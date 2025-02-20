Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results, Establishes 2025 Guidance and Announces 2025 First Quarter Dividend of $0.76 Per Share

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) ("GLPI" or the "Company") today announced record results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024.
Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Total Revenue
|$
|389.6
|$
|369.0
|$
|1,531.5
|$
|1,440.4
|Income From Operations
|$
|308.2
|$
|295.3
|$
|1,130.7
|$
|1,068.7
|Net income
|$
|223.6
|$
|217.3
|$
|807.6
|$
|755.4
|FFO (1) (4)
|$
|287.9
|$
|282.2
|$
|1,062.1
|$
|1,015.8
|AFFO (2) (4)
|$
|269.7
|$
|256.6
|$
|1,060.9
|$
|1,006.8
|Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4)
|$
|354.0
|$
|331.4
|$
|1,374.3
|$
|1,307.1
|Net income, per diluted common share and OP units (4)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.78
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.77
|FFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4)
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.02
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.73
|AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4)
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.69
_____________________________
(1) Funds from operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.
(2) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; capitalized interest; property transfer tax recoveries; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.
(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.
Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "We generated record fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reflecting growth across all key financial metrics for both the quarter and full year periods. On an operating basis, fourth quarter total revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $389.6 million while AFFO grew 5.1% to $269.7 million. Our record fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect GLPI's recent acquisitions and financing arrangements, contractual escalators and growing base of leading regional gaming operator tenants, which together are expected to drive further growth in 2025 and beyond.
"Importantly, notwithstanding the still difficult transaction and financing environment, in 2024 GLPI successfully partnered with both new and existing tenants for four sale-leaseback transactions, as well as several financing commitments. During the fourth quarter, GLPI completed the sale-leaseback transactions for Bally's properties in Kansas City and Shreveport, which will be accretive to our 2025 financial results. This transaction was structured at an attractive cap rate, expands our partnership with Bally's and grew our tenant portfolio which now includes 68 high-quality regional gaming assets.
"GLPI's near- and long-term success and growth highlights our focus on maintaining balance sheet strength, our access to equity capital, our ability to manage leverage and a commitment to partnering with and supporting our tenants through innovative financing structures that benefit both parties. During the fourth quarter, the Company amended its credit agreement which increased the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extended its maturity to December 2028. Reflecting our disciplined operating strategy, a hallmark of the Company since our formation eleven years ago, and excluding the original transaction with PENN Entertainment, we have executed over $12 billion of gaming real estate related transactions, adding over $900 million of annual rent or financing revenue to our portfolio, at attractive and accretive average multiples. Notably, our work in 2024 also resulted a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities for 2025 and beyond based on our ability to serve as a growth financing source for current and potential new tenants.
"GLPI's first-hand experience as an operator in the gaming industry combined with our ability to deliver innovative financing solutions to current and prospective tenants are significant differentiators that drive our access to and ability to complete transactions. Our 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions combined with contractual rent escalators and a strong balance sheet, set the stage for continued financial growth in 2025. GLPI is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on our gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants' future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new agreements, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. Our tenants' strength, combined with our balance sheet and liquidity, position the Company to grow cash flows, raise dividends and build value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond."
Recent Developments
- On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.
- On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.
- On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5 year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will own the entire land-based development regardless of the financing option selected by PENN.
- On December 16, 2024, the Company completed the purchase of the real property assets of both Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport for total consideration of $395 million. The two properties are in a new Bally's Master Lease (the "Bally's Master Lease II") that is cross-defaulted with the existing Bally's Master Lease with initial cash rent pursuant to the agreement for the two new properties of $32.2 million. On September 11, 2024, the Company completed the $250 million acquisition of the land on which Bally's permanent Chicago Casino will be constructed. With the completion of the land purchase, the Company is entitled to receive annual rent of $20 million, representing an initial cash yield of 8.0%. On July 12, 2024, the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Bally's which included the Company's intention to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Kansas City Casino and Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally's planned permanent Chicago casino site, as well as the Company's intention to fund the construction of up to $940 million of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort. In aggregate, the transactions represented a blended 8.3% initial cash yield on the approximately $1.585 billion of investments. Further, the Company secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally's Lincoln facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally's Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.
