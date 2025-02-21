AS Tallinna Sadam: Icebreaker Botnica charter agreement with Baffinland

AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary, OÜ TS Shipping (hereinafter: "TS Shipping"), and Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation (hereinafter: Baffinland) extended the long-term cooperation agreement last year for the chartering of the multifunctional icebreaker MS Botnica to assist cargo vessels in Canadian Arctic waters. MS Botnica escorts Panamax-type ships loaded with iron ore from Milne Inlet Port to the open sea. The agreement covers the period from 2024 to 2028 and includes annual call options for chartering the vessel for at least 60 days per year from September to December.

Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation has announced its decision to waive the call option for chartering the vessel in the fall of 2025, as the company will focus on the development of the Steensby Inlet railway project during this period.

TS Shipping is currently in negotiations with potential clients for chartering MS Botnica for various project-based operations during the summer of 2025. The discussed work period also includes the time freed up by Baffinland's project.

In 2024, MS Botnica was chartered by Baffinland from 5 September until 9 November.

