The Welcome's leading South Korean companies from Gwangju - LIBERTREE, INVIZ, E-SOLTEC, JUNCTIONMED, and SAKAK - are making a powerful impact at CES 2025, introducing revolutionary AI-powered innovations in healthcare, industrial safety, data security, and smart infrastructure. These pioneering technologies aim to enhance efficiency, improve global healthcare outcomes, and shape the future of digital security and research solutions.





Visitors explore groundbreaking technologies from Gwangju-based companies at CES 2025, featuring advancements in AI, smart security, and sustainable solutions

LIBERTREE Transforms Library Cataloging with AI-Powered E-CIP System

LIBERTREE is revolutionizing the way libraries and educational institutions manage their cataloging processes. With a database of over 22 million book titles from seven countries, LIBERTREE's E-CIP solution enhances cataloging efficiency by 30 times, setting a new benchmark in research accessibility.

CEO Areum Cho highlighted the significance of their innovation:

"Our real-time MARC solution reduces cataloging time to mere seconds, empowering librarians, researchers, and institutions to manage vast collections more effectively."

LIBERTREE's AI-driven system is transforming global education and research, ensuring instant access to information at an unprecedented speed.

INVIZ AI Introduces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Cardiac Ultrasound Technology

INVIZ AI is redefining cardiac ultrasound diagnostics with Echo Care, an AI-driven imaging system that reduces operational time by 70 percent compared to conventional methods. This state-of-the-art solution enables clinicians to diagnose cardiovascular conditions with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Building on this success, INVIZ AI is expanding its AI technology to include additional ultrasound applications, aiming to set new standards in medical imaging.

CEO Sungcheol Park stated:

"Our AI technology is enhancing diagnostic accuracy, reducing patient wait times, and revolutionizing cardiac healthcare for practitioners and patients alike."

E-SOLTEC Unveils Multi-Purpose Chamber for Disaster Relief & Medical Use

For over 12 years, E-SOLTEC has led innovation in disaster resilience and medical infrastructure with its award-winning multi-purpose chamber, recognized with the CES Innovation Award.

Key features of the multi-purpose chamber:

Hurricane- & earthquake-resistant

Fully airtight for maximum energy efficiency

Modular expansion using a patented triangle connector system

As E-SOLTEC expands into the U.S. market, the company is forging strategic partnerships to deliver modular components for on-site assembly, ensuring rapid deployment in disaster-stricken and medical environments.

JUNCTIONMED Introduces AI-Driven Emotional Well-Being Monitoring for the Elderly

JUNCTIONMED has developed a groundbreaking AI solution that monitors the emotional well-being of elderly individuals through advanced voice recognition technology. Designed for senior care facilities and home caregivers, the system analyzes emotional patterns and alerts families and healthcare providers to early signs of mental health concerns.

CEO Jimin Park, inspired by personal experiences caring for elderly family members, remarked:

"Our technology ensures that emotional health is never overlooked, giving families and caregivers real-time insights into the well-being of their loved ones."

With successful pilot programs in Korea, JUNCTIONMED is expanding into Singapore, Japan, and the United States, starting with collaborations within the Korean-American community.

SAKAK Introduces CANDiY: AI-Powered On-Device Data Security Solution

SAKAK is setting a new standard in AI privacy and security with CANDiY, an on-device AI agent solution that safeguards sensitive data without relying on cloud-based storage.

No data is transmitted over networks

Encrypted AI models ensure user-specific security

Fully compliant with global privacy regulations

CEO Geongyu Bae emphasized the company's vision:

"With CANDiY, users gain complete control over their personal data, eliminating security risks associated with cloud-based AI models."

With ongoing Proof of Concept (PoC) collaborations in healthcare and mobility, SAKAK is expanding globally, engaging with European and U.S. enterprises.

About The Welcome's Gwangju Companies at CES 2025

The Gwangju Pavilion at CES 2025 highlights leading AI-powered innovations in healthcare, data security, industrial safety, and research solutions. These trailblazing South Korean companies are shaping the future through technological excellence and international expansion.





Korean Tech Innovation on Display: Gwangju Pavilion at CES 2025