- On December 2, 2024, the Company entered into an amended credit agreement with its existing bank group to increase the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extend its maturity date to December 2028 from May 2026.
- In September 2024, the Company entered into a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians ("Ione") (the "Ione Loan") to provide the tribe funding for a new casino development near Sacramento, California. Ione has an option at the end of the Ione Loan term to satisfy the loan obligation by converting the outstanding principal into a long-term lease with an initial term of 25 years and a maximum term of 45 years. These agreements were entered into subsequent to receiving a declination letter from the National Indian Gaming Commission approving the transaction documents, including the long-term lease. As of December 31, 2024, $15.1 million was advanced and outstanding under the Ione Loan which has a five-year term and an interest rate of 11%.
- In late August 2024, the Company's development project in Rockford, Illinois was completed. As of December 31, 2024, the outstanding loan balance was $150 million which accrued interest at 10%. On January 1, 2025, the Company amended the terms of the loan to reduce the interest rate to 8% with a maturity date of June 30, 2026 subject to a six month extension ("Rockford Loan").
- The Company has entered into forward sale agreements to sell 8,170,387 shares for a net sales price of $409.3 million subject to certain contractual adjustments. No amounts have been or will be recorded on the Company's balance sheet with respect to these forward sale agreements until settlement.
- On August 6, 2024, the Company issued $1.2 billion in Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes"). The Notes were issued in two tranches; the first was a 5.625%, $800 million note that will mature on September 15, 2034 and was priced at 99.094% of par value and the second was a 6.250%, $400 million note that will mature on September 15, 2054 and was priced at 99.183% of par value.
- On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for Casino Queen. The Company has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project ($35.1 million of which has been funded as of December 31, 2024), which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. The Company will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.
- On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. The Company also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.
- On February 6, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, an affiliate of GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.
Dividends
On February 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that will be payable on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.
On November 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.
2025 Guidance
Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 based on the following assumptions and other factors:
- The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than anticipated fundings of approximately $400 million related to current development projects and our expectation of settling the forward sale agreements in June of 2025.
- The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.
The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 will be between $1.105 billion and $1.121 billion, or between $3.83 and $3.88 per diluted share and OP units.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
Portfolio Update
GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2024, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 68 gaming and related facilities, including the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd, the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's (including Casino Queen) and 1 facility under development for Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing, 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic and 1 gaming facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states.
|GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|Rental income
|$
|333,979
|$
|327,948
|$
|1,330,620
|$
|1,286,358
|Income from sales type lease
|3,764
|-
|5,004
|-
|Income from investment in leases, financing receivables
|47,648
|40,059
|185,430
|152,990
|Interest income from real estate loans
|4,224
|1,022
|10,492
|1,044
|Total income from real estate
|389,615
|369,029
|1,531,546
|1,440,392
|Operating expenses
|Land rights and ground lease expense
|12,228
|11,804
|47,674
|48,116
|General and administrative
|14,362
|13,761
|59,571
|56,450
|Gains from dispositions of property
|-
|-
|(3,790
|)
|(22
|)
|Property transfer tax recovery
|-
|-
|-
|(2,187
|)
|Depreciation
|64,759
|65,739
|260,152
|262,870
|(Benefit) provision for credit losses, net
|(9,940
|)
|(17,551
|)
|37,254
|6,461
|Total operating expenses
|81,409
|73,753
|400,861
|371,688
|Income from operations
|308,206
|295,276
|1,130,685
|1,068,704
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest expense
|(97,847
|)
|(82,869
|)
|(366,897
|)
|(323,388
|)
|Interest income
|13,816
|5,806
|45,989
|12,607
|Losses on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|(556
|)
|Total other expenses
|(84,031
|)
|(77,063
|)
|(320,908
|)
|(311,337
|)
|Income before income taxes
|224,175
|218,213
|809,777
|757,367
|Income tax expense
|565
|957
|2,129
|1,997
|Net income
|$
|223,610
|$
|217,256
|$
|807,648
|$
|755,370
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership
|(6,398
|)
|(5,964
|)
|(23,028
|)
|(21,087
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|217,212
|$
|211,292
|$
|784,620
|$
|734,283
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.79
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.78
|Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.78
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.77
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Building
base
rent
|Land
base
rent
|Percentage
rent and
other rental
revenue
|Interest
income on
real estate
loans
|Total
cash
income
|Straight-
line rent
and
deferred
rent
adjustments (1)
|Ground
rent in
revenue
|Accretion
on
financing
leases
|Total
income
from
real
estate
|Amended PENN Master Lease
|$
|53,798
|$
|10,759
|$
|6,548
|$
|-
|$
|71,105
|$
|4,951
|$
|601
|$
|-
|$
|76,657
|PENN 2023 Master Lease
|59,503
|-
|(128
|)
|-
|59,375
|5,033
|-
|-
|64,408
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
|61,482
|17,814
|8,121
|-
|87,417
|1,858
|2,118
|-
|91,393
|PENN Morgantown
|-
|785
|-
|-
|785
|-
|-
|-
|785
|Caesars Master Lease
|16,302
|5,933
|-
|-
|22,235
|1,916
|330
|-
|24,481
|Horseshoe St Louis Lease
|5,991
|-
|-
|-
|5,991
|324
|-
|-
|6,315
|Boyd Master Lease
|20,470
|2,946
|3,047
|-
|26,463
|574
|432
|-
|27,469
|Boyd Belterra Lease
|723
|473
|500
|-
|1,696
|152
|-
|-
|1,848
|Bally's Master Lease
|26,411
|-
|-
|-
|26,411
|-
|2,692
|-
|29,103
|Bally's Master Lease II
|1,431
|-
|-
|-
|1,431
|-
|211
|-
|1,642
|Maryland Live! Lease
|19,079
|-
|-
|-
|19,079
|-
|2,158
|3,546
|24,783
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease
|12,719
|-
|-
|-
|12,719
|-
|308
|2,267
|15,294
|Casino Queen Master Lease
|7,941
|-
|-
|-
|7,941
|32
|-
|-
|7,973
|Tropicana Las Vegas Lease
|-
|3,763
|-
|-
|3,763
|-
|-
|2
|3,765
|Rockford Lease
|-
|2,040
|-
|-
|2,040
|-
|-
|496
|2,536
|Rockford Loan
|-
|-
|-
|3,833
|3,833
|-
|-
|-
|3,833
|Tioga Downs Lease
|3,631
|-
|-
|-
|3,631
|-
|1
|602
|4,234
|Strategic Gaming Leases
|2,299
|-
|-
|-
|2,299
|-
|106
|300
|2,705
|Ione Loan
|-
|-
|-
|391
|391
|-
|-
|-
|391
|Bally's Chicago Lease
|-
|5,000
|-
|-
|5,000
|(5,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|$
|291,780
|$
|49,513
|$
|18,088
|$
|4,224
|$
|363,605
|$
|9,840
|$
|8,957
|$
|7,213
|$
|389,615
(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2024
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Building
base
rent
|Land
base
rent
|Percentage
rent and
other rental
revenue
|Interest
income on
real estate
loans
|Total
cash
income
|Straight-
line rent
and
deferred
rent
adjustments (2)
|Ground
rent in
revenue
|Accretion
on
financing
leases
|Total
income
from
real
estate
|Amended PENN Master Lease
|$
|213,067
|$
|43,035
|$
