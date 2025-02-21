Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that a judgment has been issued by the UK court presiding over its long-running patent infringement dispute with Lufthansa Technik AG.

The ruling requires Astronics to pay approximately $11.9 million as a damage award for infringement of the subject patent. Any additional amounts required to be paid by the Company related to certain other factors peripheral to the damages award will be determined at a consequential hearing expected to occur in March 2025.

Astronics expects that payment of the final liability will be required in the second quarter of 2025, and that an appeal, if any, would likely be heard in early 2026.

