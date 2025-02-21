United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $970 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1,000 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.05, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14 million and $0.16, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
UScellular reported total operating revenues of $3,770 million and $3,906 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(39) million and $(0.46), respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $54 million and $0.63, respectively, for the year ended 2023.
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding a third quarter 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) of $136 million ($102 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings per share excluding a third quarter 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) were $63 million and $0.71, respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $54 million and $0.63, respectively, for the year ended 2023. Substantially all of the impairment loss was related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands.
Full-year 2024 Highlights*
- Announced multiple transactions related to the strategic alternatives review
- Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators
- Improved wireless operating results
- Postpaid and prepaid net losses improved
- Postpaid and prepaid churn improved
- Fixed wireless customers grew 27%
- Cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow up year over year
- Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment - providing additional capacity and faster speeds for our customers
*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2024 to Year Ended December 31, 2023
"In 2024, UScellular made significant progress in enhancing shareholder value, while remaining steadfast in its mission of connecting people to what matters most," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We also maintained strong financial discipline resulting in solid growth in profitability and free cash flow.
"While subscriber results remained negative, we saw meaningful improvement in postpaid and prepaid additions in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. We intend to build on this momentum and will continue to invest in our customers and our network while working towards closing the transactions that we have previously announced."
Announced Transactions
On May 24, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.
On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.
Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.
Stock Repurchase
During 2024, UScellular repurchased 939,999 of its Common Shares for $55 million.
Conference Call Information
UScellular will hold a conference call on February 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548841993
- Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384 (US/ Canada), conference ID: 1328528
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2024. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, TDS owned approximately 83% of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; if the announced transactions are not successfully completed there may be substantial changes in which the wireless business is conducted; if the announced transactions are successfully completed, substantial costs will be triggered and changes required in the manner in which UScellular's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's lack of scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period1
3,985,000
3,999,000
4,027,000
4,051,000
4,106,000
Gross additions
140,000
123,000
117,000
106,000
129,000
Handsets
93,000
84,000
73,000
63,000
80,000
Connected devices
47,000
39,000
44,000
43,000
49,000
Net additions (losses)1
(14,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
(44,000)
(50,000)
Handsets
(19,000)
(28,000)
(29,000)
(47,000)
(53,000)
Connected devices
5,000
-
5,000
3,000
3,000
ARPU2
$ 51.73
$ 52.04
$ 51.45
$ 51.96
$ 51.61
ARPA3
$ 131.10
$ 131.81
$ 130.41
$ 132.00
$ 131.63
Handset upgrade rate4
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
4.5 %
5.8 %
Churn rate5
1.29 %
1.25 %
1.16 %
1.22 %
1.44 %
Handsets
1.08 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
1.03 %
1.22 %
Connected devices
2.67 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
2.52 %
3.03 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period1
448,000
452,000
439,000
436,000
451,000
Gross additions
46,000
57,000
50,000
41,000
43,000
Net additions (losses)1
(4,000)
13,000
3,000
(13,000)
(11,000)
ARPU2, 6
$ 30.59
$ 32.01
$ 32.37
$ 32.25
$ 32.32
Churn rate5
3.70 %
3.30 %
3.60 %
4.06 %
3.87 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,350,000
Consolidated operating penetration7
15 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 162
$ 120
$ 165
$ 131
$ 148
Total cell sites in service
7,010
7,007
6,990
6,995
7,000
Owned towers
4,409
4,407
4,388
4,382
4,373
Number of colocations 8
2,444
2,418
2,392
2,397
2,390
Tower tenancy rate 9
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
5
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
6
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
7
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
8
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
9
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024 vs.
2024
2023
2024 vs.
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$ 742
$ 755
(2) %
$ 2,987
$ 3,044
(2) %
Equipment sales
228
245
(7) %
783
862
(9) %
Total operating revenues
970
1,000
(3) %
3,770
3,906
(3) %
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
182
183
(1) %
724
740
(2) %
Cost of equipment sold
276
280
(1) %
906
988
(8) %
Selling, general and administrative
353
349
1 %
1,330
1,368
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
166
-
665
656
1 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
136
-
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
3
3 %
18
17
3 %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
59 %
3
(2)
N/M
Total operating expenses
979
979
-
3,782
3,767
-
Operating income (loss)
(9)
21
N/M
(12)
139
N/M
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
37
3 %
161
158
2 %
Interest and dividend income
3
2
29 %
12
10
19 %
Interest expense
(46)
(49)
8 %
(183)
(196)
7 %
Total investment and other income (expense)
(5)
(10)
53 %
(10)
(28)
63 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
(14)
11
N/M
(22)
111
N/M
Income tax expense (benefit)
(19)
(4)
N/M
10
53
(82) %
Net income (loss)
5
15
(66) %
(32)
58
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
-
1
86 %
7
4
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 5
$ 14
(68) %
$ (39)
$ 54
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
85
85
-
86
85
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.05
$ 0.17
(68) %
$ (0.46)
$ 0.64
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
88
88
1 %
86
87
(1) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
(69) %
$ (0.46)
$ 0.63
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ (32)
$ 58
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
665
656
Bad debts expense
97
104
Stock-based compensation expense
55
23
Deferred income taxes, net
(27)
47
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(161)
(158)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
169
150
Loss on impairment of licenses
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
18
17
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
3
(2)
Other operating activities
5
6
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(11)
17
Equipment installment plans receivable
(37)
(20)
Inventory
21
62
Accounts payable
(19)
(85)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
9
(9)
Accrued taxes
(4)
-
Other assets and liabilities
(4)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
883
866
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(537)
(608)
Cash paid for licenses
(20)
(130)
Other investing activities
1
17
Net cash used in investing activities
