The French authorities intend to allocate 400 MW of PV capacity through the procurement exercise, which is open to PV installations exceeding 500 kW in size. From pv magazine France France's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has launched the tenth round of the tender scheme for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, for capacities above 500 kW. The procurement exercise is open to rooftop systems, agrivoltaic systems on greenhouses and solar carports. The French authorities intend to allocate 400 MW of PV capacity through the tender. As in each round, a volume of 50 MW is reserved ...

