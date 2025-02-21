Pan American Energy Corp.: Pan American Energy Announces Board and Management Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTCQB: PAANF | FRA: SS60) ("Pan American" or the "Company"), an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties focussed on battery metals in North America, is pleased to announce that Mr. Adrian Lamoureux has assumed the role of CEO of the Company, and will also serve as a Board member. Mr. Lamoureux brings over 15 years of business experience in the capital markets, specializing in the startup, development, operation, and financing of early-stage companies. He has particular focus in the mineral exploration and development sector. Mr. Lamoureux has served in a variety of capacities, including as Chief Executive Officer, President, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

The Company also announces that Mr. Paul Gorman has resigned as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company in order to pursue other interests. Mr. Gorman is thanked for his service as Interim Chief Executive Officer and will remain as a Board member of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Adrian Lamoureux as the new Chief Executive Officer of Pan American Energy. Mr. Lamoureux brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will be instrumental in guiding the Company through its next phase of growth. We are confident that Mr. Lamoureux will build on our strong foundation and drive continued success," said Mr. Gorman.

"I am honored to join Pan American Energy as CEO at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry. Pan American Energy has built a strong reputation for operational excellence, innovation, and responsible resource development, and I am excited to lead this next chapter of growth," stated Mr. Lamoureux. "I look forward to working alongside our talented team, valued partners, and stakeholders to drive sustainable progress and create lasting value."

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Ms. Nicky Grant from the Board of Directors and would like to thank her for her service.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTCQB: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

To register for investor updates, please visit https://panam-energy.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Gorman

Contact:

Phone: (587) 885-5970

Email: info@panam-energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.