In the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, an explosion tore away the outer wall of a show home equipped with solar panels and a residential battery. The badly-damaged building, which was vacant at the time of the incident, will likely be demolished. From ESS News serious explosion occurred in Schönberg, in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Wednesday afternoon. A residential building was badly damaged with an entire outer wall torn away. The Schönberg volunteer fire department reported a loud bang followed by a pressure wave. Thick smoke then rose. The fire was quickly brought under control, ...