(556)
(721)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
40
315
Repayment of long-term debt
(248)
(453)
Repayment of short-term debt
-
(60)
Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments
(11)
(6)
Repurchase of Common Shares
(54)
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(1)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(5)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(66)
(66)
Other financing activities
(3)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(347)
(274)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(20)
(129)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
179
308
End of period
$ 159
$ 179
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 144
$ 150
Accounts receivable, net
955
957
Inventory, net
179
199
Prepaid expenses
46
57
Income taxes receivable
-
1
Other current assets
21
36
Total current assets
1,345
1,400
Assets held for sale
-
15
Licenses
4,579
4,693
Investments in unconsolidated entities
454
461
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,502
2,576
Operating lease right-of-use assets
926
915
Other assets and deferred charges
643
690
Total assets
$ 10,449
$ 10,750
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 22
$ 20
Accounts payable
242
248
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
238
229
Accrued taxes
30
32
Accrued compensation
93
83
Short-term operating lease liabilities
141
135
Other current liabilities
118
154
Total current liabilities
884
901
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
728
755
Long-term operating lease liabilities
822
831
Other deferred liabilities and credits
570
565
Long-term debt, net
2,837
3,044
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
12
Equity
UScellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,783
1,726
Treasury shares
(112)
(80)
Retained earnings
2,818
2,892
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
4,577
4,626
Noncontrolling interests
15
16
Total equity
4,592
4,642
Total liabilities and equity
$ 10,449
$ 10,750
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 944
$ 975
(3) %
$ 3,667
$ 3,805
(4) %
Towers
59
57
3 %
234
228
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(3) %
(131)
(127)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
970
1,000
(3) %
3,770
3,906
(3) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
971
975
-
3,757
3,743
-
Towers
41
36
12 %
156
151
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(3) %
(131)
(127)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
979
979
-
3,782
3,767
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (9)
$ 21
N/M
$ (12)
$ 139
N/M
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 167
$ 194
(14) %
$ 845
$ 818
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 233
(11) %
$ 1,018
$ 986
3 %
Capital expenditures
$ 162
$ 148
9 %
$ 577
$ 611
(6) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 661
$ 678
(3) %
$ 2,674
$ 2,742
(2) %
Other
55
52
7 %
210
201
5 %
Service revenues
716
730
(2) %
2,884
2,943
(2) %
Equipment sales
228
245
(7) %
783
862
(9) %
Total operating revenues
944
975
(3) %
3,667
3,805
(4) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
195
197
(1) %
777
794
(2) %
Cost of equipment sold
276
280
(1) %
906
988
(8) %
Selling, general and administrative
344
340
1 %
1,298
1,334
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
153
155
-
620
610
1 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
136
-
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
(37) %
17
19
(11) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
59 %
3
(2)
N/M
Total operating expenses
971
975
-
3,757
3,743
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (27)
$ -
N/M
$ (90)
$ 62
N/M
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 137
$ 164
(16) %
$ 719
$ 697
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 137
$ 164
(16) %
$ 719
$ 697
3 %
Capital expenditures
$ 154
$ 127
21 %
$ 554
$ 580
(5) %
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 26
$ 25
4 %
$ 103
$ 101
2 %
Intra-company revenues
33
32
3 %
131
127
3 %
Total tower revenues
59
57
3 %
234
228
3 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
20
18
11 %
78
73
6 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
9
2 %
32
34
(5) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
-
45
46
(1) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
N/M
1
(2)
N/M
Total operating expenses
41
36
12 %
156
151
3 %
Operating income
$ 18
$ 21
(11) %
$ 78
$ 77
2 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
-
$ 126
$ 121
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
-
$ 126
$ 121
4 %
Capital expenditures
$ 8
$ 21
(62) %
$ 23
$ 31
(24) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 121
$ 148
$ 883
$ 866
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(139)
(155)
(537)
(608)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(35)
(37)
(66)
(66)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (53)
$ (44)
$ 280
$ 192
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Licenses impairment, net of tax
The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the Loss on impairment of licenses, including tax impacts. UScellular believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information to assist in comparing financial results with periods that were not impacted by impairment charges.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 5
$ 14
$ (39)
$ 54
Adjustments:
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
-
-
(34)
-
Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
102
-
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding
$ 5
$ 14
$ 63
$ 54
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
88
88
86
87
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
88
88
88
87
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
$ (0.46)
$ 0.63
Adjustments:
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
1.55
-
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
-
-
(0.38)
-
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
$ 0.71
$ 0.63
United States Cellular Corporation
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income (loss) are not provided at the individual segment level for Wireless and Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income (loss) rather than Net income (loss) at the segment level.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 5
$ 15
$ (32)
$ 58
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(19)
(4)
10
53
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
(14)
11
(22)
111
Add back:
Interest expense
46
49
183
196
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
166
665
656
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
197
226
826
963
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
35
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
3
18
17
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
208
233
1,018
986
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
37
161
158
Interest and dividend income
3
2
12
10
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 167
$ 194
$ 845
$ 818
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 126
$ 155
$ 530
$ 672
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
33
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
17
19
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
137
164
719
697
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
153
155
620
610
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
33
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
17
19
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (27)
$ -
$ (90)
$ 62
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 32
$ 123
$ 123
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
-
2
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
1
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
30
30
126
121
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
45
46
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
-
2
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
1
(2)
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 18
$ 21
$ 78
$ 77