|26,110
|$
|-
|$
|282,212
|$
|19,807
|$
|2,281
|$
|-
|$
|304,300
|PENN 2023 Master Lease
|236,242
|-
|(482
|)
|-
|235,760
|21,897
|-
|-
|257,657
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
|244,322
|71,256
|31,209
|-
|346,787
|7,432
|8,281
|-
|362,500
|PENN Morgantown
|-
|3,138
|-
|-
|3,138
|-
|-
|-
|3,138
|Caesars Master Lease
|64,367
|23,729
|-
|-
|88,096
|8,505
|1,320
|-
|97,921
|Horseshoe St Louis Lease
|23,744
|-
|-
|-
|23,744
|1,520
|-
|-
|25,264
|Boyd Master Lease
|81,343
|11,785
|11,546
|-
|104,674
|2,296
|1,729
|-
|108,699
|Boyd Belterra Lease
|2,875
|1,894
|1,963
|-
|6,732
|606
|-
|-
|7,338
|Bally's Master Lease
|104,768
|-
|-
|-
|104,768
|-
|10,690
|-
|115,458
|Bally's Master Lease II
|1,431
|-
|-
|-
|1,431
|-
|211
|-
|1,642
|Maryland Live! Lease
|76,313
|-
|-
|-
|76,313
|-
|8,703
|14,979
|99,995
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease
|50,729
|-
|-
|-
|50,729
|-
|1,241
|8,935
|60,905
|Casino Queen Master Lease
|31,662
|-
|-
|-
|31,662
|150
|-
|-
|31,812
|Tropicana Las Vegas Lease
|-
|12,188
|-
|-
|12,188
|-
|-
|2
|12,190
|Rockford Lease
|-
|8,053
|-
|-
|8,053
|-
|-
|2,014
|10,067
|Rockford Loan
|-
|-
|-
|10,055
|10,055
|-
|-
|-
|10,055
|Tioga Downs Lease
|13,106
|-
|-
|-
|13,106
|-
|5
|2,346
|15,457
|Strategic Gaming Leases
|5,774
|-
|-
|-
|5,774
|-
|247
|690
|6,711
|Ione Loan
|-
|-
|-
|437
|437
|-
|-
|-
|437
|Bally's Chicago Lease
|-
|6,111
|-
|-
|6,111
|(6,111
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|$
|1,149,743
|$
|181,189
|$
|70,346
|$
|10,492
|$
|1,411,770
|$
|56,102
|$
|34,708
|$
|28,966
|$
|1,531,546
(2) Includes $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the year ended December 31, 2024
|Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|$
|223,610
|$
|217,256
|$
|807,648
|$
|755,370
|Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax
|-
|-
|(3,790
|)
|(22
|)
|Real estate depreciation
|64,276
|64,946
|258,219
|260,440
|Funds from operations
|$
|287,886
|$
|282,202
|$
|1,062,077
|$
|1,015,788
|Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (1)
|(9,840
|)
|(13,436
|)
|(56,102
|)
|(39,881
|)
|Other depreciation
|483
|793
|1,933
|2,430
|Amortization of land rights
|3,442
|3,276
|13,270
|13,554
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|3,057
|2,545
|11,229
|9,857
|Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables
|(7,213
|)
|(6,250
|)
|(28,966
|)
|(23,056
|)
|Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities
|115
|122
|473
|469
|Stock based compensation
|5,252
|4,914
|24,262
|22,873
|Capitalized interest
|(3,538
|)
|-
|(4,395
|)
|-
|Losses on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|556
|Property transfer tax recovery
|-
|-
|-
|(2,187
|)
|(Benefit)/provision for credit losses, net
|(9,940
|)
|(17,551
|)
|37,254
|6,461
|Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
|(35
|)
|(42
|)
|(134
|)
|(67
|)
|Adjusted funds from operations
|$
|269,669
|$
|256,573
|$
|1,060,901
|$
|1,006,797
|Interest, net (3)
|83,248
|76,383
|317,945
|308,090
|Income tax expense
|565
|957
|2,129
|1,997
|Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
|35
|42
|134
|67
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|(3,057
|)
|(2,545
|)
|(11,229
|)
|(9,857
|)
|Capitalized interest
|3,538
|-
|4,395
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|353,998
|$
|331,410
|$
|1,374,275
|$
|1,307,094
|Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.78
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.77
|FFO, per diluted common share and OP units
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.02
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.73
|AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.69
|Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding
|Diluted common shares
|275,634,352
|269,652,162
|273,534,076
|264,992,926
|OP units
|8,111,510
|7,653,326
|8,050,914
|7,651,755
|Diluted common shares and OP units
|283,745,862
|277,305,488
|281,584,990
|272,644,681
(1) The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 amounts include $0.1 million and $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.
