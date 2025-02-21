Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 20, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Sam Grippo
|4,566,711
|98.01%
|92,925
|1.99%
|Michael W. Delesalle
|4,566,711
|98.01%
|92,925
|1.99%
|Mark E. Elliott
|4,566,811
|98.01%
|92,825
|1.99%
|Jonathan H. B. Rees
|4,659,411
|100.00%
|225
|-
|John DeLucchi
|4,552,534
|97.70%
|107,102
|2.30%
Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, by the following votes:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|4,552,434
|97.70%
|107,202
|2.30%
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.
|Contact:
|Mr. John DeLucchi
President & CEO
|Ms. Bernice Yip
Chief Financial Officer
|Telephone:
|(604) 732-6540
|(604) 732-6540
|Address:
|389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1
