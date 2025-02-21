United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $970 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1,000 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.05, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14 million and $0.16, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $3,770 million and $3,906 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(39) million and $(0.46), respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $54 million and $0.63, respectively, for the year ended 2023.

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding a third quarter 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) of $136 million ($102 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings per share excluding a third quarter 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) were $63 million and $0.71, respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $54 million and $0.63, respectively, for the year ended 2023. Substantially all of the impairment loss was related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands.

Full-year 2024 Highlights*

Announced multiple transactions related to the strategic alternatives review Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators

Improved wireless operating results Postpaid and prepaid net losses improved Postpaid and prepaid churn improved Fixed wireless customers grew 27%

Cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow up year over year

Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment - providing additional capacity and faster speeds for our customers

*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2024 to Year Ended December 31, 2023

"In 2024, UScellular made significant progress in enhancing shareholder value, while remaining steadfast in its mission of connecting people to what matters most," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We also maintained strong financial discipline resulting in solid growth in profitability and free cash flow.

"While subscriber results remained negative, we saw meaningful improvement in postpaid and prepaid additions in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. We intend to build on this momentum and will continue to invest in our customers and our network while working towards closing the transactions that we have previously announced."

Announced Transactions

On May 24, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

Stock Repurchase

During 2024, UScellular repurchased 939,999 of its Common Shares for $55 million.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2024. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, TDS owned approximately 83% of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)



As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000 Gross additions 140,000

123,000

117,000

106,000

129,000 Handsets 93,000

84,000

73,000

63,000

80,000 Connected devices 47,000

39,000

44,000

43,000

49,000 Net additions (losses)1 (14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000) Handsets (19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000) Connected devices 5,000

-

5,000

3,000

3,000 ARPU2 $ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61 ARPA3 $ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63 Handset upgrade rate4 4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 % Churn rate5 1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 % Handsets 1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 % Connected devices 2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 448,000

452,000

439,000

436,000

451,000 Gross additions 46,000

57,000

50,000

41,000

43,000 Net additions (losses)1 (4,000)

13,000

3,000

(13,000)

(11,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32 Churn rate5 3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

15 %

15 %

14 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 162

$ 120

$ 165

$ 131

$ 148 Total cell sites in service 7,010

7,007

6,990

6,995

7,000 Owned towers 4,409

4,407

4,388

4,382

4,373 Number of colocations 8 2,444

2,418

2,392

2,397

2,390 Tower tenancy rate 9 1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown.

This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions

(losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of

months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below: Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 8 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. 9 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs.

2023

2024

2023

2024 vs.

2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 742

$ 755

(2) %

$ 2,987

$ 3,044

(2) % Equipment sales 228

245

(7) %

783

862

(9) % Total operating revenues 970

1,000

(3) %

3,770

3,906

(3) %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 182

183

(1) %

724

740

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 276

280

(1) %

906

988

(8) % Selling, general and administrative 353

349

1 %

1,330

1,368

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

166

-

665

656

1 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

136

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

3

3 %

18

17

3 % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

59 %

3

(2)

N/M Total operating expenses 979

979

-

3,782

3,767

-























Operating income (loss) (9)

21

N/M

(12)

139

N/M























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

37

3 %

161

158

2 % Interest and dividend income 3

2

29 %

12

10

19 % Interest expense (46)

(49)

8 %

(183)

(196)

7 % Total investment and other income (expense) (5)

(10)

53 %

(10)

(28)

63 %























Income (loss) before income taxes (14)

11

N/M

(22)

111

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (19)

(4)

N/M

10

53

(82) % Net income (loss) 5

15

(66) %

(32)

58

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax -

1

86 %

7

4

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 5

$ 14

(68) %

$ (39)

$ 54

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

85

-

86

85

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ 0.05

$ 0.17

(68) %

$ (0.46)

$ 0.64

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88

88

1 %

86

87

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ 0.05

$ 0.16

(69) %

$ (0.46)

$ 0.63

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (32)

$ 58 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating

activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 665

656 Bad debts expense 97

104 Stock-based compensation expense 55

23 Deferred income taxes, net (27)

47 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (161)

(158) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 169

150 Loss on impairment of licenses 136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 18

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 3

(2) Other operating activities 5

6 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (11)

17 Equipment installment plans receivable (37)

(20) Inventory 21

62 Accounts payable (19)

(85) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 9

(9) Accrued taxes (4)

- Other assets and liabilities (4)

- Net cash provided by operating activities 883

866







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (537)

(608) Cash paid for licenses (20)

(130) Other investing activities 1

17 Net cash used in investing activities (556)

(721)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 40

315 Repayment of long-term debt (248)

(453) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments (11)

(6) Repurchase of Common Shares (54)

- Payment of debt issuance costs -

(1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (66)

(66) Other financing activities (3)

- Net cash used in financing activities (347)

(274)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20)

