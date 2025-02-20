K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Latest Drilling Results From Arakompa Including Confirmation of Two Significant Thick High-Grade Veins (AR1 & AR2), Southern Strike Extension and Bulk Zone Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its fourth set of drilling results consisting of 13 holes for total results of 43 holes released to date from its maiden surface diamond drill program at Arakompa, located approximately 4.5 km from the Kainantu Gold Mine Process Plant in Papua New Guinea. K92's maiden drill program at Arakompa represents the first drilling on the target in 32 years, with limited historic drilling completed, comprising 18 holes totaling 1.8 km of mostly shallow drilling.

Two significant high-grade sub-parallel veins confirmed, named AR1 and AR2 (See Figures 5 and 6 for Long Sections). Drilling to date has defined AR1 and AR2 to a depth of over 500 metres and at significant strike lengths of approximately 675 and 775 metres, respectively. Both veins are open in multiple directions, recording a substantial average true thickness from drilling to date of 3.14 metres for AR1 and 2.94 metres for AR2, and a strong high-grade hit-rate at +5 g/t AuEq of 50% for AR1 and 42% for AR2, and +10g/t AuEq of 28% for AR1 and 21% for AR2. The latest drilling results recorded multiple high-grade intersections, including: AR1 Vein: KARDD0033: 11.10 m at 5.93 g/t AuEq (5.37 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu), including

3.30 m at 11.15 g/t AuEq (10.92 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu) KARDD0035 : 11.10 m at 4.93 g/t AuEq (4.50 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu), including

1.70 m at 13.04 g/t AuEq (12.55 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu) KARDD0042: 2.60 m at 11.91 g/t AuEq (9.06 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.48% Cu) KARDD0037: 9.60 m at 3.60 g/t AuEq (2.69 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu), including

1.30 m at 10.49 g/t AuEq (7.92 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag, 1.46 % Cu) KARDD0043: 5.10 m at 5.67 g/t AuEq (5.38 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu) KARDD0039: 2.30 m at 9.00 g/t AuEq (7.55 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu) KARDD0040: 3.00 m at 5.03 g/t AuEq (4.78 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu) AR1 highlight intersections from previous releases include: KARDD0011: 3.70 m at 42.35 g/t AuEq (40.84 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.82% Cu) KARDD0002: 7.20 m at 24.76 g/t AuEq (24.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu) KARDD0029: 20.60 m at 9.87 g/t AuEq (8.90 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu) KARDD0025: 12.00 m at 11.16 g/t AuEq (10.49 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu) AR2 Vein: KARDD0038: 14.50 m at 17.33 g/t AuEq (17.17 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu), including

6.90 m at 34.99 g/t AuEq (34.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu) KARDD0044: 12.00 m at 5.26 g/t AuEq (5.18 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu), including

3.40 m at 10.01 g/t AuEq (9.91 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu) AR2 highlight intersections from previous releases include: KARDD0009: 6.70 m at 14.35 g/t AuEq (14.19 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu) KARDD0004: 11.20 m at 5.89 g/t AuEq (5.64 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu) KARDD0003: 8.50 m at 7.48 g/t AuEq (7.23 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu) 016AD92: 6.30 m at 14.69 g/t AuEq (12.77 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag, 1.02% Cu) KARDD0023: 2.0 m at 14.60 g/t AuEq (12.44 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu)

KARDD0025: 2.9 m at 11.47 g/t AuEq (11.26 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu)





Latest drilling results have extended the interpreted bulk tonnage zone approximately 150 metres to the south, with the zone now defined 900 metres along strike and to a vertical depth of 650 metres. Drill results to date have recorded an average true thickness of 48 metres, demonstrating strong bulk mining potential. The bulk zone remains open in multiple directions. Latest drilling result highlights: KARDD0038: 65.00 m at 4.15 g/t AuEq (4.04 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu) KARDD0035 : 85.30 m at 1.19 g/t AuEq (1.00 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu), including

29.90 m at 2.49 g/t AuEq (2.09 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu) KARDD0042: 50.40 m at 1.90 g/t AuEq (1.58 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) KARDD0033: 57.70 m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.28 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu) KARDD0044: 59.20 m at 1.27 g/t AuEq (1.21 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) KARDD0037: 56.20 m at 1.28 g/t AuEq (0.96 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) KARDD0043: 40.50 m at 1.28 g/t AuEq (1.20 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu) KARDD0036 (~100 m southern step-out along strike): 47.70 m at 1.02 g/t AuEq (0.74 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu) KARDD0039 (~150 m southern step-out along strike): 33.50 m at 1.06 g/t AuEq (0.85 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu)





Given the strong results to date and the potential to delineate additional high-grade veins beyond AR1 and AR2 with increased drill density, the Company aims to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate for Arakompa by mid-2025.



Notes:

(1)Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2)Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.5/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The Arakompa maiden drill program continues to make significant progress, with the latest results delivering multiple positives including a 20% increase in bulk zone strike length to ~900 metres, and the delineation of two major subparallel veins over significant strike, AR1 and AR2. Importantly, both AR1 and AR2 are high-grade and have recorded considerable thickness and strong observed continuity, demonstrating high potential for underground mining.

With just over half of the +1.7 km-strike-length mineralized corridor drill tested to date, alongside the significant potential at depth, we believe that we are only beginning to unlock Arakompa's full potential. Notably, a new compact heli-portable rig is scheduled to arrive at site in mid-2025, significantly enhancing our ability to efficiently target the northern extension of Arakompa, effectively opening up a new front for exploration.

We look forward to continuing to ramp-up exploration activities and provide updates in due course."

Arakompa Vein System Background

The Arakompa project is interpreted to be an intrusive related gold-copper-silver epithermal vein system with similarities to the producing Kora and Judd vein systems. A significant difference at Arakompa is that it is hosted in tonalite to dioritic rock, whereas Kora and Judd are hosted predominantly in metasediments (phyllite).

Mineralization at Arakompa is in pronounced vein lodes but is also widespread across a very broad envelope, hosted in strongly altered tonalite and diorite. This has been interpreted to have resulted from collapsing argillic and advanced argillic alteration, and the propylitic alteration of the basement tonalite are interpreted to originate from the intrusion of a large magmatic porphyry body. Phyllic alternation appears to be associated with gold mineralization, providing a large halo (at least 100 m wide) around the vein corridor. There has likely been an upwelling of phyllic alteration from the porphyry into the high-grade veins. This has resulted in mineralization between the veins, providing the potential for bulk mining.

Multi-stage mineralizing events with several phases of quartz-sulphide development are apparent within the veins themselves. The sequence of early quartz deposited from a mesothermal dilute fluid followed by pyrite-copper-gold ± Bi-Te-Pb-Zn-Sn mineralization at Arakompa has many similarities to the same events encountered at Kora and Judd.

The main sulphides are pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite and bismuthinite. As at Kora, chalcopyrite forms late, overprinting early phases of pyrite. Gold is documented in petrological reports and shown in photomicrographs as occurring in quartz, or often as inclusions overgrown by chalcopyrite.

Porphyry evidence is widespread at Arakompa. Localized, high-level B veins (quartz with centreline pyrite) are present, typical of the upper parts of a porphyry system. Magnetite-epidote alteration represents classic prograde porphyry assemblages, indicative of the inner propylitic shell. Chalcocite is also locally present, suggesting an underlying copper-enriched body.

The maiden drill program by K92 is the first drilling completed on the target in 32 years, with limited and shallow drilling completed historically (18 holes, 1,766 m drilled). Of the 18 holes drilled historically, there were 15 intersections above 5 g/t AuEq, 8 intersections above 10 g/t AuEq and 3 intersections above 20 g/t AuEq, with highlights including:

004DA92 - 4.00 m at 32.03 g/t AuEq (3.32 m true thickness)

013AD92 - 4.00 m at 20.21 g/t AuEq (3.40 m true thickness)

001AD92 - 2.80 m at 16.18 g/t AuEq (2.41 m true thickness)

005AD92 - 2.00 m at 32.01 g/t AuEq (1.26 m true thickness)

016AD92 - 6.30 m at 14.96 g/t AuEq (2.39 m true thickness)

010AD92 - 9.20 m at 10.67 g/t AuEq (4.32 m true thickness)

Surface field work completed historically and by K92 has demonstrated that the target size of Arakompa is significant, with mineralization observed from drill holes, rock samples and surface workings for at least 1.7 km of strike, hosted within an approximately 150- to 225-m-wide mineralized intense phyllic altered package, and a vertical extent of over 500 m.

Figures

A plan map for Arakompa is provided in Figure 1.

A cross section showing KARDD0038 at Arakompa is provided in Figure 2.

A cross section showing KARDD0040 and KARDD0042 at Arakompa is provided in Figure 3.

A long section showing Arakompa drilling to date and bulk samples is provided in Figure 4.

Long sections of AR1 and AR2 Veins showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 5 and 6, respectively.

A location map is provided in Figure 7.

Core photograph of drill hole KARDD0038 provided in Figures 8.

