FM Mattsson AB: Interim report January-December 2024

October-December 2024

Net sales were 466.5 MSEK (449.6), an increase of 3.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic growth was 3.2% for the period.

EBITA was 27.8 MSEK (23.1), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 6.0% (5.1).

Earnings per share amounted to 0.43 SEK (0.45).

Cash flow after investing activities amounted to 72.0 MSEK (124.2).

January-December 2024

Net sales were 1,881.1 MSEK (1,938.6), a decrease of 3.0% compared to 2023. Organic growth was -2.9%.

EBITA was 173.6 MSEK (219.4), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.2% (11.3). The period was affected by non-recurring costs of 2.4 million MSEK relating to staff optimisation in Sweden. The previous year was impacted by one-off costs of 3.2 MSEK regarding an efficiency program in Sweden and the group received 7.6 MSEK as compensation for high electricity costs.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITA was 176.0 MSEK (215.0).

Earnings per share were 2.41 SEK (3.48).

Cash flow after investing activities was 188.2 MSEK (216.5).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 2.00 SEK (2.50) per share.

Significant events during and after the quarter

No significant events have occurred during or after the end of the period.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Margin improvements in a challenging economy

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to 467 MSEK with an EBITA margin of 6.0%. Compared with the corresponding quarter in 2023, this means that sales increased by 3.8% and that the EBITA margin improved from 5.1%. The quarter concluded a tougher year in terms of the economy although there is hope that demand will gradually improve in 2025.

The fourth quarter and the whole of 2024 have been characterized by a challenging economic situation in our customer segments. Therefore, it is pleasing to have achieved sales growth compared to the corresponding quarter last year. New construction and renovation of private bathrooms and kitchens continued to show the weakest demand, while the professional renovation market showed slightly higher activity. Our clear presence in renovation projects is therefore a strength, as this part of the market is historically more stable compared to new construction. It is also satisfying that in a recession we have managed to grow in several countries and segments, including the UK and Ireland, as a result of the investments we have made. We have also grown in Sweden and Denmark thanks to good products and local service.

The gross margin also improved in the fourth quarter, which is pleasing. This is due to a combination of product mix and efficiency improvements in the factory in Mora. The EBITA margin also improved compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023, although it is lower than we would like. We can also say that cash flow has once again been strong for the year, so we are in a good financial position to invest further in the business. Our assessment is that demand will remain relatively weak in 2025, but with the hope that lower interest rates and inflation will have a positive effect on demand. However, the world around us is turbulent and we are closely following developments to ensure we can adapt to new conditions.

We experience good support and trust from our customers, which is evident in the fact that we are gaining market shares in several customer segments. The product development of recent years means that we have a broad and deep product portfolio with many customer benefits. During the quarter, we have exhibited at various local fairs and events with a positive response from customers. We will take this with us into 2025. In 2024, we have also been awarded EcoVadis's silver ranking for the fourth year in a row. That shows that our sustainability work is rated among the top 13% within our category of global manufacturing companies. This is an acknowledgement of our ability to offer customers attractive sustainable products, key components of our strategy. Therefore, we feel confident in our strategy with a clear focus on profitable growth combined with a high level of awareness and the ability to adapt to the economy and the world around us.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Skarp, CEO, Tel: +46 (0) 250 596 405.

Martin Gallacher, CFO, Tel +46 (0) 250 596 225.

About Us

FM Mattsson Group conducts the sale, manufacture and product development of water taps and related products under the strong, established brands of FM Mattsson, Mora Armatur, Damixa, Hotbath, Aqualla and Adamsez. The group's vision is to be the customer's first choice in the bathroom, kitchen and beyond. In 2024 the business generated sales of 1.9 billion SEK from its companies in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, UK, Germany and Italy and had 565 employees. FM Mattsson Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