(129)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 179

308 End of period $ 159

$ 179

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS







December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 144

$ 150 Accounts receivable, net 955

957 Inventory, net 179

199 Prepaid expenses 46

57 Income taxes receivable -

1 Other current assets 21

36 Total current assets 1,345

1,400







Assets held for sale -

15







Licenses 4,579

4,693







Investments in unconsolidated entities 454

461







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,502

2,576







Operating lease right-of-use assets 926

915







Other assets and deferred charges 643

690







Total assets $ 10,449

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 22

$ 20 Accounts payable 242

248 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 238

229 Accrued taxes 30

32 Accrued compensation 93

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 141

135 Other current liabilities 118

154 Total current liabilities 884

901







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 728

755 Long-term operating lease liabilities 822

831 Other deferred liabilities and credits 570

565







Long-term debt, net 2,837

3,044







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,783

1,726 Treasury shares (112)

(80) Retained earnings 2,818

2,892 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,577

4,626







Noncontrolling interests 15

16







Total equity 4,592

4,642







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,449

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 944

$ 975

(3) %

$ 3,667

$ 3,805

(4) % Towers 59

57

3 %

234

228

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(131)

(127)

(3) % Total operating revenues 970

1,000

(3) %

3,770

3,906

(3) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 971

975

-

3,757

3,743

- Towers 41

36

12 %

156

151

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(131)

(127)

(3) % Total operating expenses 979

979

-

3,782

3,767

-























Operating income (loss) $ (9)

$ 21

N/M

$ (12)

$ 139

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 167

$ 194

(14) %

$ 845

$ 818

3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 208

$ 233

(11) %

$ 1,018

$ 986

3 % Capital expenditures $ 162

$ 148

9 %

$ 577

$ 611

(6) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 661

$ 678

(3) %

$ 2,674

$ 2,742

(2) % Other 55

52

7 %

210

201

5 % Service revenues 716

730

(2) %

2,884

2,943

(2) % Equipment sales 228

245

(7) %

783

862

(9) % Total operating revenues 944

975

(3) %

3,667

3,805

(4) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 195

197

(1) %

777

794

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 276

280

(1) %

906

988

(8) % Selling, general and administrative 344

340

1 %

1,298

1,334

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 153

155

-

620

610

1 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

136

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

(37) %

17

19

(11) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

59 %

3

(2)

N/M Total operating expenses 971

975

-

3,757

3,743

-























Operating income (loss) $ (27)

$ -

N/M

$ (90)

$ 62

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 137

$ 164

(16) %

$ 719

$ 697

3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 137

$ 164

(16) %

$ 719

$ 697

3 % Capital expenditures $ 154

$ 127

21 %

$ 554

$ 580

(5) %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 26

$ 25

4 %

$ 103

$ 101

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

3 %

131

127

3 % Total tower revenues 59

57

3 %

234

228

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 20

18

11 %

78

73

6 % Selling, general and administrative 9

9

2 %

32

34

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

-

45

46

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

N/M

1

(2)

N/M Total operating expenses 41

36

12 %

156

151

3 %























Operating income $ 18

$ 21

(11) %

$ 78

$ 77

2 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30

-

$ 126

$ 121

4 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30

-

$ 126

$ 121

4 % Capital expenditures $ 8

$ 21

(62) %

$ 23

$ 31

(24) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 121

$ 148

$ 883

$ 866 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (139)

(155)

(537)

(608) Cash paid for software license agreements (35)

(37)

(66)

(66) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (53)

$ (44)

$ 280

$ 192

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Licenses impairment, net of tax

The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the Loss on impairment of licenses, including tax impacts. UScellular believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information to assist in comparing financial results with periods that were not impacted by impairment charges.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders

(GAAP) $ 5

$ 14

$ (39)

$ 54 Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses -

-

(34)

- Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

102

- Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding

licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) $ 5

$ 14

$ 63

$ 54















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders 88

88

86

87 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

excluding licenses impairment charge 88

88

88

87















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ (0.46)

$ 0.63 Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

1.55

- Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses -

-

(0.38)

- Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) $ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.71

$ 0.63

United States Cellular Corporation

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

(Unaudited)





The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income (loss) are not provided at the individual segment level for Wireless and Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income (loss) rather than Net income (loss) at the segment level.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5

$ 15

$ (32)

$ 58 Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense (benefit) (19)

(4)

10

53 Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) (14)

11

(22)

111 Add back:













Interest expense 46

49

183

196 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

166

665

656 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 197

226

826

963 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

35

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

3

18

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 208

233

1,018

986 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

37

161

158 Interest and dividend income 3

2

12

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 167

$ 194

$ 845

$ 818



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 126

$ 155

$ 530

$ 672 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

33

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

17

19 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 137

164

719

697 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 153

155

620

610 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

33

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

17

19 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (27)

$ -

$ (90)

$ 62



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 32

$ 123

$ 123 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

-

2

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

1

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 30

30

126

121 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

45

46 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

-

2

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

1

(2) Operating income (GAAP) $ 18

$ 21

$ 78

$ 77