Table 1

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Arakompa Diamond Drilling Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold Eq Vein KARDD0031 132.20 144.00 11.80 7.08 1.48 2 0.03 1.56 Bulk Intersection KARDD0031 0.00 4.00 4.00 2.40 1.11 2 0.03 1.18 KARDD0031 195.00 197.20 2.20 1.32 1.77 2 0.02 1.83 AR1 KARDD0031 133.00 136.50 3.50 2.10 3.15 4 0.03 3.25 AR2 KARDD0031 141.40 143.00 1.60 0.96 2.26 2 0.02 2.31 KARDD0032 93.10 107.60 14.50 10.15 0.53 6 0.09 0.75 Bulk Intersection KARDD0032 65.20 66.70 1.50 1.05 3.45 5 0.01 3.54 AR2 KARDD0032 93.10 94.50 1.40 0.98 1.93 21 0.61 3.15 AR1 KARDD0033 295.60 353.30 57.70 34.62 1.28 3 0.08 1.44 Bulk Intersection KARDD0033 53.00 63.30 10.30 6.18 2.53 41 0.13 3.29 KARDD0033 206.65 209.50 2.85 1.71 1.24 5 0.07 1.41 KARDD0033 295.60 298.30 2.70 1.62 1.40 6 0.10 1.64 KARDD0033 332.60 343.70 11.10 6.66 5.37 8 0.29 5.93 AR1 including 332.60 335.90 3.30 1.98 10.92 3 0.12 11.15 AR1 KARDD0033 351.50 353.30 1.80 1.08 1.02 1 0.15 1.26 AR2 KARDD0033 407.00 410.70 3.70 2.22 3.40 3 0.13 3.65 KARDD0034 0.00 107.50 107.50 64.50 0.27 1 0.01 0.30 Bulk Intersection KARDD0034 608.80 682.70 73.90 44.34 0.23 3 0.06 0.36 Bulk Intersection KARDD0034 334.40 336.00 1.60 0.96 1.83 27 1.25 4.13 KARDD0034 608.80 611.00 2.20 1.32 1.31 8 0.20 1.73 AR1 KARDD0034 818.00 823.40 5.40 3.24 0.70 29 0.25 1.49 KARDD0035 58.50 143.80 85.30 59.71 1.00 4 0.08 1.19 Bulk Intersection including 93.20 123.10 29.90 20.93 2.09 7 0.20 2.49 Bulk Intersection KARDD0035 58.50 62.00 3.50 2.45 3.05 3 0.05 3.16 KARDD0035 93.20 94.20 1.00 0.70 1.00 48 2.72 5.85 AR2 KARDD0035 112.00 123.10 11.10 7.77 4.50 10 0.19 4.93 AR1 including 120.00 121.70 1.70 1.19 12.55 15 0.19 13.04 AR1 KARDD0035 140.00 143.80 3.80 2.66 1.08 21 0.11 1.54 KARDD0036 158.30 206.00 47.70 28.62 0.74 4 0.14 1.02 Bulk Intersection KARDD0036 345.00 359.70 14.70 8.82 0.82 11 0.11 1.14 Bulk Intersection KARDD0036 158.30 165.20 6.90 4.14 2.43 11 0.31 3.05 KARDD0036 179.20 181.10 1.90 1.14 3.37 11 0.28 3.95 KARDD0036 184.60 186.60 2.00 1.20 0.94 5 0.27 1.43 KARDD0036 203.70 206.00 2.30 1.38 2.16 18 1.04 4.00 AR1 KARDD0036 345.00 348.40 3.40 2.04 2.38 35 0.38 3.44 KARDD0037 96.30 117.20 20.90 12.54 1.08 2 0.04 1.17 Bulk Intersection KARDD0037 177.00 233.20 56.20 33.72 0.96 7 0.15 1.28 Bulk Intersection KARDD0037 96.30 100.20 3.90 2.34 2.08 2 0.02 2.14 KARDD0037 110.50 112.10 1.60 0.96 6.44 9 0.07 6.67 AR2 KARDD0037 177.00 179.50 2.50 1.50 1.73 8 0.24 2.21 KARDD0037 182.50 192.10 9.60 5.76 2.69 11 0.49 3.60 AR1 including 185.10 187.40 2.30 1.38 7.92 24 1.46 10.49 AR1 KARDD0037 211.40 214.60 3.20 1.92 2.01 17 0.17 2.50 KARDD0037 228.00 231.20 3.20 1.92 2.03 31 0.39 3.06 KARDD0038 304.60 369.60 65.00 41.60 4.04 3 0.05 4.15 Bulk Intersection KARDD0038 51.60 53.80 2.20 1.41 6.43 17 0.13 6.86 KARDD0038 311.00 313.60 2.60 1.66 3.44 20 0.32 4.20 AR1 KARDD0038 355.10 369.60 14.50 9.28 17.17 4 0.07 17.33 AR2 including 355.10 362.00 6.90 4.42 34.73 7 0.11 34.99 AR2 including 368.40 369.60 1.20 0.77 6.90 4 0.07 7.06 AR2 KARDD0039 416.00 449.50 33.50 20.10 0.85 5 0.09 1.06 Bulk Intersection KARDD0039 253.50 255.80 2.30 1.38 7.55 23 0.74 9.00 AR1 KARDD0039 349.30 351.30 2.00 1.20 2.98 55 0.38 4.33 KARDD0039 364.20 365.30 1.10 0.66 3.35 3 0.14 3.62 KARDD0039 448.00 449.50 1.50 0.90 13.44 33 0.17 14.16 KARDD0040 87.80 102.50 14.70 11.76 1.18 4 0.08 1.36 Bulk Intersection KARDD0040 99.50 102.50 3.00 2.40 4.78 6 0.10 5.03 AR1 KARDD0040 161.40 162.60 1.20 0.96 4.47 2 0.03 4.53 KARDD0042 185.90 236.30 50.40 40.32 1.58 6 0.15 1.90 Bulk Intersection KARDD0042 111.30 112.30 1.00 0.80 5.14 6 0.03 5.27 AR2 KARDD0042 185.90 188.80 2.90 2.32 2.12 6 0.21 2.52 KARDD0042 191.40 194.00 2.60 2.08 9.06 41 1.48 11.91 AR1 KARDD0042 204.70 205.80 1.10 0.88 1.57 8 0.16 1.93 KARDD0042 226.60 228.40 1.80 1.44 1.00 4 0.06 1.14 KARDD0042 232.50 236.30 3.80 3.04 7.65 25 0.15 8.21 KARDD0042 251.40 252.90 1.50 1.20 0.99 11 0.18 1.41 KARDD0043 227.00 267.50 40.50 32.40 1.20 3 0.03 1.28 Bulk Intersection KARDD0043 12.40 15.40 3.00 2.40 2.58 1 0.04 2.64 KARDD0043 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.80 2.56 6 0.13 2.84 KARDD0043 230.20 235.30 5.10 4.08 5.38 13 0.07 5.67 AR1 KARDD0043 257.80 260.80 3.00 2.40 2.96 3 0.05 3.08 AR2 KARDD0043 265.00 267.00 2.00 1.60 1.09 1 0.00 1.11 KARDD0043 278.80 280.10 1.30 1.04 1.47 11 0.01 1.64 KARDD0043 357.90 362.20 4.30 3.44 1.16 7 0.04 1.33 KARDD0044 268.80 328.00 59.20 35.52 1.21 2 0.02 1.27 Bulk Intersection KARDD0044 241.60 243.80 2.20 1.32 1.02 9 0.30 1.61 AR1 KARDD0044 312.00 324.00 12.00 7.20 5.18 2 0.03 5.26 AR2 including 320.60 324.00 3.40 2.04 9.91 2 0.05 10.01 AR2

