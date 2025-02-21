Dollamur Announces United World Wrestling Approval Through 2028

Dollamur's UWW-Approved Wrestling Mats can be found in over 90 Countries worldwide.

Dollamur, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance sport surfaces, announced today that it has received United World Wrestling (UWW) mat licensing approval through the next Olympic cycle, ending in December 2028.

Dollamur UWW-Approved Wrestling Mats



"We're thrilled to once again be named an Officially Licensed Mat Provider for UWW. Our team is proud to provide mats for all official UWW events, including the Olympic Games," said Don Ochsenreiter, CEO of Dollamur. "To be recognized by the global governing body of wrestling is an honor, which reinforces our commitment to the global wrestling community and its fans."

Dollamur's UWW-Approved Competition Mats have been used at some of the most prestigious events in the world, including but not limited to:

USA Olympic Trials

European Games

Canadian Games

World Championships

France Wrestling Grand Prix

German Wrestling Grand Prix

African Continental Championships

Kazakhstan Asia Championships

Pan Am Games

Indian Games

In addition to being a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-performance wrestling mats and sport surfaces, Dollamur has a rich history of innovation. In 1999, Dollamur disrupted the wrestling world by introducing FLEXI-Roll® mats. Engineered with high-performance, closed-cell foam that provides maximum shock absorption, a tough vinyl surface that is extremely durable and never requires reconditioning, and precision cuts on the underside of the foam, FLEXI-Roll® set the standard for lightweight, portable wrestling mats.

Then in 2010, Dollamur launched another innovative, patented product: FLEXI-Connect®. FLEXI-Connect® utilizes a heavy-duty hook and loop connection system that holds mats in place and provides a smooth, virtually seamless vinyl surface - reducing setup time and saving customers hundreds of dollars annually by eliminating the need for mat tape.

About Dollamur

Based in Fort Worth, Texas and established in 1996, Dollamur is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for wrestling, martial arts, MMA, gymnastics, cheerleading, fitness, and other sport activities. Innovative, proprietary products and a commitment to technological advancements in production have enabled Dollamur to set new industry standards for the sport mat industry. Dollamur mats are the preferred choice in hundreds of top-level sports competitions, including many national championships and Olympic-qualifying tournaments each year throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. Dollamur is the official mat of USA Wrestling, FloSports, USA Judo, USATKD and is an official provider for United World Wrestling (UWW). Learn more at www.dollamur.com.

Related Links:

https://uww.org/governance/licensed-mats

https://dollamur.com/wrestling-uww-mats

Contact Information

Jean-Francois Court

International Sales

jfcwrestling@hotmail.com

+1 (954) 643-0850





SOURCE: Dollamur

Dollamur_Wrestling-INTL_2025_eCatalog.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire