Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

21st February 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20thFebruary 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th February 2025 51.32p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.15p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

21st February 2025