Table 2

Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Arakompa Surface Drilling Hole ID Collar location Collar orientation Local

North Local East mRL Dip Local

azimuth EOH depth

(m) KARDD0031 69955 89875 1425 -79 103 277 KARDD0032 69946 90054 1399 -46 110 226 KARDD0033 70203 89806 1517 -57 261 467 KARDD0034 69746 89992 1365 -62 48 934 KARDD0035 69954 89876 1425 -54 108 191 KARDD0036 70102 89638 1554 -52 226 503 KARDD0037 69954 89876 1425 -67 119 297 KARDD0038 70204 89805 1517 -50 238 466 KARDD0039 70095 89630 1554 -65 230 472 KARDD0040 69953 89878 1425 -47 58 245 KARDD0042 69954 89878 1425 -70 58 304 KARDD0043 70095 89630 1554 -52 316 377 KARDD0044 70095 89630 1554 -65 313 408



Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Interim Vice President Exploration, Andrew Kohler, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, and the Kainantu Preliminary Economic Assessment, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 virus; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 - Arakompa Plan Map







Figure 2 - Arakompa Cross-Section - Showing KARDD0038







Figure 3 - Arakompa Cross-Section - Showing KARDD0040 and KARDD0042







Figure 4 - Arakompa Long Section







Figure 5 - AR1 Vein Long Section







Figure 6 - AR2 Vein Long Section







Figure 7 - Site Map and Location of Arakompa, located near infrastructure (~4.5km from the Process Plant)







Figure 8 - KARDD0038 Core Photograph, 355.6 - 360.4m; within intersection of 6.9m at 34.99 g/t AuEq (AR2 Vein), within a broader intercept of 65.0m at 4.15 g/t AuEq.





Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ac22235-c2aa-4172-b7f7-7977f8cf8a64

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c86c210-9d49-42d4-af4e-556e524227ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/926c4818-5be7-4fab-9c9f-193ded8e9080

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1377c986-1d90-4d00-979b-3acf2bff0658

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb735fff-2ef7-4f83-8135-4fc6bb824fea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e47243e-e1f1-46b4-bd6e-a50c34881050

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec6c9f4-4068-4d50-9db9-7708f8b1adb8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56f0c29f-3eaf-43be-a0ba-c81a05db9d3b