2,263,630

Purchase of vehicle funded by loan

$ 219,668



$ 34,974

Purchase of office funded by loan

$ 1,800,000



$ -

Purchase software and office by using previous prepayments

$ 2,085,000



$ -

Purchase property rights by using previous prepayments

$ 54,572









Properties used for rental services

$ 65,618









Deferred IPO cost recognized as additional paid-in capital

$ 502,198



$ -

Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ (863,513)



$ -

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 1,585,285



$ 3,579,568



EBITDA

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



Change



Percentage

Change

(Loss) Income from Operations

$ (684,487)



$ 20,889



$ (705,376)





(3376.8) % Income Tax (Benefit) Expense



(428,164)





87,718





(515,882)





(588.1) % Depreciation



130,000





13,229





116,771





882.7 % Interest Expenses



155,673





31,558





124,115





393.3 % Amortization



21,985





-





21,985





100.0 % EBITDA

$ (804,993)



$ 153,394



$ (958,387)





(624.8) % Percentage of Revenue



(14.2) %



2.1 %











(16.2) %

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



Change



Percentage

Change

(Loss) Income from Operations

$ (2,006,843)



$ 1,207,888



$ (3,214,731)





(266.1) % Income Tax (benefit) provision



(521,654)





731,997





(1,253,651)





(171.3) % Depreciation



310,910





203,788





107,122





52.6 % Interest Expenses



247,550





82,150





165,400





201.3 % Amortization



30,831





-





30,831





100.0 % EBITDA

$ (1,939,206)



$ 2,225,823



$ (4,165,029)





(187.1) % Percentage of Revenue



(9.5) %



9.3 %











(18.8) %

