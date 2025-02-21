Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Saudi German Hospital Dubai achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first medical institution in the Middle East and Africa to introduce the Genio® Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) system for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). This revolutionary, minimally invasive therapy provided an advanced alternative to CPAP machines, which many patients found uncomfortable.

"This marks a major leap forward in sleep medicine. Genio® is not only an alternative to CPAP but a more effective, comfortable, and long-term solution for OSA patients," said Dr. Ahmed Yassin Bahgat, Head of ENT Department at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

The Challenge of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

OSA, a serious sleep disorder affecting millions worldwide, significantly increased the risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and even mortality. Traditional treatments, such as CPAP, suffered from low patient adherence due to discomfort. However, HGNS therapy had transformed OSA management in the U.S. and Europe for over a decade, offering a more natural and effective solution by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve to maintain an open airway during sleep.

Introducing the Genio® System

For the first time in the UAE and the Middle East, Saudi German Hospital Dubai brought the latest evolution in HGNS therapy-the Genio® system by Nyxoah, the world's first and only bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation technology. Unlike traditional unilateral nerve stimulators, Genio® provided more balanced and effective airway control with enhanced patient comfort.

The First Successful Genio® Implant Surgery

On February 16, 2025, Dr. Ahmed Yassin Bahgat successfully performed the first-ever Genio® implant procedure in the Middle East and Africa on an Emirati patient, Mr. Muhammad Alshehi. The one-hour procedure utilized minimally invasive techniques.

"This surgery has given me hope-I'm excited to regain my energy and get back to doing the things I love," said Mr. Alshehi. He had been struggling with severe daytime fatigue, poor concentration, and a diminished quality of life due to OSA. The condition had impacted his work, relationships, and overall wellbeing. Mr. Alshehi is now looking forward to a better quality of sleep and an improvement in his overall health and daily functioning.

Why Genio® is a Game-Changer

The Genio® system set a new standard in sleep apnea treatment, offering UAE patients:

First & Only Bilateral HGNS: Provided more comprehensive and effective airway control.

Higher Patient Comfort & Compliance: Designed to be minimally invasive, battery-free and leadless; aiming to ensure superior patient adherence.

MRI Compatibility: Safe for full-body MRI scans up to 3 Tesla.

Upgradability: The system can be updated with the latest advancements in stimulation and comfort.

Aims to Reduce Risks of Comorbidities & Mortality: Effective management of sleep apnea aims to help reduce the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

Enhanced Quality of Life: Improved sleep can help lead to better daily performance, mood, and overall health.

A Milestone in Sleep Medicine for the Middle East

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, emphasized the SGH's commitment to medical innovation: "By pioneering this technology, we are setting new standards in sleep medicine and reaffirming our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions."

Looking Forward

Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah highlighted the significance of this milestone: "We are honored to collaborate with Saudi German Hospital Dubai in bringing Genio® to the Middle East and Africa. The first successful implantation marks the beginning of a new era in sleep apnea treatment in the region."

With 21% of adults in the UAE at high risk for OSA, the availability of Genio® at Saudi German Health was a significant milestone in addressing this widespread condition. As the first hospital in the region to offer the Genio® implant, SGH Dubai stood at the forefront of revolutionizing sleep apnea care in the Middle East.

About Saudi German Hospital

Saudi German Hospital (SGH) is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, committed to delivering world-class medical care across multiple specialties. Established with a vision to provide exceptional healthcare services, SGH operates state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and beyond.

Renowned for its cutting-edge medical technology, highly qualified specialists, and patient-centric approach, SGH offers a comprehensive range of advanced treatments, surgical procedures, and innovative healthcare solutions. The hospital is dedicated to medical excellence, continuous innovation, and patient safety, ensuring that every individual receives the highest standard of care.

With a strong focus on medical research, education, and strategic collaborations, Saudi German Hospital is shaping the future of healthcare in the region by introducing groundbreaking medical advancements and pioneering new treatment methodologies.

For more information, visit www.saudigerman.com.

