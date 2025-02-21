Absolent Air Care Group AB: Absolent Air Care Group Year-end report 2024

October-December 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 344.1 (341.9) million, which corresponds to a growth of 0.6 (0.5) %.

Operating result before amortizations and depreciations (EBITDA) increased to SEK 52.9 (48.1) million, corresponding to a margin of 15.4 (14.1) %.

Operating result (EBIT) increased to SEK 39.3 (34.5) million, corresponding to a margin of 11.4 (10.1) %.

The result for the quarter included non-recurring costs of SEK 7.1 million mainly related to restructuring in connection with new organization. Adjusted for these negative items, the EBITDA margin amounted to 17.4 % and the EBIT margin to 13.5 %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.01 (1.44).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 54.3 (84.0) million.

The Board of Directors has appointed Anders Hülse as CEO and President, and he will take up the position at latest by 1 June 2025.

January-December 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,400.2 (1,408.5) million, which corresponds to a growth of -0.6 (5.2) %.

Operating result before amortizations and depreciations (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 258.7 (261.3) million, corresponding to a margin of 18.5 (18.6) %.

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to SEK 204.9 (214.7) million, corresponding to a margin of 14.6 (15.2) %.

The result for the period included non-recurring costs of SEK 7.1 million mainly related to restructuring in connection with new organization. Adjusted for these negative items, the EBITDA margin amounted to 19.0 % and the EBIT margin to 15.1 %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 12.71 (12.39).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 146.1 (214.1) million.

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the AGM a dividend of SEK 3.25 (3.00) per share.

Further information

The complete year-end report is available at https://www.absolentgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further questions please contact:

Joakim Westh, Interim CEO and President

Karin Brossing Lundqvist, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye AB.

This information is information that Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 p.m. CET on February 21, 2025.