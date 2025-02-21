Sunbooster GmbH is offering 372 W flexible solar systems including inverters and cabling. The price for the smallest version is €500 ($524). From pv magazine Germany Sunbooster GmbH offers bifacial solar systems that can be mounted onto existing garden fences. The market launch of the Sunbooster Vertical product, which is intended as a replacement for conventional privacy screens, will take place in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with six different sets initially on offer. The smallest system has an output of 372 W and is sold at €500 ($524), including inverter and 10-m cabling. It measures ...