(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
(3) Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.
|Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
|Year Ended
December 31, 2024
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|353,998
|$
|1,374,275
|General and administrative expenses
|14,362
|59,571
|Stock based compensation
|(5,252
|)
|(24,262
|)
|Cash net operating income (1)
|363,108
|1,409,584
_____________________________
(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Real estate investments, net
|$
|8,148,719
|$
|8,168,792
|Investment in leases, financing receivables, net
|2,333,114
|2,023,606
|Investment in leases, sales-type, net
|254,821
|-
|Real estate loans, net
|160,590
|39,036
|Right-of-use assets and land rights, net
|1,091,783
|835,524
|Cash and cash equivalents
|462,632
|683,983
|Held to maturity investment securities
|560,832
|-
|Other assets
|63,458
|55,717
|Total assets
|$
|13,075,949
|$
|11,806,658
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|5,802
|$
|7,011
|Accrued interest
|105,752
|83,112
|Accrued salaries and wages
|7,154
|7,452
|Operating lease liabilities
|244,973
|196,853
|Financing lease liabilities
|60,788
|54,261
|Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|7,735,877
|6,627,550
|Deferred rental revenue
|228,508
|284,893
|Other liabilities
|41,571
|36,572
|Total liabilities
|8,430,425
|7,297,704
|Equity
|00
|Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|-
|-
|Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 274,422,549 shares and 270,922,719 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|2,744
|2,709
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,209,827
|6,052,109
|Retained deficit
|(1,944,009
|)
|(1,897,913
|)
|Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties
|4,268,562
|4,156,905
|Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units and 7,653,326 units outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|376,962
|352,049
|Total equity
|4,645,524
|4,508,954
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|13,075,949
|$
|11,806,658
Debt Capitalization
The Company's debt structure as of December 31, 2024 was as follows:
|Years to
Maturity
|Interest
Rate
|Balance
|(in thousands)
|Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028
|3.9
|5.666%
|332,455
|Term Loan Credit Facility Due September 2027
|2.7
|5.675%
|600,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025
|0.4
|5.250%
|850,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026
|1.3
|5.375%
|975,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028
|3.4
|5.750%
|500,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029
|4.0
|5.300%
|750,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030
|5.0
|4.000%
|700,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031
|6.0
|4.000%
|700,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032
|7.0
|3.250%
|800,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033
|8.9
|6.750%
|400,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034
|9.7
|5.625%
|800,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054
|29.7
|6.250%
|400,000
|Other
|1.7
|4.780%
|277
|Total long-term debt
|7,807,732
|Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|(71,855
|)
|Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|$
|7,735,877
|Weighted average
|5.9
|5.090%
_____________________________
Rating Agency - Issue Rating
|Rating Agency
|Rating
|Standard & Poor's
|BBB-
|Fitch
|BBB-
|Moody's
|Ba1
Properties
|Description
|Location
|Date Acquired
|Tenant/Operator
|Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties)
|Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Argosy Casino Alton
|Alton, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
|Charles Town, WV
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|Grantville, PA
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Bangor
|Bangor, ME
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Zia Park Casino
|Hobbs, NM
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
|Bay St. Louis, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Argosy Casino Riverside
|Riverside, MO
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Tunica
|Tunica, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Boomtown Biloxi
|Biloxi, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino St. Louis
|Maryland Heights, MO
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway
|Dayton, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track
|Youngstown, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|1st Jackpot Casino
|Tunica, MS
|5/1/2017
|PENN
|PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties)
|Hollywood Casino Aurora
|Aurora, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Joliet
|Joliet, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Toledo
|Toledo, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Columbus
|Columbus, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|M Resort
|Henderson, NV
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at the Meadows
|Washington, PA
|9/9/2016
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Perryville
|Perryville, MD
|7/1/2021
|PENN
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)
|Ameristar Black Hawk
|Black Hawk, CO
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar East Chicago
|East Chicago, IN
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar Council Bluffs
|Council Bluffs, IA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|L'Auberge Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Boomtown Bossier City
|Bossier City, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|L'Auberge Lake Charles
|Lake Charles, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Boomtown New Orleans
|New Orleans, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar Vicksburg
|Vicksburg, MS
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St. Louis, MO
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)
|Jackpot, NV
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Plainridge Park Casino
|Plainridge, MA
|10/15/2018
|PENN
|Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties)
|Tropicana Atlantic City
|Atlantic City, NJ
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Tropicana Laughlin
|Laughlin, NV
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Trop Casino Greenville
|Greenville, MS
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
|Bettendorf, IA
|12/18/2020
|CZR
|Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
|Waterloo, IA
|12/18/2020
|CZR
|Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties)
|Belterra Casino Resort
|Florence, IN
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Ameristar Kansas City
|Kansas City, MO
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Ameristar St. Charles
|St. Charles, MO
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties)
|Bally's Evansville
|Evansville, IN
|6/3/2021
|BALY
|Bally's Dover Casino Resort
|Dover, DE
|6/3/2021
|BALY
|Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)
|Black Hawk, CO
|4/1/2022
|BALY
|Quad Cities Casino & Hotel
|Rock Island, IL
|4/1/2022
|BALY
|Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino
|Tiverton, RI
|1/3/2023
|BALY
|Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi
|Biloxi, MS
|1/3/2023
|BALY
|Bally's Master Lease II (2 Properties)
|Bally's Kansas City
|Kansas City, MO
|12/16/2024
|BALY
|Bally's Shreveport
|Shreveport, LA
|12/16/2024
|BALY
|Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties)
|DraftKings at Casino Queen
|East St. Louis, IL
|1/23/2014
|BALY
|The Queen Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|12/17/2021
|BALY
|Casino Queen Marquette
|Marquette, IA
|9/6/2023
|BALY
|Belle of Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|10/1/2018
|BALY
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties)
|Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|3/1/2022
|Cordish
|Live! Casino Pittsburgh
|Greensburg, PA
|3/1/2022
|Cordish
|Strategic Gaming Leases (3 Properties) (1)
|Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex
|Deadwood, SD
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino
|Deadwood, SD
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Baldini's Casino
|Sparks, NV
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Single Asset Leases
|Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|10/15/2018
|BYD
|Horseshoe St. Louis
|St. Louis, MO
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Hollywood Casino Morgantown
|Morgantown, PA
|10/1/2020
|PENN
|Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
|Hanover, MD
|12/29/2021
|Cordish
|Tropicana Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|4/16/2020
|BALY
|Tioga Downs
|Nicholas, NY
|2/6.2024
|American Racing
|Hard Rock Casino Rockford
|Rockford, IL
|8/29/2023
|815 ENT Lease (2)
|Bally's Chicago Development
|Chicago, IL
|9/11/2024
|BALY
|(1) Represents two cross-defaulted, co-terminus leases
|(2) Managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock
Lease Information
|Master Leases
|PENN 2023
Master
Lease
|Amended
PENN
Master
Lease
|PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master
Lease
|Caesars
Amended
and Restated
Master
Lease
|Boyd Master
Lease
|Property Count
|7
|14
|12
|5
|3
|Number of States Represented
|5
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Commencement Date
|1/1/2023
|11/1/2013
|4/28/2016
|10/1/2018
|10/15/2018
|Lease Expiration Date
|10/31/2033
|10/31/2033
|4/30/2031
|9/30/2038
|04/30/2031
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|15 (3x5 years)
|15 (3x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|Corporate Guarantee
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Master Lease with Cross Collateralization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.1
|1.1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.4
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|1.5% (1)
|2%
|2%
|1.75 % (2)
|2%
|Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3)
|1.91
|2.16
|1.79 (4)
|1.88
|2.55
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|N/A
|1.8
|1.8
|N/A
|1.8
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|November
|November
|May
|October
|May
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|N/A
|5 years
|2 years
|N/A
|2 years
|Next Reset
|N/A
|November 2028
|May 2026
|N/A
|May 2026
(1) In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.
(2) Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.
(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
(4) Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.
Lease Information
|Master Leases
|Bally's
Master
Lease
|Bally's
Master
Lease II
|Casino
Queen
Master Lease
|Pennsylvania
Live! Master
Lease operated
by Cordish
|Strategic
Gaming
Lease (1)
|Property Count
|8
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Number of States Represented
|6
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Commencement Date
|6/3/2021
|12/16/2024
|12/17/2021
|3/1/2022
|5/16/2024
|Lease Expiration Date
|06/02/2036
|12/15/2039
|12/31/2036
|2/28/2061
|5/31/2049
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|21 (1x11 years,
1x10 years)
|20 (2x10 years)
|Corporate Guarantee
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Master Lease with Cross Collateralization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.2
|1.35 (4)
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4 (5)
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|(2)
|(2)
|(3)
|1.75%
|2% (5)
|Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (6)
|2.02
|N/A
|2.32
|2.39
|N/A
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|June
|December
|December
|March
|June 2026
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next Reset
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(1) Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.
(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
(3) Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.
(4) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.2 if the annual rent equals or exceeds $60 million on an annual basis.
