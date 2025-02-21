Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 01:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 20, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo4,566,71198.01%92,9251.99%
Michael W. Delesalle4,566,71198.01%92,9251.99%
Mark E. Elliott4,566,81198.01%92,8251.99%
Jonathan H. B. Rees4,659,411100.00%225-
John DeLucchi4,552,53497.70%107,1022.30%

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, by the following votes:

Votes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
4,552,43497.70%107,2022.30%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:Mr. John DeLucchi
President & CEO
Ms. Bernice Yip
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Address:389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1

