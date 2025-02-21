EQS-News: Multitude AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Multitude AG Launches All-Employees Shareholder Programme to Strengthen Employee Ownership



21.02.2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Multitude AG Launches All-Employees Shareholder Programme to Strengthen Employee Ownership Zug, 21 February 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the launch of its second All-Employees Shareholder Programme, following the success of the first, where all eligible employees are entitled to receive 50 free Multitude shares this year. This programme's primary purpose is to align the interests of employees and shareholders and provide extra rewards for them. On the other hand, the All-Employees Shareholder Programme not only strengthens employee ownership and dedication to the Company but also expresses the new focus on generating more shareholder value as per the latest strategy update in November 2023, announced during Capital Markets Day 2023. Notably, the Company will cover all costs associated with the share delivery, including potential transfer taxes and income taxes arising from receiving the shares. Each participating employee will have a custody account opened with a selected stockbroker (Allshares), and after a 1-year holding period, employees can opt to keep or sell their allocated shares through the custody account. Dividends will be disbursed directly into the employees' cash accounts, allowing employees the flexibility to withdraw funds at any time. The aggregate maximum number of shares granted to Employees is 26,900. A total of 491 participants took the opportunity to join the All-Employees Shareholder Programme, and the company distributed 24,550 shares. "At Multitude, we believe that our employees are key to our continued success. With the All-Employees Shareholder Programme we're reinforcing our shared vision and fostering a culture of ownership and commitment to our collective growth," said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude Group's CEO. Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com



21.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