(5) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.
(6) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
Lease Information
|Single Property Leases
|Belterra Park
Lease operated
by BYD
|Horseshoe St.
Louis Lease
operated by
CZR
|Morgantown
Ground Lease
operated by
PENN
|Live! Casino &
Hotel Maryland
operated by
Cordish
|Commencement Date
|10/15/2018
|9/29/2020
|10/1/2020
|12/29/2021
|Lease Expiration Date
|04/30/2031
|10/31/2033
|10/31/2040
|12/31/2060
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|30 (6x5 years)
|21 (1x11 years,
1x10 years)
|Corporate Guarantee
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.4
|1.2
|N/A
|1.4
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|2%
|1.25% (1)
|1.50% (2)
|1.75%
|Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3)
|3.35
|2.05
|N/A
|3.57
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|1.8
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|May
|October
|December
|January
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|2 years
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next Reset
|May 2026
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(1) For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.
(2) Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
Lease Information
|Tropicana Las
Vegas Ground
Lease operated
by BALY
|Tioga Downs
Lease operated
by American Racing
|Hard Rock
Rockford Ground
Lease managed
by Hard Rock
|Chicago Ground
Lease with
BALY
|Commencement Date
|9/26/2022
|2/6/2024
|8/29/2023
|9/11/2024
|Lease Expiration Date
|9/25/2072
|2/28/2054
|8/31/2122
|11/30/2121 (4)
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|49 (1 x 24 years,
1 x 25 years)
|32 years and 10 months
(2x10 years, 1x12 years
and 10 months)
|None
|(4)
|Corporate Guarantee
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|(4)
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(4)
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|(4)
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(4)
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|(1)
|1.75% (2)
|2%
|(4)
|Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|October
|March
|September
|(4)
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next Reset
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(1) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
(2) Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.
(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
(4) The Company is currently in the process of amending and restating the lease to have an initial lease term of 15 years followed by multiple renewal extensions to be agreed upon between Bally's and the Company. The lease is also anticipated to have lease terms generally consistent with the terms of the Bally's Master Lease except as modified by the binding term sheet.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company's current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company's real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, capitalized interest, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our future growth and cash flows in 2025 and beyond, 2025 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the ability of GLPI or its partners to successfully complete construction of various casino projects currently under development for which GLPI has agreed to provide construction development funding, including Bally's Chicago, and the ability and willingness of GLPI's partners to meet and/or perform their respective obligations under the applicable construction financing and/or development documents; the impact that higher inflation and interest rates and uncertainty with respect to the future state of the economy could have on discretionary consumer spending, including the casino operations of our tenants; unforeseen consequences related to U.S. government monetary policies and stimulus packages on inflation rates and economic growth; the ability of GLPI's tenants to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including, without limitation, to satisfy obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the degree and nature of GLPI's competition; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing GLPI's planned acquisitions or projects; the potential of a new pandemic, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to gather in large groups (including in casinos), which could impact GLPI's financial results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, growth, cash flows, liquidity, and stock price; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT, given the highly technical and complex Internal Revenue Code provisions for which only limited judicial and administrative authorities exist, where even a technical or inadvertent violation could jeopardize REIT qualification and where requirements may depend in part on the actions of third parties over which GLPI has no control or only limited influence; the satisfaction of certain asset, income, organizational, distribution, shareholder ownership and other requirements on a continuing basis in order for GLPI to maintain its REIT status; the ability and willingness of GLPI's tenants and other third parties to meet and/or perform their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with GLPI, including lease and note requirements and in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold GLPI harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; the ability of GLPI's tenants to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of GLPI's properties, to deliver high quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract customers; the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and comply with financial covenants under GLPI's outstanding indebtedness; GLPI's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including for acquisitions or refinancings due to maturities; adverse changes in GLPI's credit rating; the availability of qualified personnel and GLPI's ability to retain its key management personnel; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to real estate, REITs or to the gaming, lodging or hospitality industries; changes in accounting standards; the impact of weather or climate events or conditions, natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other international hostilities, war (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East) or political instability; the risk that the historical financial statements included herein do not reflect what the business, financial position or results of operations of GLPI may be in the future; other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; GLPI's ability to attract, motivate and retain key personnel; and other factors described in GLPI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.
